Lewis scores 22 to lead James Madison past Fordham 75-69
NEW YORK (AP) Matt Lewis had 22 points as James Madison beat Fordham 75-69 on Friday night.
Darius Banks had 19 points and six rebounds for James Madison (7-4). Julien Wooden added 9 points. Deshon Parker had seven assists for the visitors.
Fordham put up 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Erten Gazi scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams (5-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jalen Cobb added 17 points. Ty Perry had 12 points.
James Madison takes on Hofstra at home next Saturday. Fordham plays Coppin State at home next Monday.
---
---
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|37.1
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|32.0
|Three Point %
|35.4
|72.8
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|+ 3
|Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Raut
|1.0
|+ 1
|Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Matt Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|6.0
|+ 2
|Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb
|6.0
|+ 1
|Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Matt Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Chuba Ohams
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Lewis
|14.0
|Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Darius Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|69
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|24-51 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|22-27 (81.5%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|29
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|James Madison 7-4
|76.6 PPG
|46 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Fordham 5-6
|61.4 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|39.7
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|81.5
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lewis
|22
|5
|5
|7/18
|2/7
|6/7
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|D. Banks
|19
|6
|0
|5/12
|3/8
|6/6
|2
|38
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|D. Parker
|9
|3
|7
|3/7
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|D. Wilson
|6
|12
|1
|2/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|M. Christmas
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|5
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wooden
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|26
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Z. Jacobs
|4
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Pinkard
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Flowers
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Richey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harvey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Dobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|35
|13
|23/58
|7/20
|22/27
|19
|200
|8
|1
|14
|10
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gazi
|21
|3
|3
|7/10
|1/3
|6/6
|4
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Cobb
|17
|2
|3
|6/13
|3/5
|2/3
|3
|40
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Ohams
|9
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|5/10
|4
|28
|1
|2
|3
|0
|6
|J. Colon
|2
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Portley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Perry
|12
|4
|0
|5/11
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|I. Raut
|3
|5
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|K. Rose
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|J. Soriano
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Eyisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|26
|13
|24/51
|7/21
|14/20
|20
|200
|8
|3
|15
|3
|23
