Lewis scores 22 to lead James Madison past Fordham 75-69

  • AP
  • Dec 20, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Matt Lewis had 22 points as James Madison beat Fordham 75-69 on Friday night.

Darius Banks had 19 points and six rebounds for James Madison (7-4). Julien Wooden added 9 points. Deshon Parker had seven assists for the visitors.

Fordham put up 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Erten Gazi scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams (5-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jalen Cobb added 17 points. Ty Perry had 12 points.

James Madison takes on Hofstra at home next Saturday. Fordham plays Coppin State at home next Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
M. Lewis
A. Portley
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
37.1 Field Goal % 40.4
32.0 Three Point % 35.4
72.8 Free Throw % 70.6
+ 3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Raut 1.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Cobb 6.0
+ 2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 6.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Chuba Ohams 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Lewis 14.0
  Jalen Cobb missed jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Darius Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 75 69
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 22-27 (81.5%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 29
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 25 23
Team 4 3
Assists 13 13
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
M. Lewis G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
4
E. Gazi G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo James Madison 7-4 373875
home team logo Fordham 5-6 195069
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo James Madison 7-4 76.6 PPG 46 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Fordham 5-6 61.4 PPG 39.2 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
1
M. Lewis G 17.3 PPG 7.3 RPG 4.9 APG 36.8 FG%
4
E. Gazi G 7.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.5 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Lewis G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
4
E. Gazi G 21 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
39.7 FG% 47.1
35.0 3PT FG% 33.3
81.5 FT% 70.0
James Madison
Starters
M. Lewis
D. Banks
D. Parker
D. Wilson
M. Christmas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lewis 22 5 5 7/18 2/7 6/7 2 39 2 0 2 2 3
D. Banks 19 6 0 5/12 3/8 6/6 2 38 1 0 5 0 6
D. Parker 9 3 7 3/7 0/1 3/4 1 37 1 0 4 0 3
D. Wilson 6 12 1 2/9 0/0 2/2 3 28 1 0 1 6 6
M. Christmas 6 2 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 5 11 1 0 0 0 2
Starters
M. Lewis
D. Banks
D. Parker
D. Wilson
M. Christmas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lewis 22 5 5 7/18 2/7 6/7 2 39 2 0 2 2 3
D. Banks 19 6 0 5/12 3/8 6/6 2 38 1 0 5 0 6
D. Parker 9 3 7 3/7 0/1 3/4 1 37 1 0 4 0 3
D. Wilson 6 12 1 2/9 0/0 2/2 3 28 1 0 1 6 6
M. Christmas 6 2 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 5 11 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
J. Wooden
Z. Jacobs
A. Pinkard
D. Flowers
Q. Richey
J. Harvey
D. Jefferson
Z. Dobbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wooden 9 3 0 3/5 0/1 3/4 4 26 2 1 1 1 2
Z. Jacobs 4 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/4 0 12 0 0 0 1 0
A. Pinkard 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
D. Flowers 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Richey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Harvey 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Dobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 35 13 23/58 7/20 22/27 19 200 8 1 14 10 25
Fordham
Starters
E. Gazi
J. Cobb
C. Ohams
J. Colon
A. Portley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gazi 21 3 3 7/10 1/3 6/6 4 35 0 0 2 1 2
J. Cobb 17 2 3 6/13 3/5 2/3 3 40 3 0 3 0 2
C. Ohams 9 6 0 2/4 0/0 5/10 4 28 1 2 3 0 6
J. Colon 2 1 3 1/4 0/3 0/0 5 19 0 0 0 0 1
A. Portley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
E. Gazi
J. Cobb
C. Ohams
J. Colon
A. Portley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gazi 21 3 3 7/10 1/3 6/6 4 35 0 0 2 1 2
J. Cobb 17 2 3 6/13 3/5 2/3 3 40 3 0 3 0 2
C. Ohams 9 6 0 2/4 0/0 5/10 4 28 1 2 3 0 6
J. Colon 2 1 3 1/4 0/3 0/0 5 19 0 0 0 0 1
A. Portley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Perry
I. Raut
K. Rose
J. Soriano
P. Burquest
M. Williams
O. Eyisi
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 12 4 0 5/11 1/5 1/1 0 25 2 0 1 0 4
I. Raut 3 5 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 26 0 0 1 0 5
K. Rose 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 10 2 1 4 0 0
J. Soriano 2 5 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 2 3
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Eyisi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 26 13 24/51 7/21 14/20 20 200 8 3 15 3 23
