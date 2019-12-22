N. Iowa continues winning ways with 88-80 win over Marshall
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) AJ Green scored 24 points and Trae Berhow scored 23 with 11 rebounds and Northern Iowa won its fifth straight beating Marshall 88-80 on Sunday.
Berhow tied a career-high rebound total for the fifth time.
Spencer Haldeman added 13 points, Isaiah Brown 12 and Justin Dahl 10 for the Panthers who now stand 11-1. Northern Iowa is off to its best start since the 2011-12 season when it opened winning 10 of its first 11.
The Panthers shot 26 of 52 - including 9 of 18 from 3-point range - and had a 39-29 rebounding advantage. Northern Iowa extended its 41-38 halftime lead to 64-45 with Berhow free throw with 13:05 left.
Andrew Taylor led Marshall (5-7) with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, Jarrod West scored 17, Taevion Kinsey 15 and Iran Bennett 11.
Northern Iowa begins Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year's Eve when it travels to Illinois State.
Marshall hosts Duquesne on Dec. 29 and then starts Conference USA action on Jan. 2 hosting Rice.
-----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|37.2
|16.7
|Three Point %
|34.2
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|86.5
|Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|3.0
|Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Andrew Taylor
|7.0
|+ 2
|Taevion Kinsey made layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Darius George
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|32.0
|Jannson Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|88
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|27-33 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|39
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|16
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|3
|0
|Team Stats
|Marshall 5-7
|75.9 PPG
|43 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Northern Iowa 11-1
|76.8 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|45.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Taylor
|27
|5
|4
|10/18
|3/7
|4/5
|3
|36
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. West
|17
|3
|1
|6/14
|3/8
|2/3
|2
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Kinsey
|15
|4
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|6/6
|2
|39
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|I. Bennett
|11
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Williams
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Taylor
|27
|5
|4
|10/18
|3/7
|4/5
|3
|36
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. West
|17
|3
|1
|6/14
|3/8
|2/3
|2
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Kinsey
|15
|4
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|6/6
|2
|39
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|I. Bennett
|11
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Williams
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. George
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|C. Brooks-Harris
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Miladinovic
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Sarenac
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Beyers
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sustic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dillon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sturm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|26
|7
|29/64
|7/24
|15/21
|24
|200
|12
|3
|10
|7
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|24
|4
|3
|6/15
|0/4
|12/14
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Berhow
|23
|11
|2
|8/12
|4/4
|3/4
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|S. Haldeman
|13
|3
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|4/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Brown
|12
|4
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Phyfe
|0
|6
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|23
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|24
|4
|3
|6/15
|0/4
|12/14
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Berhow
|23
|11
|2
|8/12
|4/4
|3/4
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|S. Haldeman
|13
|3
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|4/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Brown
|12
|4
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Phyfe
|0
|6
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|23
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dahl
|10
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|17
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|T. Pickford
|6
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Kimmons
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Carter
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gauger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Betz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|35
|11
|26/52
|9/18
|27/33
|17
|200
|6
|3
|16
|7
|28
-
UMKC
SDAK75
75
2nd 5.0
-
PVAM
SETON52
74
2nd 1:17 FS1
-
MERMAK
UCSB40
60
2nd 3:58
-
UCRIV
SJST59
51
2nd 11:23
-
XAVIER
TCU50
37
2nd 11:05 ESP2
-
SANFS
CSN12
26
1st 8:28
-
FAU
MERCER18
14
1st 5:50
-
CIT
NCST13
27
1st 7:20
-
GATECH
BOISE26
31
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
MANH
HOFSTRA51
63
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
89
Final
-
STPETE
LIU69
58
Final
-
ALST
PEAY69
80
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY89
68
Final
-
IPFW
IOWAST59
89
Final
-
NH
UCONN62
88
Final
-
LAFAY
RUT44
63
Final
-
SFTRPA
WMMARY78
72
Final
-
FIU
STETSON83
67
Final
-
CHIST
INDST64
85
Final
-
HARV
HOW60
55
Final
-
CORN
HARTFD76
80
Final
-
UMES
ODU52
76
Final
-
KEAN
NJTECH46
74
Final
-
MRSHL
NIOWA80
88
Final
-
WOFF
KENSAW83
70
Final
-
DELST
STFRAN62
81
Final
-
HOUBP
NMEX88
107
Final
-
UAB
DUQ77
68
Final
-
DAVID
LOYCHI59
56
Final
-
SC
9UVA70
59
Final
-
HOU
PORT81
56
Final
-
NMEXST
MISSST58
52
Final
-
RADFRD
RICH73
58
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY46
53
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU56
60
Final
-
YALE
CLEM54
45
Final
-
BALLST
22WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0158.5 O/U
-25.5
10:00pm
-
UTEP
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP2