N. Iowa continues winning ways with 88-80 win over Marshall

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) AJ Green scored 24 points and Trae Berhow scored 23 with 11 rebounds and Northern Iowa won its fifth straight beating Marshall 88-80 on Sunday.

Berhow tied a career-high rebound total for the fifth time.

Spencer Haldeman added 13 points, Isaiah Brown 12 and Justin Dahl 10 for the Panthers who now stand 11-1. Northern Iowa is off to its best start since the 2011-12 season when it opened winning 10 of its first 11.

The Panthers shot 26 of 52 - including 9 of 18 from 3-point range - and had a 39-29 rebounding advantage. Northern Iowa extended its 41-38 halftime lead to 64-45 with Berhow free throw with 13:05 left.

Andrew Taylor led Marshall (5-7) with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, Jarrod West scored 17, Taevion Kinsey 15 and Iran Bennett 11.

Northern Iowa begins Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year's Eve when it travels to Illinois State.

Marshall hosts Duquesne on Dec. 29 and then starts Conference USA action on Jan. 2 hosting Rice.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Kinsey
A. Green
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
41.0 Field Goal % 37.2
16.7 Three Point % 34.2
80.0 Free Throw % 86.5
  Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford 3.0
  Andrew Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Andrew Taylor 7.0
+ 2 Taevion Kinsey made layup 11.0
+ 1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Darius George 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown 32.0
  Jannson Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
Team Stats
Points 80 88
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 27-33 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 39
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 19 28
Team 3 4
Assists 7 11
Steals 12 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
0
A. Taylor G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
A. Green G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Marshall 5-7 384280
home team logo Northern Iowa 11-1 414788
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Marshall 5-7 75.9 PPG 43 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 11-1 76.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
0
A. Taylor G 10.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.0 APG 38.1 FG%
4
A. Green G 15.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.4 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Taylor G 27 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
4
A. Green G 24 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 50.0
29.2 3PT FG% 50.0
71.4 FT% 81.8
Marshall
Starters
A. Taylor
J. West
T. Kinsey
I. Bennett
J. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Taylor 27 5 4 10/18 3/7 4/5 3 36 4 0 1 2 3
J. West 17 3 1 6/14 3/8 2/3 2 40 1 0 1 1 2
T. Kinsey 15 4 0 4/13 1/5 6/6 2 39 4 0 3 2 2
I. Bennett 11 5 0 4/9 0/0 3/6 3 27 1 1 2 2 3
J. Williams 0 4 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 15 0 1 1 0 4
Bench
D. George
C. Brooks-Harris
G. Miladinovic
M. Sarenac
M. Beyers
L. Thomas
A. Sustic
J. Dillon
T. Sturm
R. Williams
D. Collins
D. Rucker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. George 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/1 4 20 1 1 0 0 3
C. Brooks-Harris 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
G. Miladinovic 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 2 0 2
M. Sarenac 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Beyers 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sustic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sturm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 26 7 29/64 7/24 15/21 24 200 12 3 10 7 19
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
S. Haldeman
I. Brown
A. Phyfe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 24 4 3 6/15 0/4 12/14 2 34 0 0 2 0 4
T. Berhow 23 11 2 8/12 4/4 3/4 1 36 0 0 1 5 6
S. Haldeman 13 3 1 3/7 3/5 4/4 4 34 1 0 2 0 3
I. Brown 12 4 1 5/6 2/3 0/0 2 28 1 0 4 0 4
A. Phyfe 0 6 2 0/3 0/0 0/1 5 23 0 0 2 2 4
Bench
J. Dahl
T. Pickford
A. Kimmons
N. Carter
L. Conrey
L. McDonnell
S. Goldman
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
C. Henry
L. Wolf
J. Betz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dahl 10 1 1 3/6 0/0 4/5 1 17 2 3 2 0 1
T. Pickford 6 2 1 1/1 0/0 4/5 1 17 1 0 1 0 2
A. Kimmons 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 2 0 3
N. Carter 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 35 11 26/52 9/18 27/33 17 200 6 3 16 7 28
NCAA BB Scores