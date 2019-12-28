Smits scores 16 to lead No. 12 Bulldogs over Warhawks 67-36
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead 12th-ranked Butler to a 67-36 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean McDermott scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-1), who have won three in a row.
Josh Nicholas had 12 points while Michael Ertel, JD Wiliams and Elijah Ifejeh each scored five points for the Warhawks (4-7), who have lost five straight games.
Butler started the second half on a 13-2 run to build the lead to 28 points.
Nze scored back-to-back baskets and Bryce Golden scored twice. Smits' layup with 13:02 remaining to make it 46-18.
BIG PICTURE
Louisiana-Monroe: Even in the Warhawks' losses the team had been scoring 45 or more points. The 36 points against Butler were the fewest points scored this season.
Butler: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak of non-conference home games to 58 - the longest streak in the nation.
UP NEXT:
Louisiana-Monroe will host Troy on Thursday.
Butler will open Big East play at St. John's on Tuesday.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|7.6
|Pts. Per Game
|7.6
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|30.2
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|30.0
|Three Point %
|10.0
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|63.4
|+ 2
|Dadou Traore made dunk
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Dadou Traore
|0.0
|Langston Powell missed layup, blocked by Markeese Hastings
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Ifejeh
|11.0
|Markeese Hastings missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 2
|Langston Powell made floating jump shot
|42.0
|+ 3
|Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley
|1:26
|Michael Ertel missed free throw
|1:30
|Personal foul on Henry Baddley
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Ifejeh
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|67
|Field Goals
|14-60 (23.3%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-14 (35.7%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|43
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|25
|34
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|5
|17
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|8
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|J. Nicholas G
|2.6 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|31.3 FG%
|
21
|D. Smits C
|2.0 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Nicholas G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|D. Smits C
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|23.3
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|35.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ertel
|5
|4
|1
|2/17
|0/4
|1/3
|1
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Williams
|5
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. White
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/4
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Efretuei
|1
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Hodge
|0
|0
|0
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ertel
|5
|4
|1
|2/17
|0/4
|1/3
|1
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Williams
|5
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. White
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/4
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Efretuei
|1
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Hodge
|0
|0
|0
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nicholas
|12
|3
|0
|4/8
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|E. Ifejeh
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|21
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|L. Powell
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Traore
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Y. White
|0
|7
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Bernard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olonade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|33
|5
|14/60
|3/16
|5/14
|8
|200
|4
|3
|11
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McDermott
|10
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Nze
|10
|7
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|B. Golden
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Baldwin
|3
|8
|6
|1/11
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|A. Thompson
|0
|2
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McDermott
|10
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Nze
|10
|7
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|B. Golden
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Baldwin
|3
|8
|6
|1/11
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|A. Thompson
|0
|2
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smits
|16
|1
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|13
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|H. Baddley
|7
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Tucker
|6
|4
|0
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Battle
|5
|1
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. David
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Hastings
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Mulloy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|37
|17
|27/59
|7/25
|6/8
|15
|200
|5
|3
|10
|3
|34
