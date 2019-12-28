LAMON
BUTLER

No Text

Smits scores 16 to lead No. 12 Bulldogs over Warhawks 67-36

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead 12th-ranked Butler to a 67-36 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean McDermott scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-1), who have won three in a row.

Josh Nicholas had 12 points while Michael Ertel, JD Wiliams and Elijah Ifejeh each scored five points for the Warhawks (4-7), who have lost five straight games.

Butler started the second half on a 13-2 run to build the lead to 28 points.

Nze scored back-to-back baskets and Bryce Golden scored twice. Smits' layup with 13:02 remaining to make it 46-18.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana-Monroe: Even in the Warhawks' losses the team had been scoring 45 or more points. The 36 points against Butler were the fewest points scored this season.

Butler: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak of non-conference home games to 58 - the longest streak in the nation.

UP NEXT:

Louisiana-Monroe will host Troy on Thursday.

Butler will open Big East play at St. John's on Tuesday.

Key Players
J. Williams
3 G
A. Thompson
2 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
7.6 Pts. Per Game 7.6
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
30.2 Field Goal % 49.2
30.0 Three Point % 10.0
50.0 Free Throw % 63.4
+ 2 Dadou Traore made dunk 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Dadou Traore 0.0
  Langston Powell missed layup, blocked by Markeese Hastings 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Ifejeh 11.0
  Markeese Hastings missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 2 Langston Powell made floating jump shot 42.0
+ 3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley 1:26
  Michael Ertel missed free throw 1:30
  Personal foul on Henry Baddley 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Ifejeh 1:53
Team Stats
Points 36 67
Field Goals 14-60 (23.3%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 5-14 (35.7%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 43
Offensive 8 3
Defensive 25 34
Team 1 6
Assists 5 17
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 8 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
J. Nicholas G
12 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
21
D. Smits C
16 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo UL-Monroe 4-7 142236
home team logo 12 Butler 12-1 333467
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo UL-Monroe 4-7 65.3 PPG 36.8 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo 12 Butler 12-1 69.4 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
15
J. Nicholas G 2.6 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.4 APG 31.3 FG%
21
D. Smits C 2.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Nicholas G 12 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
21
D. Smits C 16 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
23.3 FG% 45.8
18.8 3PT FG% 28.0
35.7 FT% 75.0
UL-Monroe
Starters
M. Ertel
J. Williams
T. White
C. Efretuei
J. Hodge
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ertel 5 4 1 2/17 0/4 1/3 1 39 1 0 4 1 3
J. Williams 5 4 1 2/10 1/4 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 0 4
T. White 2 5 1 1/3 0/2 0/4 1 19 0 0 0 1 4
C. Efretuei 1 3 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 17 0 2 0 1 2
J. Hodge 0 0 0 0/6 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
J. Nicholas
E. Ifejeh
L. Powell
D. Traore
Y. White
D. Bernard
E. Olonade
L. Phillips
Z. Simmons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nicholas 12 3 0 4/8 2/4 2/2 0 23 0 0 3 1 2
E. Ifejeh 5 5 1 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 21 2 1 1 2 3
L. Powell 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
D. Traore 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 1 1
Y. White 0 7 1 0/4 0/1 0/1 0 16 1 0 1 1 6
D. Bernard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olonade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 33 5 14/60 3/16 5/14 8 200 4 3 11 8 25
Butler
Starters
S. McDermott
B. Nze
B. Golden
K. Baldwin
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McDermott 10 3 1 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 3
B. Nze 10 7 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 26 0 1 1 2 5
B. Golden 6 3 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 0 3
K. Baldwin 3 8 6 1/11 1/6 0/0 0 28 0 0 3 0 8
A. Thompson 0 2 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 25 1 1 0 0 2
Bench
D. Smits
H. Baddley
J. Tucker
K. Battle
C. David
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
C. Donovan
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smits 16 1 0 5/7 0/0 6/7 1 13 1 0 3 1 0
H. Baddley 7 2 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 1 0 2
J. Tucker 6 4 0 2/9 2/8 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 4
K. Battle 5 1 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 0 1
C. David 4 4 1 2/4 0/2 0/1 2 17 0 0 0 0 4
M. Hastings 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1
J. Mulloy 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 37 17 27/59 7/25 6/8 15 200 5 3 10 3 34
