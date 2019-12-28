Fotu scores 17, leads Saint Mary's past Seattle, 84-58
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Dan Fotu scored 17 points and Saint Mary's pulled away in the second half to post an 84-58 win over Seattle on Saturday night.
The Gaels now have won the last five straight and six of the last seven meetings with Seattle, although this was just the second game against the Redhawks in the past 31 years.
Seattle trailed by 14 with 2:33 left in the first half but scored the final eight points of period to trail by just six, 36-30, at intermission. Saint Mary's opened the second half with 13-0 run over the first five minutes to push the lead to a 19-point advantage.
Alex Ducas hit 6 of 7 shots from the field and posted 16 points and eight rebounds for Saint Mary's (13-2). Jordan Ford added 15 points and Malik Fitts had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Terrell Brown had 22 points to lead Seattle (7-8). Morgan Means contributed 11.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|38.6
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|20.0
|Three Point %
|43.1
|73.0
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|16.0
|Mikkel Hauge missed jump shot
|18.0
|+ 3
|Logan Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Sheets
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|50.0
|Morgan Means missed driving layup
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|1:00
|Kristers Zoriks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Kristers Zoriks made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Personal foul on Trey Hopkins
|1:00
|+ 1
|Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Terrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|84
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|33-60 (55.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|0
|6
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seattle 7-8
|71.7 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Saint Mary's 13-2
|76.7 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|38.9
|FG%
|55.0
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|22
|7
|3
|8/21
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|M. Means
|11
|6
|6
|4/9
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|40
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. Carter
|9
|6
|0
|4/9
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|3
|5
|1
|5
|R. Grigsby
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|22
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|22
|7
|3
|8/21
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|M. Means
|11
|6
|6
|4/9
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|40
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. Carter
|9
|6
|0
|4/9
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|3
|5
|1
|5
|R. Grigsby
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|22
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Da Campo
|9
|3
|0
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Hauge
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nettles
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Economou
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Vail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hundal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nafarrete
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Zibecchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pinskus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|24
|9
|21/54
|5/18
|11/13
|16
|200
|0
|4
|10
|4
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ducas
|16
|8
|1
|6/7
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|L. Johnson
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Menzies
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Zoriks
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Perry
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Sheets
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Thomas
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Bowen
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|35
|18
|33/60
|7/21
|11/14
|16
|200
|6
|0
|6
|7
|28
