Fotu scores 17, leads Saint Mary's past Seattle, 84-58

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Dan Fotu scored 17 points and Saint Mary's pulled away in the second half to post an 84-58 win over Seattle on Saturday night.

The Gaels now have won the last five straight and six of the last seven meetings with Seattle, although this was just the second game against the Redhawks in the past 31 years.

Seattle trailed by 14 with 2:33 left in the first half but scored the final eight points of period to trail by just six, 36-30, at intermission. Saint Mary's opened the second half with 13-0 run over the first five minutes to push the lead to a 19-point advantage.

Alex Ducas hit 6 of 7 shots from the field and posted 16 points and eight rebounds for Saint Mary's (13-2). Jordan Ford added 15 points and Malik Fitts had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Terrell Brown had 22 points to lead Seattle (7-8). Morgan Means contributed 11.

Key Players
T. Brown
M. Fitts
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
38.6 Field Goal % 49.4
20.0 Three Point % 43.1
73.0 Free Throw % 78.8
  Defensive rebound by Jock Perry 16.0
  Mikkel Hauge missed jump shot 18.0
+ 3 Logan Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Sheets 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Jock Perry 50.0
  Morgan Means missed driving layup 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown 1:00
  Kristers Zoriks missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Kristers Zoriks made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Trey Hopkins 1:00
+ 1 Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
  Terrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
Team Stats
Points 58 84
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 33-60 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 36
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 20 28
Team 2 1
Assists 9 18
Steals 0 6
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
T. Brown G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
42
D. Fotu F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Seattle 7-8 302858
home team logo Saint Mary's 13-2 364884
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Seattle 7-8 71.7 PPG 39.6 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 13-2 76.7 PPG 35.1 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
23
T. Brown G 20.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.5 APG 43.6 FG%
42
D. Fotu F 3.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 0.4 APG 65.4 FG%
Top Scorers
23
T. Brown G 22 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
42
D. Fotu F 17 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
38.9 FG% 55.0
27.8 3PT FG% 33.3
84.6 FT% 78.6
Seattle
Starters
T. Brown
M. Means
M. Carter
R. Grigsby
D. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 22 7 3 8/21 0/1 6/8 2 38 0 1 1 1 6
M. Means 11 6 6 4/9 1/4 2/2 2 40 0 0 0 1 5
M. Carter 9 6 0 4/9 1/1 0/0 2 27 0 3 5 1 5
R. Grigsby 3 1 0 1/4 0/3 1/1 3 22 0 0 4 0 1
D. Jones 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
M. Da Campo
M. Hauge
J. Dallas
A. Nettles
T. Hopkins
R. Economou
M. Vail
J. Wall
A. Hundal
J. Nafarrete
T. Zibecchi
D. Pinskus
C. Alger
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Da Campo 9 3 0 3/4 3/4 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 1 2
M. Hauge 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dallas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
A. Nettles 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hopkins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Economou 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hundal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nafarrete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zibecchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pinskus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 24 9 21/54 5/18 11/13 16 200 0 4 10 4 20
Saint Mary's
Starters
D. Fotu
J. Ford
M. Fitts
T. Krebs
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Fotu 17 5 1 7/9 0/0 3/3 2 31 1 0 0 2 3
J. Ford 15 1 2 6/13 1/4 2/3 1 32 1 0 0 0 1
M. Fitts 10 7 3 4/9 0/3 2/2 1 29 0 0 1 1 6
T. Krebs 6 1 3 2/10 1/7 1/1 2 26 1 0 0 0 1
T. Kuhse 6 6 4 2/2 0/0 2/3 2 25 1 0 1 2 4
Bench
A. Ducas
L. Johnson
A. Menzies
K. Zoriks
J. Perry
D. Sheets
E. Thomas
K. Bowen
Q. Clinton
M. Tass
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ducas 16 8 1 6/7 4/5 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 2 6
L. Johnson 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Menzies 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 1
K. Zoriks 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 2 11 1 0 0 0 1
J. Perry 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 4
D. Sheets 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Thomas 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Bowen 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 1
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tass - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 35 18 33/60 7/21 11/14 16 200 6 0 6 7 28
