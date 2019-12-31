NIOWA
Horne scores 22 to carry Illinois State past Northern Iowa

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) DJ Horne had a season-high 22 points as Illinois State topped Northern Iowa 76-70 on Tuesday in their first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season.

Zach Copeland had 15 points for Illinois State (6-7, 1-0). Antonio Reeves added 13 points, and Jaycee Hillsman had 11 points.

The Redbirds were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at the half trailing 30-20. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Redbirds' 20 first-half points were a season low for the team.

AJ Green had 23 points for the Panthers (11-2, 0-1), whose five-game win streak was broken. Austin Phyfe added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Green scored UNI's final seven points, capped by a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining before Illinois State made six free throws.

Illinois State takes on Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Northern Iowa plays Bradley at home on Saturday.

Key Players
A. Green
Z. Copeland
28.4 Min. Per Game 28.4
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
41.0 Field Goal % 43.6
34.9 Three Point % 40.5
87.5 Free Throw % 77.8
+ 1 Antonio Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Brown 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves 4.0
  Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 DJ Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 DJ Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford 14.0
  Defensive rebound by DJ Horne 16.0
  AJ Green missed floating jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Matt Chastain made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
Team Stats
Points 70 76
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 25
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 25 15
Team 5 7
Assists 11 13
Steals 4 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
A. Green G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
D. Horne G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 11-2 304070
home team logo Illinois State 6-7 205676
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 11-2 77.8 PPG 41.4 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Illinois State 6-7 68.6 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
4
A. Green G 16.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.3 APG 37.3 FG%
0
D. Horne G 4.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.8 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
A. Green G 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
D. Horne G 22 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
48.1 FG% 43.4
35.0 3PT FG% 55.6
61.9 FT% 83.3
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
A. Phyfe
I. Brown
T. Berhow
S. Haldeman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 23 3 3 9/14 2/5 3/3 2 36 0 0 5 0 3
A. Phyfe 13 12 1 6/9 0/0 1/3 4 28 1 0 1 5 7
I. Brown 8 4 3 2/5 1/1 3/6 5 35 1 0 4 1 3
T. Berhow 6 6 0 1/9 1/6 3/3 3 32 0 0 2 2 4
S. Haldeman 0 1 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
N. Carter
A. Kimmons
J. Dahl
T. Pickford
L. Conrey
L. McDonnell
S. Goldman
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
C. Henry
L. Wolf
J. Betz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carter 8 2 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
A. Kimmons 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2
J. Dahl 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 2
T. Pickford 3 2 2 0/1 0/0 3/6 1 22 1 1 1 1 1
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 34 11 25/52 7/20 13/21 22 200 4 1 16 9 25
Illinois State
Starters
D. Horne
Z. Copeland
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
R. Idowu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Horne 22 3 4 7/11 3/3 5/5 1 35 5 0 2 0 3
Z. Copeland 15 0 2 4/10 1/3 6/6 5 26 1 0 2 0 0
J. Hillsman 11 3 1 4/5 3/3 0/0 1 21 0 1 0 0 3
K. Fisher III 7 2 2 3/7 0/0 1/2 5 29 1 0 1 1 1
R. Idowu 6 3 0 1/4 0/0 4/6 1 16 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
A. Reeves
M. Chastain
D. Boyd
R. Torres
A. Ndiaye
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
H. Beard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 13 3 1 4/11 3/6 2/3 3 26 0 0 0 0 3
M. Chastain 2 1 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 18 0 0 0 1 0
D. Boyd 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
R. Torres 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 19 1 0 3 0 2
A. Ndiaye 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 18 13 23/53 10/18 20/24 18 200 9 1 9 3 15
