Horne scores 22 to carry Illinois State past Northern Iowa
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) DJ Horne had a season-high 22 points as Illinois State topped Northern Iowa 76-70 on Tuesday in their first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season.
Zach Copeland had 15 points for Illinois State (6-7, 1-0). Antonio Reeves added 13 points, and Jaycee Hillsman had 11 points.
The Redbirds were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at the half trailing 30-20. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Redbirds' 20 first-half points were a season low for the team.
AJ Green had 23 points for the Panthers (11-2, 0-1), whose five-game win streak was broken. Austin Phyfe added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Green scored UNI's final seven points, capped by a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining before Illinois State made six free throws.
Illinois State takes on Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Northern Iowa plays Bradley at home on Saturday.
|28.4
|Min. Per Game
|28.4
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|34.9
|Three Point %
|40.5
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|+ 1
|Antonio Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Antonio Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|4.0
|Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|DJ Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|DJ Horne made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|16.0
|AJ Green missed floating jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Matt Chastain made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|76
|Field Goals
|25-52 (48.1%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|25
|Offensive
|9
|3
|Defensive
|25
|15
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 11-2
|77.8 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Illinois State 6-7
|68.6 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|48.1
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|55.6
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|23
|3
|3
|9/14
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|A. Phyfe
|13
|12
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|I. Brown
|8
|4
|3
|2/5
|1/1
|3/6
|5
|35
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|T. Berhow
|6
|6
|0
|1/9
|1/6
|3/3
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|S. Haldeman
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Kimmons
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Dahl
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Pickford
|3
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gauger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Betz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|34
|11
|25/52
|7/20
|13/21
|22
|200
|4
|1
|16
|9
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Horne
|22
|3
|4
|7/11
|3/3
|5/5
|1
|35
|5
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Z. Copeland
|15
|0
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|6/6
|5
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Hillsman
|11
|3
|1
|4/5
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Fisher III
|7
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Idowu
|6
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|13
|3
|1
|4/11
|3/6
|2/3
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Chastain
|2
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Torres
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Ndiaye
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|18
|13
|23/53
|10/18
|20/24
|18
|200
|9
|1
|9
|3
|15
