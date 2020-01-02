OREGST
UTAH

No Text

Utah beats Oregon State 81-69 behind Allen’s double-double

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Timmy Allen scored 25 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Utah to an 81-69 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Both Gach added 17 points while Rylan Jones scored 14 points and dished out five assists for the Utes. Utah overcame tough interior defense by the Beavers by successfully getting out in transition. The Utes scored 22 fastbreak points.

Tres Tinkle scored 19 points and collected six rebounds to lead Oregon State. Zach Riechle and Ethan Thompson chipped in 15 apiece. Oregon State scored 16 points off 11 Utah turnovers and blocked eight shots but could not overcome its own lengthy scoring droughts.

The Beavers endured a seven-minute stretch during the first half when they missed seven straight shots and 10 of 11 overall. It opened the door for Utah to rally from an early 13-7 deficit and surge in front.

Jones and Allen combined for back-to-back baskets to ignite a 12-0 run that put the Utes ahead for the first time at 27-19. Hot perimeter shooting from Gach and Jones helped keep Utah in front as the first half wound down.

Oregon State hung around for a while. Tinkle converted a 3-point play and then hit a pair of free throws to trim Utah's lead to 36-32 heading into the final minute of the half. Gach buried his second 3-pointer to push the lead back to seven.

The Beavers cut the deficit to three points multiple times in the second half, the final time on a fastbreak layup from Antonie Vernon that brought Oregon State to within 54-51. The Utes slammed the door on a further comeback.

Utah used a 16-5 run to extend its lead to 70-55 with 5:31 left. Riley Battin sparked the run with a 3-point play and Gach added the biggest highlight with a dunk off a steal. Battin and Gach combined for four baskets in that decisive stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers made it tough for Utah around the basket at times but struggled to defend in transition. That could be a big problem with games against other high-flying athletic Pac-12 teams still ahead.

Utah: Once again, the Utes look like a team capable of making unexpected noise in the Pac-12. Utah still struggles with turnovers and scoring droughts from time to time. But when the offense is clicking, few teams areable to contain the Utes.

UP NEXT

Oregon State travels to Boulder to face Colorado on Sunday.

Utah will host Oregon on Saturday

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Thompson
T. Allen
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
46.4 Field Goal % 51.6
35.2 Three Point % 25.0
76.7 Free Throw % 79.4
+ 2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Gianni Hunt 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Gianni Hunt 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen 30.0
  Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Tres Tinkle 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Both Gach 46.0
  Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
+ 1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
+ 1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
Team Stats
Points 69 81
Field Goals 26-67 (38.8%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 3-21 (14.3%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 25-28 (89.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 41
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 22 30
Team 3 4
Assists 11 12
Steals 6 5
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
T. Allen F
25 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon State 10-3 323769
home team logo Utah 10-3 394281
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 10-3 78.4 PPG 38.8 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Utah 10-3 79.3 PPG 42.9 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
3
T. Tinkle F 20.4 PPG 7.3 RPG 4.2 APG 53.8 FG%
1
T. Allen F 21.0 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.7 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Tinkle F 19 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
1
T. Allen F 25 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
38.8 FG% 43.6
14.3 3PT FG% 47.1
73.7 FT% 89.3
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
Z. Reichle
E. Thompson
A. Hollins
K. Kelley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 19 6 1 6/17 1/5 6/8 3 36 0 1 1 1 5
Z. Reichle 15 3 2 6/10 1/4 2/3 1 33 0 0 0 0 3
E. Thompson 15 0 3 5/10 0/3 5/5 4 31 2 0 2 0 0
A. Hollins 8 4 1 4/10 0/2 0/0 4 20 1 1 1 2 2
K. Kelley 4 10 1 2/7 0/0 0/1 1 32 0 5 1 4 6
Starters
T. Tinkle
Z. Reichle
E. Thompson
A. Hollins
K. Kelley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 19 6 1 6/17 1/5 6/8 3 36 0 1 1 1 5
Z. Reichle 15 3 2 6/10 1/4 2/3 1 33 0 0 0 0 3
E. Thompson 15 0 3 5/10 0/3 5/5 4 31 2 0 2 0 0
A. Hollins 8 4 1 4/10 0/2 0/0 4 20 1 1 1 2 2
K. Kelley 4 10 1 2/7 0/0 0/1 1 32 0 5 1 4 6
Bench
G. Hunt
A. Vernon
R. Silva
J. Lucas
S. Miller-Moore
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
J. Potts
D. Tucker
J. Franklin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Hunt 6 3 1 2/7 1/5 1/2 4 15 2 0 0 0 3
A. Vernon 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 0 2
R. Silva 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 2 1
J. Lucas 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
S. Miller-Moore 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 1 0
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Potts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 33 11 26/67 3/21 14/19 20 200 6 8 8 11 22
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Jones
R. Battin
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 25 10 3 6/17 0/0 13/15 1 40 0 0 2 0 10
B. Gach 17 6 2 6/12 2/4 3/4 2 35 0 0 2 0 6
R. Jones 14 2 5 4/7 4/7 2/2 4 36 3 0 2 0 2
R. Battin 8 5 1 2/8 1/4 3/3 1 31 1 0 1 3 2
B. Carlson 4 4 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 1 2 2 2
Starters
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Jones
R. Battin
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 25 10 3 6/17 0/0 13/15 1 40 0 0 2 0 10
B. Gach 17 6 2 6/12 2/4 3/4 2 35 0 0 2 0 6
R. Jones 14 2 5 4/7 4/7 2/2 4 36 3 0 2 0 2
R. Battin 8 5 1 2/8 1/4 3/3 1 31 1 0 1 3 2
B. Carlson 4 4 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 1 2 2 2
Bench
M. Jantunen
J. Brenchley
L. Thioune
M. Reininger
B. King
A. Plummer
B. Wenzel
M. Van Komen
B. Haddock
E. Ballstaedt
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jantunen 8 5 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 4 18 1 1 0 2 3
J. Brenchley 3 5 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 5
L. Thioune 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ballstaedt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 37 12 24/55 8/17 25/28 17 200 5 2 9 7 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores