Utah beats Oregon State 81-69 behind Allen’s double-double
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Timmy Allen scored 25 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Utah to an 81-69 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Thursday night.
Both Gach added 17 points while Rylan Jones scored 14 points and dished out five assists for the Utes. Utah overcame tough interior defense by the Beavers by successfully getting out in transition. The Utes scored 22 fastbreak points.
Tres Tinkle scored 19 points and collected six rebounds to lead Oregon State. Zach Riechle and Ethan Thompson chipped in 15 apiece. Oregon State scored 16 points off 11 Utah turnovers and blocked eight shots but could not overcome its own lengthy scoring droughts.
The Beavers endured a seven-minute stretch during the first half when they missed seven straight shots and 10 of 11 overall. It opened the door for Utah to rally from an early 13-7 deficit and surge in front.
Jones and Allen combined for back-to-back baskets to ignite a 12-0 run that put the Utes ahead for the first time at 27-19. Hot perimeter shooting from Gach and Jones helped keep Utah in front as the first half wound down.
Oregon State hung around for a while. Tinkle converted a 3-point play and then hit a pair of free throws to trim Utah's lead to 36-32 heading into the final minute of the half. Gach buried his second 3-pointer to push the lead back to seven.
The Beavers cut the deficit to three points multiple times in the second half, the final time on a fastbreak layup from Antonie Vernon that brought Oregon State to within 54-51. The Utes slammed the door on a further comeback.
Utah used a 16-5 run to extend its lead to 70-55 with 5:31 left. Riley Battin sparked the run with a 3-point play and Gach added the biggest highlight with a dunk off a steal. Battin and Gach combined for four baskets in that decisive stretch.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers made it tough for Utah around the basket at times but struggled to defend in transition. That could be a big problem with games against other high-flying athletic Pac-12 teams still ahead.
Utah: Once again, the Utes look like a team capable of making unexpected noise in the Pac-12. Utah still struggles with turnovers and scoring droughts from time to time. But when the offense is clicking, few teams areable to contain the Utes.
UP NEXT
Oregon State travels to Boulder to face Colorado on Sunday.
Utah will host Oregon on Saturday
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|81
|Field Goals
|26-67 (38.8%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|25-28 (89.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|41
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|22
|30
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 10-3
|78.4 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Utah 10-3
|79.3 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|38.8
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|89.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|19
|6
|1
|6/17
|1/5
|6/8
|3
|36
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Z. Reichle
|15
|3
|2
|6/10
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Thompson
|15
|0
|3
|5/10
|0/3
|5/5
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Hollins
|8
|4
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|K. Kelley
|4
|10
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|32
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Hunt
|6
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Vernon
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Silva
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Lucas
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Miller-Moore
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Potts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|33
|11
|26/67
|3/21
|14/19
|20
|200
|6
|8
|8
|11
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|25
|10
|3
|6/17
|0/0
|13/15
|1
|40
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|B. Gach
|17
|6
|2
|6/12
|2/4
|3/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|R. Jones
|14
|2
|5
|4/7
|4/7
|2/2
|4
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Battin
|8
|5
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|B. Carlson
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jantunen
|8
|5
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|18
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|J. Brenchley
|3
|5
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|L. Thioune
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Van Komen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haddock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ballstaedt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Mecum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|37
|12
|24/55
|8/17
|25/28
|17
|200
|5
|2
|9
|7
|30
-
PORTST
IDAHO61
72
2nd 0.0
-
USD
LOYMRY49
52
2nd 6:07
-
UOP
PEPPER49
49
2nd 7:20
-
WMONT
UCSB61
77
2nd 4:04
-
UCLA
WASH34
32
2nd 17:40 FS1
-
1GONZAG
PORT55
49
2nd 11:50 ATSN
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST43
52
2nd 12:25
-
CAL
STNFRD10
15
1st 8:34 ESP2
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN25
22
1st 7:47 ESPU
-
USC
WASHST31
27
1st 0.0 PACN
-
UTEP
FIU67
69
Final
-
SFA
SELOU82
71
Final
-
SFTRPA
BRYANT63
67
Final
-
CLMB
MAINE72
75
Final/OT
-
LIB
FGC59
46
Final
-
JMAD
NCWILM64
60
Final
-
GAST
APPST69
60
Final
-
JVILLE
NALAB57
62
Final
-
NTEXAS
WKY84
93
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP67
65
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT66
47
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW76
57
Final
-
STJOES
RICH52
84
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY77
79
Final
-
STLOU
DUQ59
73
Final
-
LPSCMB
STETSON66
63
Final
-
AMER
COLG51
65
Final
-
UVM
DART77
68
Final
-
TXSA
FAU64
79
Final
-
GASOU
CSTCAR70
67
Final
-
TOWSON
CHARLS69
81
Final
-
LAFAY
BU72
73
Final
-
RI
BROWN75
85
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK65
67
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA88
61
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD70
80
Final
-
MTSU
ODU60
70
Final
-
MINN
PURDUE78
83
Final/2OT
-
FORD
VCU46
64
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR67
91
Final
-
ELON
NEAST68
77
Final
-
RICE
MRSHL69
89
Final
-
LEHIGH
NAVY58
64
Final
-
UAB
CHARLO44
51
Final
-
SAMHOU
MCNSE94
75
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN63
79
Final
-
ROBERT
CCTST89
78
Final
-
TNTECH
EKY59
74
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR68
72
Final
-
MERMAK
SACHRT65
57
Final
-
USCUP
CHARSO75
89
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL74
67
Final
-
ILL
14MICHST56
76
Final
-
TROY
LAMON63
79
Final
-
SEATTLE
UMKC86
90
Final/3OT
-
TXARL
ARKST73
52
Final
-
CARK
HOUBP107
111
Final/OT
-
SALAB
LALAF60
57
Final
-
UIW
NICHST60
76
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC62
67
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST94
73
Final
-
TNMART
MURYST76
89
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT79
69
Final
-
OREGST
UTAH69
81
Final
-
20DAYTON
LSALLE84
58
Final
-
SEMO
PEAY63
78
Final
-
EILL
TNST79
84
Final
-
4OREG
COLO65
74
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST74
94
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD76
72
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER82
71
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO59
68
Final
-
MNTNA
SUTAH60
58
Final
-
ORAL
SDAKST79
96
Final