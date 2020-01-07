INDST
Northern Iowa extends home streak, tops Indiana State 68-60

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Austin Phyfe tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 68-60 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night for the Panthers' ninth consecutive home victory.

Trae Berhow had 16 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (13-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). AJ Green added 15 points.

Indiana State totaled 24 points in the first half, a season.

Tyreke Key had 14 points for the Sycamores (8-6, 1-2). Jake LaRavia added 12 points. Christian Williams had 10 points.

Northern Iowa plays Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Barnes
A. Green
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
42.9 Field Goal % 42.1
41.3 Three Point % 39.3
69.0 Free Throw % 90.2
  Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe 0.0
  Jordan Barnes missed layup 2.0
+ 1 Isaiah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Isaiah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Christian Williams 7.0
+ 2 Jordan Barnes made layup 10.0
+ 1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Tyreke Key 17.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Green 20.0
  Christian Williams missed layup 22.0
Team Stats
Points 60 68
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 20 33
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 13 23
Team 3 0
Assists 8 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Key G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
T. Berhow G
16 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Indiana State 8-6 243660
home team logo Northern Iowa 13-2 313768
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 8-6 72.1 PPG 34.4 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 13-2 76.0 PPG 41.6 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
11
T. Key G 17.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.2 APG 45.5 FG%
11
T. Berhow G 14.3 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.6 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 14 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
11
T. Berhow G 16 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
47.9 FG% 51.0
43.8 3PT FG% 20.0
70.0 FT% 81.3
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
J. LaRavia
J. Barnes
T. Williams
C. Neese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 14 1 3 5/12 2/5 2/2 5 35 1 0 0 1 0
J. LaRavia 12 6 0 5/6 0/0 2/4 3 27 0 0 3 3 3
J. Barnes 7 3 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 2 33 2 1 4 0 3
T. Williams 7 2 1 3/8 0/0 1/2 1 27 1 1 0 0 2
C. Neese 2 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 20 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
C. Williams
B. Kessinger
C. Barnes
C. Bacote
D. Washington
C. Agbo
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Williams 10 1 1 4/7 2/3 0/0 3 26 2 0 0 0 1
B. Kessinger 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 0 1
C. Barnes 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 2
C. Bacote 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Washington 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Agbo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 17 8 23/48 7/16 7/10 16 200 6 3 9 4 13
Northern Iowa
Starters
T. Berhow
A. Green
A. Phyfe
I. Brown
T. Pickford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Berhow 16 8 0 5/9 1/4 5/6 3 38 1 0 2 1 7
A. Green 15 2 3 5/12 2/5 3/3 0 38 1 0 2 0 2
A. Phyfe 13 12 2 6/8 0/0 1/2 3 26 0 1 3 7 5
I. Brown 6 1 3 2/11 0/5 2/2 2 30 2 0 0 1 0
T. Pickford 6 3 3 2/2 0/0 2/3 2 27 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
A. Kimmons
J. Betz
J. Dahl
N. Carter
L. Conrey
S. Haldeman
L. McDonnell
S. Goldman
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
C. Henry
L. Wolf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kimmons 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
J. Betz 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 2
J. Dahl 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 1
N. Carter 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 3
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Haldeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 33 13 26/51 3/15 13/16 12 200 6 1 11 10 23
