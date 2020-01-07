Northern Iowa extends home streak, tops Indiana State 68-60
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Austin Phyfe tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 68-60 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night for the Panthers' ninth consecutive home victory.
Trae Berhow had 16 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (13-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). AJ Green added 15 points.
Indiana State totaled 24 points in the first half, a season.
Tyreke Key had 14 points for the Sycamores (8-6, 1-2). Jake LaRavia added 12 points. Christian Williams had 10 points.
Northern Iowa plays Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|20.9
|Pts. Per Game
|20.9
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|41.3
|Three Point %
|39.3
|69.0
|Free Throw %
|90.2
|Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|0.0
|Jordan Barnes missed layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Christian Williams
|7.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Barnes made layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|20.0
|Christian Williams missed layup
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|68
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|33
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|13
|23
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 8-6
|72.1 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Northern Iowa 13-2
|76.0 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|47.9
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|14
|1
|3
|5/12
|2/5
|2/2
|5
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. LaRavia
|12
|6
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|J. Barnes
|7
|3
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3
|T. Williams
|7
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|C. Neese
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|14
|1
|3
|5/12
|2/5
|2/2
|5
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. LaRavia
|12
|6
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|J. Barnes
|7
|3
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3
|T. Williams
|7
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|C. Neese
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|10
|1
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Kessinger
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Barnes
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Bacote
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Agbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|17
|8
|23/48
|7/16
|7/10
|16
|200
|6
|3
|9
|4
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Berhow
|16
|8
|0
|5/9
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|A. Green
|15
|2
|3
|5/12
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Phyfe
|13
|12
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|1
|3
|7
|5
|I. Brown
|6
|1
|3
|2/11
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Pickford
|6
|3
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Berhow
|16
|8
|0
|5/9
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|A. Green
|15
|2
|3
|5/12
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Phyfe
|13
|12
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|1
|3
|7
|5
|I. Brown
|6
|1
|3
|2/11
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Pickford
|6
|3
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kimmons
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Betz
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Dahl
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Carter
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Haldeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gauger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|33
|13
|26/51
|3/15
|13/16
|12
|200
|6
|1
|11
|10
|23
-
RIDER
QUINN61
80
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE78
74
Final
-
FLA
SC81
68
Final
-
TENN
MIZZOU69
59
Final
-
18UVA
BC53
60
Final
-
PURCH
CORN68
100
Final
-
PROV
MARQET81
80
Final/OT
-
WMICH
AKRON69
84
Final
-
20PSU
RUT61
72
Final
-
MIAMI
13LVILLE58
74
Final
-
MIAOH
BGREEN76
78
Final
-
BUFF
BALLST68
88
Final
-
EMICH
OHIO68
74
Final
-
JOHNWA
BROWN53
79
Final
-
NILL
CMICH67
68
Final
-
11OHIOST
12MD55
67
Final
-
TOLEDO
KENTST77
84
Final
-
SFLA
ECU59
62
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA60
68
Final
-
VALPO
SILL50
63
Final
-
MOST
ILLST67
63
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE59
57
Final
-
4BAYLOR
22TXTECH57
52
Final
-
VATECH
CUSE67
63
Final
-
16NOVA
CREIGH64
59
Final
-
14UK
UGA78
69
Final
-
MISS
TEXAM47
57
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE62
65
Final
-
IOWA
NEB70
76
Final
-
UTAHST
AF60
79
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX64
78
Final