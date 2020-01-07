Cook scores 22, hits big 3-pointers in Missouri State's win
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Keandre Cook had 22 points as Missouri State narrowly beat Illinois State 67-63 on Tuesday night.
Missouri State led throughout most of the second half, including a 10-point lead with 11:50 remaining. At that point, Illinois State went on a 19-8 run to take a 56-55 lead with 3:54 to go. After a series of ties and lead changes Missouri State took the lead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers by Cook, the second for a 63-58 lead with 1:20 remaining.
Illinois State kept it close and a 3-pointer by Ricky Torres drew the Redbirds within 65-63 with 14 seconds to go. The Redbirds fouled Missouri State's Lamont West with 3 seconds remaining and he made both ends of the bonus to seal the win.
Gaige Prim had 12 points for Missouri State (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Isiaih Mosley added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tulio Da Silva had 11 points for the Bears.
Antonio Reeves had 16 points for the Redbirds (6-9, 1-2). Zach Copeland added 15 points. Ricky Torres had 12 points and seven assists.
Missouri State plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Illinois State plays Indiana State on the road on Saturday.
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|39.0
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|37.1
|Three Point %
|37.5
|85.5
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 1
|Lamont West made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Lamont West made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Antonio Reeves
|3.0
|+ 3
|Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Zach Copeland
|18.0
|Personal foul on Ricky Torres
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
|28.0
|Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|63
|Field Goals
|22-62 (35.5%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|16
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 8-8
|67.0 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Illinois State 6-9
|67.8 PPG
|37 RPG
|12.2 APG
|35.5
|FG%
|46.9
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|84.2
|FT%
|58.8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|22
|3
|1
|6/14
|4/8
|6/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Da Silva
|11
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|I. Mosley
|11
|8
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|L. West
|8
|7
|3
|1/10
|1/6
|5/5
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|T. Dixon
|3
|2
|7
|1/10
|1/5
|0/2
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Prim
|12
|3
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|20
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|J. Hall
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Mohammed
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Black
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Cooper Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ridder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|31
|15
|22/62
|7/24
|16/19
|13
|200
|8
|1
|8
|10
|21
|Z. Copeland
|15
|4
|0
|5/13
|3/8
|2/4
|2
|27
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3
|J. Hillsman
|11
|8
|1
|4/7
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|K. Fisher III
|8
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|25
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|R. Idowu
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Horne
|0
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|16
|2
|0
|7/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Torres
|12
|5
|7
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|M. Chastain
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Ndiaye
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|31
|10
|23/49
|7/22
|10/17
|15
|200
|3
|1
|16
|6
|25
