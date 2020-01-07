MOST
Cook scores 22, hits big 3-pointers in Missouri State's win

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Keandre Cook had 22 points as Missouri State narrowly beat Illinois State 67-63 on Tuesday night.

Missouri State led throughout most of the second half, including a 10-point lead with 11:50 remaining. At that point, Illinois State went on a 19-8 run to take a 56-55 lead with 3:54 to go. After a series of ties and lead changes Missouri State took the lead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers by Cook, the second for a 63-58 lead with 1:20 remaining.

Illinois State kept it close and a 3-pointer by Ricky Torres drew the Redbirds within 65-63 with 14 seconds to go. The Redbirds fouled Missouri State's Lamont West with 3 seconds remaining and he made both ends of the bonus to seal the win.

Gaige Prim had 12 points for Missouri State (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Isiaih Mosley added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tulio Da Silva had 11 points for the Bears.

Antonio Reeves had 16 points for the Redbirds (6-9, 1-2). Zach Copeland added 15 points. Ricky Torres had 12 points and seven assists.

Missouri State plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Illinois State plays Indiana State on the road on Saturday.

Key Players
K. Cook
Z. Copeland
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
39.0 Field Goal % 42.3
37.1 Three Point % 37.5
85.5 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 1 Lamont West made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Lamont West made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Antonio Reeves 3.0
+ 3 Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Zach Copeland 18.0
  Personal foul on Ricky Torres 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hall 28.0
  Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland 36.0
Team Stats
Points 67 63
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 21 25
Team 3 4
Assists 15 10
Steals 8 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 8 16
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 0
1
K. Cook G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12
A. Reeves G
16 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Missouri State 8-8 67.0 PPG 39.9 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Illinois State 6-9 67.8 PPG 37 RPG 12.2 APG
1
K. Cook G 14.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.5 APG 39.9 FG%
12
A. Reeves G 6.8 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.6 APG 41.8 FG%
1
K. Cook G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
12
A. Reeves G 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
35.5 FG% 46.9
29.2 3PT FG% 31.8
84.2 FT% 58.8
Starters
K. Cook
T. Da Silva
I. Mosley
L. West
T. Dixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 22 3 1 6/14 4/8 6/6 2 36 2 0 1 1 2
T. Da Silva 11 5 1 4/7 0/1 3/4 2 22 0 0 1 2 3
I. Mosley 11 8 1 5/11 1/3 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 3 5
L. West 8 7 3 1/10 1/6 5/5 1 30 0 0 1 2 5
T. Dixon 3 2 7 1/10 1/5 0/2 1 38 2 0 2 0 2
Bench
G. Prim
J. Hall
K. Mohammed
J. Black
F. Cooper Jr.
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Ridder
S. Brown
T. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 12 3 2 5/9 0/0 2/2 3 20 1 1 3 1 2
J. Hall 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 15 2 0 0 0 2
K. Mohammed 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Black 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Cooper Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ridder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 31 15 22/62 7/24 16/19 13 200 8 1 8 10 21
Z. Copeland
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
R. Idowu
D. Horne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Copeland 15 4 0 5/13 3/8 2/4 2 27 1 0 6 1 3
J. Hillsman 11 8 1 4/7 0/3 3/4 1 35 1 0 2 1 7
K. Fisher III 8 5 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 5 25 1 0 3 2 3
R. Idowu 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/4 1 23 0 0 0 0 1
D. Horne 0 3 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
A. Reeves
R. Torres
M. Chastain
D. Boyd
A. Ndiaye
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
H. Beard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 16 2 0 7/11 2/5 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 1 1
R. Torres 12 5 7 4/6 2/4 2/2 2 26 0 1 1 0 5
M. Chastain 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 2
D. Boyd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 2 0 0
A. Ndiaye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 10 23/49 7/22 10/17 15 200 3 1 16 6 25
NCAA BB Scores