Kennell leads Bradley past Evansville 72-52
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Nate Kennell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Bradley beat Evansville 72-52 on Wednesday night.
It was the largest road conference victory by the Braves in 10 years.
Darrell Brown had 16 points for Bradley (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja'Shon Henry added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Koch Bar had nine rebounds.
Evansville put up 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.
K.J. Riley had 12 points for the Purple Aces (9-7, 0-3).
Bradley plays Southern Illinois at home on Saturday. Evansville takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Marcus Henderson made jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Sean Houpt made jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Henderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Henderson made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Sean Houpt
|44.0
|+ 2
|Ari Boya made layup
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
|52.0
|Antonio Thomas missed layup
|54.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|+ 1
|K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Personal foul on Ari Boya
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|52
|Field Goals
|29-70 (41.4%)
|16-48 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|30
|Offensive
|14
|3
|Defensive
|32
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bradley 11-5
|72.5 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Evansville 9-7
|76.4 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|N. Kennell G
|12.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
33
|K. Riley G
|12.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.5 APG
|48.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Kennell G
|17 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|K. Riley G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|17
|10
|2
|7/17
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|D. Brown
|16
|3
|3
|6/13
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Henry
|14
|9
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|K. Bar
|6
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|26
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|A. Thomas
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|17
|10
|2
|7/17
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|D. Brown
|16
|3
|3
|6/13
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Henry
|14
|9
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|K. Bar
|6
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|26
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|A. Thomas
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Tahvanainen
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Kingsby
|5
|5
|2
|2/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Boya
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|S. Houpt
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nolan Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Burger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|46
|11
|29/70
|7/19
|7/8
|16
|200
|7
|4
|8
|14
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|12
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/0
|8/10
|2
|33
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Hall
|9
|4
|0
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|S. Cunliffe
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Labinowicz
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|S. Givance
|2
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|12
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/0
|8/10
|2
|33
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Hall
|9
|4
|0
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|S. Cunliffe
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Labinowicz
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|S. Givance
|2
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Henderson
|9
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Frederking
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Newton
|3
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kuhlman
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|P. Ilegomah
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Straub
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Bobe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gilgeous-Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|27
|8
|16/48
|5/20
|15/20
|11
|200
|4
|2
|13
|3
|24
-
LNGBCH
CSN77
95
2nd 0.0
-
HAMP
USCUP73
83
Final
-
CAMP
NCASHV64
62
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN66
87
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY44
75
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN72
52
Final
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT79
57
Final
-
NWEST
IND62
66
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA69
90
Final
-
PITT
UNC73
65
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW80
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
UVM81
77
Final
-
RADFRD
GWEBB67
64
Final
-
ND
NCST68
73
Final
-
MAINE
NH51
57
Final
-
UMBC
BING75
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG70
92
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR70
58
Final
-
LEHIGH
BU67
84
Final
-
AMER
ARMY68
60
Final
-
WCAR
VMI97
85
Final
-
STBON
GMASON61
49
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK60
56
Final
-
DUQ
STJOES78
60
Final
-
HOLY
LAFAY64
82
Final
-
DAVID
RI58
69
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT73
66
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
77
Final
-
ETNST
NCGRN64
57
Final
-
TXAMCC
SFA73
72
Final
-
LONGWD
CHARSO74
56
Final
-
WOFF
SAMFORD67
62
Final
-
SELOU
SAMHOU62
67
Final
-
10FSU
WAKE78
68
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAK66
62
Final
-
NWST
UIW72
66
Final
-
3KANSAS
IOWAST79
53
Final
-
IPFW
WILL77
69
Final
-
CARK
NORL78
86
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU58
63
Final
-
NICHST
LAMAR61
52
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL88
84
Final
-
UCF
SMU74
81
Final
-
SETON
XAVIER83
71
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN61
67
Final
-
OKLA
TEXAS72
62
Final
-
7SDGST
WYO72
52
Final
-
2DUKE
GATECH73
64
Final
-
SDAKST
DENVER80
68
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE66
73
Final
-
ARK
LSU77
79
Final
-
VANDY
5AUBURN79
83
Final
-
ILL
WISC71
70
Final
-
UCSB
CPOLY63
45
Final
-
NEVADA
SJST68
70
Final
-
CALBPTST
CSBAK83
75
Final