Kennell leads Bradley past Evansville 72-52

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Nate Kennell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Bradley beat Evansville 72-52 on Wednesday night.

It was the largest road conference victory by the Braves in 10 years.

Darrell Brown had 16 points for Bradley (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja'Shon Henry added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Koch Bar had nine rebounds.

Evansville put up 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

K.J. Riley had 12 points for the Purple Aces (9-7, 0-3).

Bradley plays Southern Illinois at home on Saturday. Evansville takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Marcus Henderson made jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Sean Houpt made jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Marcus Henderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Marcus Henderson made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Shooting foul on Sean Houpt 44.0
+ 2 Ari Boya made layup 52.0
  Offensive rebound by Ari Boya 52.0
  Antonio Thomas missed layup 54.0
+ 1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
+ 1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 1:23
  Personal foul on Ari Boya 1:23
Team Stats
Points 72 52
Field Goals 29-70 (41.4%) 16-48 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 30
Offensive 14 3
Defensive 32 24
Team 2 3
Assists 11 8
Steals 7 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 16 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
N. Kennell G
17 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
K. Riley G
12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 11-5 343872
home team logo Evansville 9-7 193352
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 11-5 72.5 PPG 44.6 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Evansville 9-7 76.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
25
N. Kennell G 12.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.1 APG 44.2 FG%
33
K. Riley G 12.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.5 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
25
N. Kennell G 17 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
33
K. Riley G 12 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
41.4 FG% 33.3
36.8 3PT FG% 25.0
87.5 FT% 75.0
Bradley
Starters
N. Kennell
D. Brown
J. Henry
K. Bar
A. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 17 10 2 7/17 3/8 0/0 1 35 2 1 1 3 7
D. Brown 16 3 3 6/13 1/4 3/4 2 34 1 0 2 0 3
J. Henry 14 9 0 6/10 0/0 2/2 3 29 1 0 2 4 5
K. Bar 6 9 0 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 26 1 1 2 4 5
A. Thomas 0 3 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
V. Tahvanainen
D. Kingsby
A. Boya
S. Houpt
E. Childs
K. McAdoo
T. Nolan Jr.
R. Mast
S. Gabriel
R. Burger
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Tahvanainen 8 2 3 3/6 2/3 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 0 2
D. Kingsby 5 5 2 2/9 1/2 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 1 4
A. Boya 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 2 0 2 3
S. Houpt 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 46 11 29/70 7/19 7/8 16 200 7 4 8 14 32
Evansville
Starters
K. Riley
J. Hall
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
S. Givance
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Riley 12 5 3 2/9 0/0 8/10 2 33 0 1 2 1 4
J. Hall 9 4 0 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 31 0 1 3 1 3
S. Cunliffe 8 3 0 2/4 2/3 2/4 1 18 0 0 3 0 3
A. Labinowicz 2 5 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 15 0 0 3 1 4
S. Givance 2 2 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 30 2 0 1 0 2
Bench
M. Henderson
N. Frederking
J. Newton
E. Kuhlman
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
G. Bobe
D. Williams
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Henderson 9 1 0 3/7 1/4 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 1
N. Frederking 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 0 2
J. Newton 3 0 1 0/1 0/1 3/4 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kuhlman 2 4 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 4
P. Ilegomah 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
D. Straub 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Bobe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 27 8 16/48 5/20 15/20 11 200 4 2 13 3 24
