Russell leads Rhode Island attack in win over Davidson
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Rhode Island beat Davidson 69-58 on Wednesday night.
Jeff Dowtin, Cyril Langevine and Jacob Toppin each scored nine points for the Rams (9-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Langevine also grabbed nine rebounds.
Jermaine Harris made a pair of foul shots for a 21-20 lead in the first half and the Rams never trailed again. Langevine's three-point play with 4:47 left made it 59-48 before the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to get within 62-58 with 50 seconds to go but never scored again. Tyrese Martin and Dowtin each made a pair of fouls shots and Russell sank a 3 at the buzzer for the final margin.
Carter Collins led Davidson (6-8, 0-2) with 12 points despite going 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Kellan Grady and Jon Axel Gudmundsson each scored 11 and Luka Brajkovic scored 10 with 11 rebounds.
-----
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|31.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|41.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 1
|Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Carter Collins
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|69
|Field Goals
|23-63 (36.5%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|39
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Davidson 6-8
|69.8 PPG
|32.1 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Rhode Island 9-5
|75.2 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|C. Collins G
|11.7 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
1
|F. Russell G
|18.9 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|5.7 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Collins G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|F. Russell G
|26 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|12
|4
|0
|5/12
|0/6
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Gudmundsson
|11
|7
|4
|4/13
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|K. Grady
|11
|4
|1
|5/17
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Brajkovic
|10
|11
|4
|4/11
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|B. Jones
|7
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|12
|4
|0
|5/12
|0/6
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Gudmundsson
|11
|7
|4
|4/13
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|K. Grady
|11
|4
|1
|5/17
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Brajkovic
|10
|11
|4
|4/11
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|B. Jones
|7
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wynter
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Jones
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Pritchett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dibble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kristensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|33
|12
|23/63
|4/23
|8/11
|19
|200
|5
|2
|9
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|9
|3
|5
|3/7
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Langevine
|9
|9
|0
|3/10
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|31
|0
|2
|5
|3
|6
|J. Toppin
|9
|4
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T. Martin
|7
|8
|0
|2/8
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|35
|0
|1
|3
|0
|8
|J. Harris
|4
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|9
|3
|5
|3/7
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Langevine
|9
|9
|0
|3/10
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|31
|0
|2
|5
|3
|6
|J. Toppin
|9
|4
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T. Martin
|7
|8
|0
|2/8
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|35
|0
|1
|3
|0
|8
|J. Harris
|4
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|26
|4
|4
|10/16
|3/5
|3/3
|2
|36
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|M. Long
|5
|3
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Walker
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|37
|12
|24/54
|6/15
|15/20
|14
|200
|5
|5
|12
|8
|29
