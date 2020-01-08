DAVID
Russell leads Rhode Island attack in win over Davidson

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Rhode Island beat Davidson 69-58 on Wednesday night.

Jeff Dowtin, Cyril Langevine and Jacob Toppin each scored nine points for the Rams (9-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Langevine also grabbed nine rebounds.

Jermaine Harris made a pair of foul shots for a 21-20 lead in the first half and the Rams never trailed again. Langevine's three-point play with 4:47 left made it 59-48 before the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to get within 62-58 with 50 seconds to go but never scored again. Tyrese Martin and Dowtin each made a pair of fouls shots and Russell sank a 3 at the buzzer for the final margin.

Carter Collins led Davidson (6-8, 0-2) with 12 points despite going 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Kellan Grady and Jon Axel Gudmundsson each scored 11 and Luka Brajkovic scored 10 with 11 rebounds.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin 31.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin 41.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Carter Collins 49.0
Team Stats
Points 58 69
Field Goals 23-63 (36.5%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 39
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 25 29
Team 4 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
24
C. Collins G
12 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
1
F. Russell G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 6-8 302858
home team logo Rhode Island 9-5 343569
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 6-8 69.8 PPG 32.1 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 9-5 75.2 PPG 42.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
24
C. Collins G 11.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.6 APG 43.9 FG%
1
F. Russell G 18.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 5.7 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
24
C. Collins G 12 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
1
F. Russell G 26 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
36.5 FG% 44.4
17.4 3PT FG% 40.0
72.7 FT% 75.0
Davidson
Starters
C. Collins
J. Gudmundsson
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
B. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 12 4 0 5/12 0/6 2/2 4 35 1 0 2 2 2
J. Gudmundsson 11 7 4 4/13 1/6 2/2 2 35 1 0 1 1 6
K. Grady 11 4 1 5/17 0/3 1/3 2 39 2 0 1 0 4
L. Brajkovic 10 11 4 4/11 1/2 1/2 2 30 0 1 1 4 7
B. Jones 7 4 1 2/4 1/3 2/2 3 24 1 1 1 1 3
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
J. Toppin
T. Martin
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 9 3 5 3/7 1/3 2/3 0 29 0 0 1 0 3
C. Langevine 9 9 0 3/10 0/0 3/5 3 31 0 2 5 3 6
J. Toppin 9 4 0 4/7 1/2 0/1 2 27 1 0 0 2 2
T. Martin 7 8 0 2/8 0/1 3/4 2 35 0 1 3 0 8
J. Harris 4 5 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 27 0 1 0 1 4
Starters
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
J. Toppin
T. Martin
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 9 3 5 3/7 1/3 2/3 0 29 0 0 1 0 3
C. Langevine 9 9 0 3/10 0/0 3/5 3 31 0 2 5 3 6
J. Toppin 9 4 0 4/7 1/2 0/1 2 27 1 0 0 2 2
T. Martin 7 8 0 2/8 0/1 3/4 2 35 0 1 3 0 8
J. Harris 4 5 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 27 0 1 0 1 4
Bench
F. Russell
M. Long
A. Walker
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
D. Tate
J. Green
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 26 4 4 10/16 3/5 3/3 2 36 2 1 2 1 3
M. Long 5 3 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 2 12 2 0 0 1 2
A. Walker 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 1
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 37 12 24/54 6/15 15/20 14 200 5 5 12 8 29
NCAA BB Scores