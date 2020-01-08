LSALLE
Pierre reaches 1,000 career points, UMass beats La Salle

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre scored 20 points, hitting all five 3-pointers, Tre Mitchell had 19 points and UMass beat La Salle 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Samba Diallo added 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals for UMass (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10). It was his second straight double-double. Sean East II had 11 points and five assists.

Pierre made his first seven shots from the field and UMass shot 49%, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range. He became the 52nd player in UMass history to reach 1,000 career points.

Isiah Deas led La Salle (10-5, 1-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. David Beatty scored 14 points.

  Defensive rebound by Massachusetts 2.0
  Jared Kimbrough missed tip-in 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough 4.0
  Isiah Deas missed layup 6.0
  Offensive rebound by La Salle 11.0
  David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Saul Phiri 19.0
+ 2 Ayinde Hikim made layup 20.0
+ 1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
Points 69 77
Field Goals 26-65 (40.0%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 6-27 (22.2%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 25 26
Team 3 4
Assists 12 17
Steals 9 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
10
I. Deas G
25 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12
C. Pierre G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo La Salle 10-5 353469
home team logo Massachusetts 7-8 413677
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
away team logo La Salle 10-5 70.4 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 7-8 71.9 PPG 35.6 RPG 12.9 APG
10
I. Deas G 11.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.2 APG 41.7 FG%
12
C. Pierre G 14.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.4 APG 40.0 FG%
10
I. Deas G 25 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
12
C. Pierre G 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 49.0
22.2 3PT FG% 56.3
64.7 FT% 66.7
La Salle
Starters
I. Deas
D. Beatty
S. Spencer
S. Phiri
E. Croswell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Deas 25 9 2 8/18 2/7 7/11 2 34 1 0 2 1 8
D. Beatty 14 4 1 6/13 1/7 1/2 3 30 1 0 3 2 2
S. Spencer 9 4 2 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 25 2 0 1 2 2
S. Phiri 5 4 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 5 35 2 1 1 0 4
E. Croswell 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
A. Hikim
S. Kenney
C. Ray
M. Diagne
J. Kimbrough
B. Stone
C. Moore
J. Clark
A. Lafond
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hikim 6 3 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 0 2 2 1
S. Kenney 6 0 2 2/4 1/2 1/2 0 11 0 0 2 0 0
C. Ray 2 6 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 23 2 0 2 2 4
M. Diagne 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kimbrough 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 1 1 0
B. Stone 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 36 12 26/65 6/27 11/17 24 200 9 1 15 11 25
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Pierre
T. Mitchell
S. Diallo
S. East II
K. Clergeot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 20 3 1 7/8 5/5 1/2 3 36 0 1 1 1 2
T. Mitchell 19 6 0 7/15 0/1 5/9 3 33 1 0 4 1 5
S. Diallo 12 12 6 3/8 1/2 5/6 3 32 3 0 1 2 10
S. East II 11 4 5 3/7 1/2 4/4 4 31 1 0 6 0 4
K. Clergeot 9 2 1 3/8 1/4 2/3 2 30 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
P. Santos
D. Baptiste
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
S. Chatman
J. Buggs III
T. Weeks
D. Higginbottom
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Santos 5 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/4 0 9 2 0 0 0 0
D. Baptiste 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 1 0 0 0
D. Walker 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1
K. Mitchell 0 2 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 2
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Weeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 30 17 24/49 9/16 20/30 18 200 8 2 15 4 26
