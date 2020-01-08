Pierre reaches 1,000 career points, UMass beats La Salle
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre scored 20 points, hitting all five 3-pointers, Tre Mitchell had 19 points and UMass beat La Salle 77-69 on Wednesday night.
Samba Diallo added 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals for UMass (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10). It was his second straight double-double. Sean East II had 11 points and five assists.
Pierre made his first seven shots from the field and UMass shot 49%, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range. He became the 52nd player in UMass history to reach 1,000 career points.
Isiah Deas led La Salle (10-5, 1-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. David Beatty scored 14 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
|2.0
|Jared Kimbrough missed tip-in
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|4.0
|Isiah Deas missed layup
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by La Salle
|11.0
|David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Saul Phiri
|19.0
|+ 2
|Ayinde Hikim made layup
|20.0
|+ 1
|Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|77
|Field Goals
|26-65 (40.0%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-27 (22.2%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|20-30 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|25
|26
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|La Salle 10-5
|70.4 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Massachusetts 7-8
|71.9 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Deas
|25
|9
|2
|8/18
|2/7
|7/11
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|D. Beatty
|14
|4
|1
|6/13
|1/7
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|S. Spencer
|9
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|S. Phiri
|5
|4
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|E. Croswell
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Deas
|25
|9
|2
|8/18
|2/7
|7/11
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|D. Beatty
|14
|4
|1
|6/13
|1/7
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|S. Spencer
|9
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|S. Phiri
|5
|4
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|E. Croswell
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hikim
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|S. Kenney
|6
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Ray
|2
|6
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|23
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|M. Diagne
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Kimbrough
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Stone
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|36
|12
|26/65
|6/27
|11/17
|24
|200
|9
|1
|15
|11
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|20
|3
|1
|7/8
|5/5
|1/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|T. Mitchell
|19
|6
|0
|7/15
|0/1
|5/9
|3
|33
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|S. Diallo
|12
|12
|6
|3/8
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|10
|S. East II
|11
|4
|5
|3/7
|1/2
|4/4
|4
|31
|1
|0
|6
|0
|4
|K. Clergeot
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|20
|3
|1
|7/8
|5/5
|1/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|T. Mitchell
|19
|6
|0
|7/15
|0/1
|5/9
|3
|33
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|S. Diallo
|12
|12
|6
|3/8
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|10
|S. East II
|11
|4
|5
|3/7
|1/2
|4/4
|4
|31
|1
|0
|6
|0
|4
|K. Clergeot
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Santos
|5
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Baptiste
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Walker
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Mitchell
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Weeks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|30
|17
|24/49
|9/16
|20/30
|18
|200
|8
|2
|15
|4
|26
