20:00
Jumpball received by Illinois State
19:39
+3
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot
3-0
19:16
Koch Bar missed layup
|
19:14
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
19:01
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup
5-0
18:43
+2
Ville Tahvanainen made layup
5-2
18:25
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:23
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
18:18
+2
Keith Fisher III made dunk
7-2
18:09
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
18:07
Offensive rebound by Bradley
17:55
+2
Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
7-4
17:34
+3
Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
10-4
17:18
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
10-7
16:56
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:54
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
16:44
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:42
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
16:23
+2
Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Danya Kingsby
10-9
16:12
Bad pass turnover on Antonio Reeves
15:51
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
15:49
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
15:40
Bad pass turnover on Dedric Boyd, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
15:37
Out of bounds turnover on Ja'Shon Henry
15:30
+3
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
13-9
15:05
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:03
Defensive rebound by Illinois State
14:44
Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:42
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
14:30
+2
Danya Kingsby made layup
13-11
14:10
+3
Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
16-11
13:55
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:53
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
13:49
Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry
13:47
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
13:34
+2
Nate Kennell made layup
16-13
13:14
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
13:12
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
13:04
Ville Tahvanainen missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
13:02
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
12:57
Dedric Boyd missed layup
12:42
Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
12:42
+2
Jaycee Hillsman made dunk
18-13
12:42
Offensive foul on Ari Boya
12:42
Turnover on Ari Boya
12:28
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
12:26
Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
12:26
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:24
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
12:11
Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:09
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
11:54
Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry
11:52
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
11:52
Jumpball received by Bradley
11:20
Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley
10:59
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
10:45
+2
Keith Fisher III made jump shot
20-13
10:26
+2
Nate Kennell made layup, assist by Antonio Thomas
20-15
10:14
+3
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot
23-15
9:57
+2
Antonio Thomas made layup
23-17
9:44
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:42
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
9:22
+2
Koch Bar made dunk, assist by Antonio Thomas
23-19
8:51
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:49
Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
8:43
Personal foul on Antonio Thomas
8:23
Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:21
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
8:06
+2
Ville Tahvanainen made layup
23-21
7:56
Dedric Boyd missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya
7:54
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
7:49
Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Zach Copeland
7:42
Keith Fisher III missed layup
7:42
Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland
7:42
+2
Zach Copeland made dunk
25-21
7:24
Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III
7:24
+1
Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws
25-22
7:24
+1
Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-23
7:05
Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Danya Kingsby
6:48
+3
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
25-26
6:17
Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:15
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
6:06
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
6:04
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
5:46
+2
DJ Horne made jump shot
27-26
5:27
+2
Ville Tahvanainen made layup
27-28
5:17
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
5:17
+1
Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws
28-28
5:17
+1
Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-28
5:02
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:00
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
4:46
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:44
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
4:44
Personal foul on Koch Bar
4:39
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:37
Defensive rebound by Bradley
4:29
Personal foul on DJ Horne
4:22
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
4:20
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
4:14
+2
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
31-28
3:42
Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen
3:33
Out of bounds turnover on DJ Horne
3:01
Koch Bar missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
3:01
Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
3:01
+3
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot
31-31
2:27
Jaycee Hillsman missed layup
2:25
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
2:06
Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot
2:04
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
1:59
Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot
1:57
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
1:49
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:47
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
1:31
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar
31-34
1:08
+3
Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
34-34
38.0
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
36.0
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
9.0
+2
DJ Horne made jump shot
36-34
2.0
Antonio Thomas missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye
0.0
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
