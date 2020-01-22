ILLST
Kennell, Tahvanainen lead Bradley past Illinois State 75-63

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Backcourt mates Nate Kennell and Ville Tahvanainen scored 18 points apiece as Bradley beat Illinois State 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Danya Kingsby added 12 points for Bradley (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tahvanainen and Ja'Shon Henry had seven rebounds.

DJ Horne and Keith Fisher III scored 17 points apiece for the Redbirds (6-13, 1-6), who have lost six straight. Fisher added seven rebounds. Zach Copeland added 13 points for Illinois State, which missed 22 3-pointers (11 for 32) and made 23 field goals (23 of 60).

Bradley plays at Indiana State on Saturday. Illinois State will be at home against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

---

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds 36
BRAD Braves 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
19:39 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:16   Koch Bar missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
19:01 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 5-0
18:43 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup 5-2
18:25   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
18:18 +2 Keith Fisher III made dunk 7-2
18:09   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
17:55 +2 Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 7-4
17:34 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 10-4
17:18 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 10-7
16:56   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
16:44   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
16:23 +2 Ari Boya made dunk, assist by Danya Kingsby 10-9
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Reeves  
15:51   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Dedric Boyd, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
15:37   Out of bounds turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
15:30 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 13-9
15:05   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
14:44   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
14:30 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 13-11
14:10 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 16-11
13:55   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
13:49   Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
13:34 +2 Nate Kennell made layup 16-13
13:14   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
13:04   Ville Tahvanainen missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:57   Dedric Boyd missed layup  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
12:42 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made dunk 18-13
12:42   Offensive foul on Ari Boya  
12:42   Turnover on Ari Boya  
12:28   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
12:26   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
12:11   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
11:54   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Ja'Shon Henry  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
11:52   Jumpball received by Bradley  
11:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley  
10:59   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
10:45 +2 Keith Fisher III made jump shot 20-13
10:26 +2 Nate Kennell made layup, assist by Antonio Thomas 20-15
10:14 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 23-15
9:57 +2 Antonio Thomas made layup 23-17
9:44   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
9:22 +2 Koch Bar made dunk, assist by Antonio Thomas 23-19
8:51   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
8:43   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
8:23   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
8:06 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup 23-21
7:56   Dedric Boyd missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Zach Copeland  
7:42   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
7:42 +2 Zach Copeland made dunk 25-21
7:24   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
7:24 +1 Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
7:24 +1 Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
7:05   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Danya Kingsby  
6:48 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 25-26
6:17   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
6:06   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
5:46 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 27-26
5:27 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup 27-28
5:17   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
5:17 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 28-28
5:17 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-28
5:02   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
4:46   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
4:44   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
4:39   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
4:29   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
4:22   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
4:14 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 31-28
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen  
3:33   Out of bounds turnover on DJ Horne  
3:01   Koch Bar missed jump shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
3:01 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot 31-31
2:27   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
2:06   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
1:59   Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
1:49   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
1:31 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 31-34
1:08 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 34-34
38.0   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
9.0 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 36-34
2.0   Antonio Thomas missed layup, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 27
BRAD Braves 41

Time Team Play Score
19:52   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
19:44 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 36-36
19:36   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
19:27   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
19:20   Personal foul on Dedric Boyd  
19:12   Ari Boya missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
18:57   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
18:46 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup 36-38
18:35 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 39-38
18:08   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
17:48 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot 39-40
17:12   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
16:59   Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Koch Bar  
16:45 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup 39-42
16:45   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
16:45 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made free throw 39-43
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III  
16:09   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
16:01   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
15:55   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
15:47 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 39-46
15:19   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
15:13 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 41-46
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Thomas  
14:44   Offensive foul on Zach Copeland  
14:44   Turnover on Zach Copeland  
14:32   Ville Tahvanainen missed layup  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
14:26   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
14:17   Abdou Ndiaye missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
14:02   Personal foul on Antonio Reeves  
13:57 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 41-48
13:35 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by DJ Horne 43-48
13:18   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
13:16   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
12:59   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
12:34   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
12:24   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
12:07 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup, assist by Antonio Thomas 43-50
11:55   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
11:40   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
11:20   Offensive foul on Ari Boya  
11:20   Turnover on Ari Boya  
11:03   Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III  
10:51   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
10:45   Koch Bar missed dunk  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
10:38   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
10:36   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
10:20 +2 Antonio Thomas made layup 43-52
9:55 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dedric Boyd 46-52
9:28   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
9:20 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk 46-54
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
8:54 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 46-56
8:38   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
8:12   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
7:50   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
7:40   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
7:16   Shooting foul on Matt Chastain  
7:16   Ari Boya missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:16 +1 Ari Boya made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-57
7:04 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 48-57
7:04   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
7:04 +1 Zach Copeland made free throw 49-57
6:48 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 49-60
6:24 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 51-60
6:03   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
6:03 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 51-61
6:03 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-62
5:49 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 54-62
5:21 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 54-64
5:03 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dedric Boyd 57-64
4:43   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
4:34   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
4:34   DJ Horne missed free throw  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
4:15 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 57-66
4:07   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
4:07   DJ Horne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:07 +1 DJ Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-66
3:51