CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Lance Jones scored 20 points and Barret Benson scored 13 with six rebounds and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 68-66 on Wednesday.

Jones' basket gave Southern Illinois a 63-57 lead with 2:21 remaining. AJ Green's 3-pointer brought the Panthers within 67-66. On the Salukis following possession, Green came up with a steal against Trent Brown, but he missed a jump shot with two seconds left and time expired.

Marcus Domask and Trent Brown each scored 11 for the Salukis (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Southern Illinois has won four of its last six.

Trae Berhow led Northern Iowa (16-3, 5-2) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Green and Austin Phyfe each scored 16 and Phyfe grabbed 10 rebounds.

