|
19:32
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Southern Illinois
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
19:13
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman
|
3-0
|
18:46
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed layup
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Lance Jones
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Trae Berhow
|
5-0
|
17:36
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
17:09
|
|
+1
|
Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-1
|
17:09
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Barret Benson
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Jones
|
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-1
|
16:36
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed layup
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
6-3
|
15:08
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tywhon Pickford
|
|
14:52
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
6-6
|
14:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
14:24
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown
|
6-9
|
13:56
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Isaiah Brown
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eric McGill
|
|
12:54
|
|
+3
|
Antwan Kimmons made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-9
|
12:31
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-10
|
11:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe
|
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
9-13
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons
|
12-13
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Karrington Davis made layup
|
12-15
|
10:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup
|
12-17
|
9:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Trent Brown
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Karrington Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-18
|
9:41
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed layup
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made layup
|
12-20
|
8:57
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luke McDonnell
|
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Carter
|
15-20
|
8:32
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Brown
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford made layup, assist by AJ Green
|
17-20
|
7:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luke McDonnell
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
6:24
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
17-23
|
6:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Barret Benson
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made jump shot
|
19-23
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made jump shot
|
19-25
|
5:04
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made jump shot
|
21-25
|
4:49
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Luke McDonnell
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Luke McDonnell
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-25
|
3:49
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
24-28
|
3:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Luke McDonnell
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made layup, assist by Luke McDonnell
|
26-28
|
2:46
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed layup
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Luke McDonnell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
AJ Green missed layup
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Isaiah Brown
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Luke McDonnell
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luke McDonnell
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Luke McDonnell missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Brown
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|