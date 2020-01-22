NIOWA
SILL

No Text

S. Illinois holds off N. Iowa for a 68-66 win

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Lance Jones scored 20 points and Barret Benson scored 13 with six rebounds and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 68-66 on Wednesday.

Jones' basket gave Southern Illinois a 63-57 lead with 2:21 remaining. AJ Green's 3-pointer brought the Panthers within 67-66. On the Salukis following possession, Green came up with a steal against Trent Brown, but he missed a jump shot with two seconds left and time expired.

Marcus Domask and Trent Brown each scored 11 for the Salukis (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Southern Illinois has won four of its last six.

Trae Berhow led Northern Iowa (16-3, 5-2) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Green and Austin Phyfe each scored 16 and Phyfe grabbed 10 rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NIOWA Panthers 26
SILL Salukis 28

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Jumpball received by Southern Illinois  
19:32   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:13 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 3-0
18:46   Lance Jones missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Lance Jones  
18:26   Out of bounds turnover on Barret Benson  
18:03   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
17:50 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Trae Berhow 5-0
17:36   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
17:17   Austin Phyfe missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
17:09   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
17:09 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 5-1
17:09   Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Barret Benson  
16:53   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
16:36   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
16:36 +1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
16:36   Trae Berhow missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
16:14   Personal foul on Tywhon Pickford  
16:11   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
15:58   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
15:51   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green  
15:42   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
15:28 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 6-3
15:08   Traveling violation turnover on Tywhon Pickford  
14:52 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 6-6
14:34   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
14:24 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 6-9
13:56   Tywhon Pickford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
13:43   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
13:32   AJ Green missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
13:04   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
12:54 +3 Antwan Kimmons made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
12:31   Barret Benson missed layup  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
12:18   Antwan Kimmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
11:54   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
11:54   Barret Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:54 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe  
11:18 +3 Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 9-13
11:05 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons 12-13
10:41 +2 Karrington Davis made layup 12-15
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Marcus Domask  
10:09   Eric McGill missed layup  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
9:51 +2 Lance Jones made layup 12-17
9:44   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Trent Brown  
9:41   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
9:41 +1 Karrington Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 12-18
9:41   Karrington Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
9:27   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
9:25   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
9:10 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 12-20
8:57   Trae Berhow missed layup  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Luke McDonnell  
8:46 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Carter 15-20
8:32   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
8:11   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
7:52 +2 Tywhon Pickford made layup, assist by AJ Green 17-20
7:30   Shooting foul on Luke McDonnell  
7:30   Lance Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:30   Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
7:11   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
6:53   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
6:24 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 17-23
6:05   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
5:46 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 19-23
5:18 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 19-25
5:04 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 21-25
4:49   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
4:40   Offensive foul on Luke McDonnell  
4:40   Turnover on Luke McDonnell  
4:23   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
4:09 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot 24-25
3:49 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 24-28
3:34   Bad pass turnover on Luke McDonnell  
3:18   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
3:08   Eric McGill missed layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
3:02 +2 AJ Green made layup, assist by Luke McDonnell 26-28
2:46   Marcus Domask missed layup  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
2:30   Luke McDonnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
2:13   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell  
1:58   AJ Green missed layup  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
1:38   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell  
1:30   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
1:04   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Noah Carter  
1:00   Traveling violation turnover on Luke McDonnell  
35.0   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
5.0   AJ Green missed jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Luke McDonnell  
3.0   Luke McDonnell missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NIOWA Panthers 40
SILL Salukis 40

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Marcus Domask missed layup  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
19:25   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
19:09 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Trae Berhow 28-28
18:53 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 28-31
18:25   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Barret Benson  
18:17 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 28-33
18:02 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 30-33
17:43 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 30-36
17:27   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
17:19 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 30-39
16:55 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot 32-39
16:25 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Trent Brown 32-41
16:06   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:55 +2 Trae Berhow made layup, assist by Austin Phyfe 34-41
15:48   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
15:25 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 36-41
15:19 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 36-44
14:41   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Marcus Domask  
14:32 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 36-46
14:25   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
14:13   Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:11   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
13:57   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
13:34   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
13:26   Flagrant foul on AJ Green  
13:26   Turnover on AJ Green  
13:26 +1 Trent Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
13:26 +1 Trent Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-48
12:57 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 36-50
12:31 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 39-50
12:07   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
12:07 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-51
12:07 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-52
11:54   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
11:42   Karrington Davis missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by Barret Benson  
11:13 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 39-55
10:48   Austin Phyfe missed layup  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
10:39   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
10:27   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
10:27 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 40-55
10:27   AJ Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
10:06   Karrington Davis missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
9:45 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 43-55
9:16   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
9:06 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 45-55
8:53   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
8:41 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by AJ Green 47-55
8:15   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
7:59   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask  
7:24 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 49-55
7:01 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Trent Brown 49-57
6:47   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
6:43   Isaiah Brown missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
6:28 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 52-57
5:55   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
5:55   Lance Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:55   Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
5:44 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 55-57
5:14   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
5:14   Eric McGill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:14 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-58
5:06   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
4:34   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
4:20   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
3:50   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Trae Berhow  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
3:48   Shooting foul on Trent Brown  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Lance Jones  
3:42   Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown  
3:42 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
3:42   Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
3:26 +2 Trae Berhow made layup 57-59
3:09