Trio carries Massachusetts to 73-64 upset win over Duquesne

  • Jan 25, 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Freshman Tre Mitchell tossed in 25 points, Preston Santos and Samba Diallo posted double-doubles and Massachusetts upset Duquesne 73-64 on Saturday.

Mitchell sank 8 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds before fouling out for the Minutemen (8-12, 2-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Santos, a freshman, finished with career highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double. Diallo, a sophomore, pitched in with 10 points and 12 boards for his third double-double in the last seven games.

Duquesne trailed for most of the second half, but the Dukes used a Marcus Weathers layup to pull within 49-46 with 8 minutes remaining. But Diallo hit two free throws, Santos added a layup and a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run and UMass kept its lead from there.

Sincere Carry totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Dukes (15-4, 5-2), who began the day in a three-way tie for second place in conference play. Marcus Weathers had 13 points and nine rebounds.

---

1st Half
DUQ Dukes 30
UMASS Minutemen 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:38   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo  
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Samba Diallo  
18:56   Samba Diallo missed dunk  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
18:45   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
18:36   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
18:23   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
18:19 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 0-2
18:08   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
18:05   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
17:53   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
17:40   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
17:32   Offensive foul on Maceo Austin  
17:32   Turnover on Maceo Austin  
17:19   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
17:19 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
17:19 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
17:02   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
17:02 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry 2-4
16:52   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
16:49   Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
16:32   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
16:28   Turnover on Samba Diallo  
16:17   Maceo Austin missed layup  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
15:58 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 2-7
15:25 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 5-7
15:06   Keon Clergeot missed jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
15:06   Samba Diallo missed layup  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
14:41   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo  
14:21   Shooting foul on Sean East II  
14:21   Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:21   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:21   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
14:09   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot  
13:57   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
13:45 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Keon Clergeot 5-9
13:09 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 8-9
12:48   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
12:48 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
12:48   Tre Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:35 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 10-10
12:14   Sean East II missed jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:45 +2 Michael Hughes made hook shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 12-10
11:34 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II 12-12
11:14 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 14-12
11:14   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
11:14   Marcus Weathers missed free throw  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
10:54   C.J. Jackson missed jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
10:51   Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
10:19   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
10:10   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
10:00   Djery Baptiste missed layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
9:52   Sincere Carry missed layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
9:44   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
9:43   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Weathers  
9:42   Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
9:14   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
9:05   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
8:51   Sean East II missed layup  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Sean East II  
8:45   Sean East II missed jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
8:20   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
8:09   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
8:09 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
8:09 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
7:51 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 17-14
7:23   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
7:17   Personal foul on Djery Baptiste  
7:01   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:34 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 17-16
6:34   Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff  
6:34 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 17-17
6:12 +2 Austin Rotroff made dunk, assist by Marcus Weathers 19-17
5:57 +2 Kolton Mitchell made layup 19-19
5:38 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 22-19
5:13   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
5:02 +2 Dibaji Walker made layup 22-21
4:51   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
4:42 +2 Maceo Austin made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 24-21
4:26   Dibaji Walker missed layup  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
4:24   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
4:24   Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff  
4:24 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
4:24 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
4:03   Offensive foul on Sincere Carry  
4:03   Turnover on Sincere Carry  
3:47 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 24-25
3:39   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
3:39 +1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 25-25
3:39 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
3:21   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
3:14   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
3:14 +1 Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
3:14 +1 Maceo Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
3:04   Sean East II missed jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
2:55   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Sean East II  
2:49   Keon Clergeot missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
2:28   Maceo Austin missed layup  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
2:28   Maceo Austin missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
2:28   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
1:43   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
1:43   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
1:43 +3 Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 28-28
1:43   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
1:43 +1 Keon Clergeot made free throw 28-29
1:22   Sincere Carry missed layup  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
1:13 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 30-29
58.0   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
50.0   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
42.0   Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
33.0 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
27.0   Ashton Miller missed layup  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
27.0 +2 Preston Santos made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell 30-32
2.0   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
1.0   Austin Rotroff missed free throw  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  

2nd Half
DUQ Dukes 34
UMASS Minutemen 41

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
19:27 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 32-32
19:12 +2 Kolton Mitchell made layup 32-34
18:41   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
18:38 +1 Michael Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
18:38   Michael Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
18:20   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
18:08   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Tre Mitchell  
18:00   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
17:43   Michael Hughes missed layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:27   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
17:24   Shooting foul on Maceo Austin  
17:24 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 33-35
17:24 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
16:52 +2 Sincere Carry made jump shot 35-36
16:35   Offensive foul on Kolton Mitchell  
16:35   Turnover on Kolton Mitchell  
16:19   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
16:08   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
16:08 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 35-38
15:44   Baylee Steele missed layup  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:30   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
15:28 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell 35-40
15:08   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
14:39   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
14:21   Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot  