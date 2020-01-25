|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duquesne
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed layup
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Samba Diallo
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed dunk
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed layup
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre made jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
0-2
|
18:08
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed layup
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Maceo Austin
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Maceo Austin
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
17:19
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
17:19
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
17:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry
|
2-4
|
16:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Samba Diallo
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed layup
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
15:58
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
2-7
|
15:25
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
5-7
|
15:06
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sean East II
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
13:45
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Keon Clergeot
|
5-9
|
13:09
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers
|
8-9
|
12:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Baylee Steele
|
|
12:48
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-10
|
12:48
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
10-10
|
12:14
|
|
|
Sean East II missed jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made hook shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
12-10
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II
|
12-12
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup
|
14-12
|
11:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed free throw
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
C.J. Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Michael Hughes missed jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Djery Baptiste missed layup
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed layup
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Weathers
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean East II
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Sean East II missed jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-13
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
7:51
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin
|
17-14
|
7:23
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Djery Baptiste
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed layup
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
17-16
|
6:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made free throw
|
17-17
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Austin Rotroff made dunk, assist by Marcus Weathers
|
19-17
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Kolton Mitchell made layup
|
19-19
|
5:38
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
22-19
|
5:13
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed layup
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made layup
|
22-21
|
4:51
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Austin made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers
|
24-21
|
4:26
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed layup
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed layup
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-22
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
4:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sincere Carry
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Sincere Carry
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup
|
24-25
|
3:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-25
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-25
|
3:21
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed layup
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-25
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
Maceo Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
3:04
|
|
|
Sean East II missed jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Sean East II
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed layup
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos
|
28-28
|
1:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Keon Clergeot made free throw
|
28-29
|
1:22
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed layup
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup
|
30-29
|
58.0
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
33.0
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-30
|
27.0
|
|
|
Ashton Miller missed layup
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
27.0
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell
|
30-32
|
2.0
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff missed free throw
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
|