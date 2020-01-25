GMASON
  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Davidson beat George Mason 68-53 on Saturday night.

Gudmundsson was 9-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Freshman Mike Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers - both season highs for Davidson.

George Mason's Jordan Miller made the first of two free throws to make it 45-all midway through the second half but the Patriots made just 1 of 12 from the field from there as Davidson (10-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10) closed the game on a 23-8 run. Gudmundsson scored 10 points during that stretch.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (13-7, 2-5) with 18 points and Javon Greene scored 12.

The Wildcats have won three in a row overall and three straight against George Mason.

Davidson hit 11 3-pointers and limited the Patriots to 31% shooting overall.

---

1st Half
GMASON Patriots 25
DAVID Wildcats 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Mason  
19:46   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
19:26   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
19:10 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 0-3
18:40   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Jordan Miller  
18:14 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 2-3
17:42 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 2-6
17:18   Personal foul on Mike Jones  
17:09   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Javon Greene  
16:41   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
16:22 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 4-6
15:58   Offensive foul on Luka Brajkovic  
15:58   Turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
15:35 +2 AJ Wilson made turnaround jump shot 6-6
15:20   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
15:20 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
15:20 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
14:56   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
14:45   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
14:45 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 6-9
14:45   Hyunjung Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
14:27 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 9-9
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by AJ Wilson  
14:02   Out of bounds turnover on Javon Greene  
13:46 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 9-12
13:15 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot 11-12
12:55 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Carter Collins 11-14
12:37   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
12:26   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Josh Oduro  
12:22   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
12:10   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
12:08   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
11:45   David Kristensen missed layup  
11:43   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
11:33   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
11:21   Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
11:19   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
10:57   Lost ball turnover on Greg Calixte, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
10:35   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by David Kristensen  
10:19   David Kristensen missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
9:59   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
9:54   Jumpball received by George Mason  
9:43   Personal foul on David Kristensen  
9:33   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
9:23   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
9:05 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 14-14
8:47   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
8:32   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:14   David Kristensen missed hook shot, blocked by AJ Wilson  
8:12   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
8:04 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 17-14
7:30   Carter Collins missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
7:08   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
6:54   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
6:26   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
6:17   Goanar Mar missed jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Bates Jones  
5:49   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
5:35 +2 Kellan Grady made layup, assist by Mike Jones 17-16
5:01   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
4:52 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 17-19
4:36   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
4:32   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
4:30   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
4:13   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
3:55   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
3:43   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
3:36 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 20-19
3:25 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 20-22
2:58 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made jump shot 22-22
2:46   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
2:34   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
2:18   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
1:49 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 22-25
1:27   Javon Greene missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
1:25   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
1:14   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
1:08 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 22-27
50.0   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Mike Jones  
48.0   Mike Jones missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
43.0   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
20.0 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 25-27
3.0   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 28
DAVID Wildcats 41

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Javon Greene  
19:43   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
19:26   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
19:06   Javon Greene missed layup  
19:04   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
19:00 +2 Greg Calixte made layup 27-27
18:45 +2 Kellan Grady made layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic 27-29
18:45   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
18:45 +1 Kellan Grady made free throw 27-30
18:28 +2 Javon Greene made layup 29-30
18:07   Traveling violation turnover on Kellan Grady  
17:44   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
17:32   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
17:32 +1 Luka Brajkovic made free throw 29-31
17:32   Luka Brajkovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:32   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
17:06   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
16:50   Jordan Miller missed fade-away jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
16:35 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 29-33
16:18   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
16:16   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
16:02 +2 AJ Wilson made hook shot 31-33
15:58   Flagrant foul on Bates Jones  
15:58   Turnover on Bates Jones  
15:58 +1 AJ Wilson made free throw 32-33
15:58 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
15:36   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
15:07   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
15:00 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Bates Jones 33-35
14:45   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
14:30 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 33-38
14:06 +2 Javon Greene made floating jump shot 35-38
13:59   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
13:52 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 35-40
13:26   Josh Oduro missed hook shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
13:20 +2 Josh Oduro made hook shot, assist by Javon Greene 37-40
12:52 +3 Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 37-43
12:35 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk, assist by Javon Greene 39-43
12:19   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
11:59 +2 Javon Greene made floating jump shot 41-43
11:41   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
11:20   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
11:20   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
11:14 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Oduro 44-43
10:58   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Javon Greene  
10:51   Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
10:31   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
10:24 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 44-45
10:03   Shooting foul on Mike Jones  
10:03 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 45-45
10:03   Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
9:36   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
9:19   Javon Greene missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
9:19   Traveling violation turnover on Goanar Mar  
9:13   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
9:01   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:52 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 45-47
8:39   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
8:15   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
7:58   Out of bounds turnover on Javon Greene  
7:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Javon Greene  
7:58   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:58 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
7:58 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
7:47   Offensive foul on Luka Brajkovic  
7:47   Turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
7:29   Jamal Hartwell II missed floating jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
7:10   Carter Collins missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
7:01   Kellan Grady missed floating jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
6:53 +2 Bates Jones made dunk 45-50
6:33   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
6:30   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
6:30   Greg Calixte missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:30 +1 Greg Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-50
6:30 +1 Greg Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-50
6:11 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 46-53
5:54   Javon Greene missed hook shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
5:52   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
5:52   Greg Calixte missed free throw  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
5:38   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36