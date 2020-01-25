|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by George Mason
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
19:10
|
|
+3
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady
|
0-3
|
18:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Jordan Miller
|
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:42
|
|
+3
|
Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
2-6
|
17:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike Jones
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Javon Greene
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kellan Grady
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot
|
4-6
|
15:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made turnaround jump shot
|
6-6
|
15:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
15:20
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-7
|
15:20
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-8
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Miller
|
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-9
|
14:45
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
14:27
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II
|
9-9
|
14:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by AJ Wilson
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Javon Greene
|
|
13:46
|
|
+3
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins
|
9-12
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot
|
11-12
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Carter Collins
|
11-14
|
12:37
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Josh Oduro
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
David Kristensen missed layup
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Greg Calixte, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Kristensen
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
David Kristensen missed layup
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Jumpball received by George Mason
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Kristensen
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
9:05
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
14-14
|
8:47
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
David Kristensen missed hook shot, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
8:04
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|
17-14
|
7:30
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Goanar Mar missed jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Bates Jones
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bates Jones
|
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made layup, assist by Mike Jones
|
17-16
|
5:01
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
4:52
|
|
+3
|
Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
17-19
|
4:36
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
3:36
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
|
20-19
|
3:25
|
|
+3
|
Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
20-22
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II made jump shot
|
22-22
|
2:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
22-25
|
1:27
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup
|
22-27
|
50.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Mike Jones
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
20.0
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
|
25-27
|
3.0
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|