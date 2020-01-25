MISS
Tyree, Sy help Ole Miss break skid, defeat Georgia 70-60

  • Jan 25, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Breein Tyree scored 20 points and helped Ole Miss end its six-game losing streak with a 70-60 win over Georgia on Saturday.

Tyree recorded his tenth game of 20-plus points and made a series of big plays late in the second half. He converted a three-point play and drove between two Georgia defenders for an uncontested fast-break layup to give the Rebels a 61-53 lead with 4:06 left.

''Breein Tyree played like one of the best guards in college basketball, which he is,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.

Tyree was 8-for-15 from the field, one of them a 3-pointer, with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. ''When you lose him, he makes you pay,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said.

Ole Miss (10-9, 1-5 SEC) also got 16 points from Khadim Sy and 14 points from K.J. Buffen.

Georgia (11-8, 1-5 SEC) was led by Jordan Harris with 15 points and a season-high eight rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 13, but was just 3-for-12 from the field, and Sahvir Wheeler scored 11 points.

Ole Miss shot 52% from the field and created 16 turnovers, which led to 20 points. Georgia shot only 31% from the floor.

''We're not going to beat anybody shooting the way we shot,'' Crean said. ''Our defense at times was good, but the bottom line is our offense didn't give us enough chance.''

Ole Miss surged to a 10-point lead when Blake Hinson scored from the paint with 4:46 left in the first half to give the Rebels a 32-22 lead. But Georgia got back in the game with a 7-0 run, five of those points coming from Harris, but failed to score in the final 2:52. Ole Miss led 35-29 at halftime.

Ole Miss scored the first five points of the second half to take an 11-point lead, but didn't make another basket until 10:10 remaining. During that interim the Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 14-2 and took a 43-42 lead when Edwards hit a 3-pointer with 12:31 remaining.

''I was proud of the way our team, the way we defended,'' Davis said. ''I am real proud of the way our team, in the way that Georgia made a great comeback, the arena got really loud and our team stayed true to form.''

The lead didn't last long. Ole Miss regained the lead when Buffen made a pair of free throws 27 seconds later and the Rebels never trailed again.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs dropped to 9-2 at home, where their only previous loss was against Kentucky. They play half of their remaining 12 games on the road, where they're 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

Ole Miss: The Rebels stopped a six-game losing streak, the longest suffered since losing seven in a row during the 2017-18 season. That team went 12-20 and coach Andy Kennedy was fired after the season.

SHOOTING WOES

Georgia made only 17 of 55 from the field. That is the fourth time in the last seven games the Bulldogs have failed to shoot 40 percent from the floor. They've won only one of those games.

NO STOPPING TYREE

Breein Tyree is averaging 25.4 points in five conference games, ranking him No. 1 in the conference against SEC opposition. The senior also passed Terence Davis and moved into 12th place on the Ole Miss' career scoring list. Tyree has 1,527 points and needs 26 to catch No. 14 Don Kessinger

UP NEXT

Georgia is on the road again on Tuesday against Missouri. The all-time series is tied 7-7, but Missouri won the last meeting 71-61 on March 13, 2019.

Ole Miss returns home on Tuesday to play Auburn. Ole Miss trails the all-time series 77-69 and won both games against the Tigers last season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MISS Rebels 35
UGA Bulldogs 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:36 +2 Breein Tyree made fade-away jump shot 2-0
19:17   Toumani Camara missed jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
19:11   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
19:11 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
19:11   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
18:43 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 5-1
18:23   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:14   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
18:14   Toumani Camara missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:14 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
17:56 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 8-2
17:47 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 8-5
17:26   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
17:13   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:03   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
16:59   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
16:52   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:30   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
16:09 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 8-8
15:39   Khadim Sy missed layup  
15:37   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
15:37 +2 KJ Buffen made tip-in 10-8
15:32 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 10-10
15:29   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
15:29 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made free throw 10-11
15:12   Khadim Sy missed layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by KJ Buffen  
14:49 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup, assist by KJ Buffen 12-11
14:36   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Blake Hinson  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
14:23   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
14:05   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
14:03   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
13:41 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made reverse layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 12-13
13:14   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Crowley  
13:01   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
12:48   Personal foul on Christian Brown  
12:38 +2 Khadim Sy made layup 14-13
12:34   Traveling violation turnover on Tyree Crump  
12:22 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 16-13
12:02   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
11:48 +3 Bryce Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 19-13
11:23   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
11:17   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
11:17   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:17   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
11:14   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
10:54 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 21-13
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Tyree Crump, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
10:31   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
10:08   Rayshaun Hammonds missed fade-away jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
10:05   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
10:05 +1 Tyree Crump made 1st of 2 free throws 21-14
10:05 +1 Tyree Crump made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
9:51   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Harris  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
9:38 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyree Crump 21-18
9:25   Sammy Hunter missed layup, blocked by Rodney Howard  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
9:11   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
8:56   Personal foul on Tyree Crump  
8:51   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Jordan Harris  
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on Tyree Crump  
8:18   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
8:09   Austin Crowley missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Howard, stolen by Breein Tyree  
7:48   Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy  
7:18   Toumani Camara missed layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
7:06   Tye Fagan missed dunk  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
6:58   Personal foul on Tye Fagan  
6:53 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Breein Tyree 23-18
6:46 +2 Rodney Howard made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 23-20
6:23 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot 25-20
6:15   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
6:08 +3 Bryce Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 28-20
5:56   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
5:53 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made dunk 28-22
5:30 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 30-22
4:57   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia  
4:45 +2 Blake Hinson made driving layup 32-22
4:18   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
4:10 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk 32-24
3:43   Traveling violation turnover on Breein Tyree  
3:24 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 32-27
3:06   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
2:53   Jumpball received by Georgia  
2:52   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
2:52 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
2:52 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
2:22 +2 Breein Tyree made floating jump shot 34-29
1:59   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Harris  
1:41   Shooting foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
1:41 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 35-29
1:41   Khadim Sy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
1:23   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
1:07   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
55.0   Tyree Crump missed layup  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
45.0   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
35.0   Jordan Harris missed reverse layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
3.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Ole Miss  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISS Rebels 35
UGA Bulldogs 31

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Khadim Sy made layup 37-29
19:16   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
19:03   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
18:49   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
18:43   Bad pass turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
18:28   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Breein Tyree  
17:59   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
17:59   Turnover on Blake Hinson  
17:47   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
17:37   Devontae Shuler missed reverse layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
17:28   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Breein Tyree  
17:19 +3 Khadim Sy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 40-29
16:58   Jordan Harris missed driving layup  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
16:39   Offensive foul on KJ Buffen  
16:39   Turnover on KJ Buffen  
16:14 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 40-32
15:42   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
15:40   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
15:37   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
15:35   Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
15:16   Jordan Harris missed reverse layup  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
15:13   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
15:13 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
15:13 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
14:55   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
14:48   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
14:47   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Sahvir Wheeler  
14:19 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 40-36
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Jordan Harris  
13:44   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
13:44 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws 40-37
13:44 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-38
13:27   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:27 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
13:27 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
13:00   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
13:00 +1 Christian Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 42-39
13:00 +1 Christian Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-40
12:35   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Jordan Harris  
12:29 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 42-43
12:05   Shooting foul on Anthony Edwards  
12:05 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
12:05 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-43
11:44   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
11:31   Khadim Sy missed layup, blocked by Jordan Harris  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
11:20   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
10:55   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
10:47   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
10:36   Tye Fagan missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
10:11 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup, assist by Breein Tyree 46-43
9:47 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup 46-45
9:24   Personal foul on Christian Brown  
9:16 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 48-45
8:46   Toumani Camara missed layup, blocked by Blake Hinson  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
8:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Christian Brown  
8:28 +2 Christian Brown made dunk 48-47
8:11   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
8:07 +2 Khadim Sy made hook shot 50-47
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Tyree Crump  
7:29   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
7:13   Offensive foul on Rodney Howard  
7:13   Turnover on Rodney Howard  
6:58 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 52-47
6:58   Shooting foul on Rodney Howard