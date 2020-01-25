MISSST
Manek leads Oklahoma past Mississippi State 63-62

  • Jan 25, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Brady Manek scored 18 points, and Oklahoma defeated Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Alondes Williams added a career-high 13 points for the Sooners (13-6) in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for Mississippi State (12-7). Season scoring leader Reggie Perry scored just seven points and played just 21 minutes because of foul trouble.

Mississippi State had a chance to win at the end. With the Bulldogs trailing by a point, Woodard missed a jumper from near the free-throw line and the Bulldogs couldn't get another shot off.

Perry was called for a technical foul and picked up his third personal with 12:47 left in the first half. Oklahoma took advantage for a while and led by 15 before Mississippi State rallied with Perry on the bench. The Sooners held on to lead 38-30 at the break.

Mississippi State dominated the early part of the second half, and Perry banked in a 3-pointer that tied the game at 38.

Williams responded with a 3-pointer, then a breakaway dunk. An alley-oop dunk by Kur Kuath on a lob by Jamal Bieniemy put the Sooners up by seven.

Mississippi State rallied, and a layup by D.J. Stewart put the Bulldogs up 58-57 with 4:06 to play.

Oklahoma bounced back again. A reverse layup by Manek put the Sooners up 63-59 with just over two minutes to play. Carter made a 3-pointer with 1:10 to go, but those were the Bulldogs' last points.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: A missed opportunity for the Bulldogs to build momentum. Mississippi entered the game on a three-game win streak.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got a solid non-conference win that could be important come Selection Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: At Florida on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: At Kansas State on Wednesday.

1st Half
MISSST Bulldogs 30
OKLA Sooners 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
19:41   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
19:17   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:38   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:30 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 0-3
18:11   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
18:01   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
17:43   De'Vion Harmon missed layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
17:28   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
17:08   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
16:54   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
16:42 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 0-5
16:27   Offensive foul on Abdul Ado  
16:27   Turnover on Abdul Ado  
16:18   Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
16:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:18   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
16:00   Offensive foul on Reggie Perry  
16:00   Turnover on Reggie Perry  
15:46   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Abdul Ado  
15:19 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot 2-5
15:10 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 2-7
14:41   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Robert Woodard II  
14:23   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:24   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
14:09   Robert Woodard II missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
13:59   Traveling violation turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
13:43 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup 4-7
13:19   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
13:04   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
12:47   Offensive foul on Reggie Perry  
12:47   Turnover on Reggie Perry  
12:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Reggie Perry  
12:47 +1 Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
12:47 +1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
12:25 +2 Kur Kuath made layup, assist by Alondes Williams 4-11
12:10 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Iverson Molinar 7-11
11:53   Personal foul on Iverson Molinar  
11:44   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
11:44 +1 Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws 7-12
11:44 +1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
11:32   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
11:24 +2 De'Vion Harmon made jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 7-15
11:02   Iverson Molinar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
10:47 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 7-17
10:32 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made layup 9-17
10:18 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 9-20
9:53   Offensive foul on Tyson Carter  
9:53   Turnover on Tyson Carter  
9:37 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle 9-22
9:20   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by KeyShawn Feazell  
8:58   KeyShawn Feazell missed tip-in  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
8:58   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by KeyShawn Feazell  
8:49   Shooting foul on Austin Reaves  
8:49 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 10-22
8:49 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
8:24   Austin Reaves missed layup  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
8:22   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
8:21   Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
8:21   Austin Reaves missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:20 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-23
8:11   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
8:01   Abdul Ado missed layup  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
7:55   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
7:50   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
7:50 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 12-23
7:50 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-23
7:38 +3 Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 13-26
7:20   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
7:17   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
6:54   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
6:54 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 13-27
6:54 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-28
6:37 +2 Abdul Ado made hook shot 15-28
6:22   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
6:17   Alondes Williams missed layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
6:05   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
6:05 +1 Iverson Molinar made 1st of 2 free throws 16-28
6:05 +1 Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-28
5:45   Austin Reaves missed layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
5:21   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
5:12 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 17-30
4:43   Iverson Molinar missed layup  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
4:40   Abdul Ado missed tip-in  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
4:38   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
4:38 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 18-30
4:38 +1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
4:24   Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon, stolen by Tyson Carter  
4:21   Iverson Molinar missed layup  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
4:12 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 21-30
3:50 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 21-32
3:22 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 24-32
3:06 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by De'Vion Harmon 24-34
2:37 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 26-34
2:17   De'Vion Harmon missed layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
2:12   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
1:45 +2 Jalen Hill made hook shot 26-36
1:22 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 28-36
1:04   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
54.0 +2 Iverson Molinar made jump shot 30-36
37.0 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 30-38
10.0   Prince Oduro missed jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
1.0   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Prince Oduro  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISSST Bulldogs 32
OKLA Sooners 25

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup 32-38
19:25   Austin Reaves missed layup  
19:23   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
19:16   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
19:10 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot 34-38
18:48   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot, blocked by Tyson Carter  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
18:42   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
18:42   Robert Woodard II missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:42 +1 Robert Woodard II made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
18:18   Personal foul on Tyson Carter  
18:06   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:55   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:45   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
17:31   Iverson Molinar missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:24   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
16:57   Abdul Ado missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:42   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Reaves  
16:31   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
16:07   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
16:00   De'Vion Harmon missed layup  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Abdul Ado  
15:50   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
15:22   Abdul Ado missed jump shot, blocked by Kur Kuath  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
15:20 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 38-38
15:05 +3 Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 38-41
14:47   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Alondes Williams  
14:42 +2 Alondes Williams made dunk 38-43
14:15   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
14:08   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
13:54   Offensive foul on Reggie Perry  
13:37 +2 Kur Kuath made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 38-45
13:16 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 41-45
12:58   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
12:44 +2 Abdul Ado made layup 43-45
12:30   Kristian Doolittle missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
12:08   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
11:57   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
11:50   Kur Kuath missed dunk  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Kur Kuath  
11:29   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Tyson Carter  
11:20   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
11:14   Austin Reaves missed layup  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
11:06   Alondes Williams missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
10:51 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot 45-45
10:23 +2 Alondes Williams made jump shot 45-47
10:04 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 47-47
9:52 +3 Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 47-50
9:30   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
9:27 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 49-50
9:09 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 49-53
8:40   Tyson Carter missed layup  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Reggie Perry  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
8:10   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  