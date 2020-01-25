|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Oklahoma
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Reggie Perry missed jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon
|
0-3
|
18:11
|
|
|
Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon missed layup
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
|
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Kristian Doolittle made jump shot
|
0-5
|
16:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Abdul Ado
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Abdul Ado
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Reggie Perry
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Reggie Perry
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Abdul Ado
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Robert Woodard II made jump shot
|
2-5
|
15:10
|
|
+2
|
Kristian Doolittle made jump shot
|
2-7
|
14:41
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Robert Woodard II
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on De'Vion Harmon
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Robert Woodard II made layup
|
4-7
|
13:19
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Reggie Perry
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Reggie Perry
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Reggie Perry
|
|
12:47
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
12:47
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-9
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath made layup, assist by Alondes Williams
|
4-11
|
12:10
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Iverson Molinar
|
7-11
|
11:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Iverson Molinar
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II
|
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-13
|
11:32
|
|
|
Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon made jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves
|
7-15
|
11:02
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Kristian Doolittle made jump shot
|
7-17
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Nick Weatherspoon made layup
|
9-17
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves
|
9-20
|
9:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tyson Carter
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Tyson Carter
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek made layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle
|
9-22
|
9:20
|
|
|
Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by KeyShawn Feazell
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
KeyShawn Feazell missed tip-in
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KeyShawn Feazell
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Reaves
|
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-22
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-22
|
8:24
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed layup
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed layup
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-23
|
8:11
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Abdul Ado missed layup
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-23
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-23
|
7:38
|
|
+3
|
Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon
|
13-26
|
7:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyson Carter
|
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-27
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-28
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado made hook shot
|
15-28
|
6:22
|
|
|
Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Alondes Williams missed layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mississippi State
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alondes Williams
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-28
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-28
|
5:45
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed layup
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves made layup
|
17-30
|
4:43
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar missed layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Abdul Ado missed tip-in
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mississippi State
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Hill
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-30
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-30
|
4:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon, stolen by Tyson Carter
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar missed layup
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mississippi State
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Carter made jump shot
|
21-30
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Kristian Doolittle made layup
|
21-32
|
3:22
|
|
+3
|
Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter
|
24-32
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek made layup, assist by De'Vion Harmon
|
24-34
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Carter made jump shot
|
26-34
|
2:17
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon missed layup
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill made hook shot
|
26-36
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup
|
28-36
|
1:04
|
|
|
Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
|
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar made jump shot
|
30-36
|
37.0
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves made jump shot
|
30-38
|
10.0
|
|
|
Prince Oduro missed jump shot
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prince Oduro
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|