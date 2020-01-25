NEB
No. 24 Rutgers tops Nebraska 75-72 on Baker's 3-pointer

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) Geo Baker had struggled for nearly a month after breaking his thumb. That seemed to end Saturday with two 3-pointers in just over two minutes.

Baker hit a 3 with 1.2 seconds left to send No. 24 Rutgers past Nebraska 75-72 to raise the Scarlet Knights' home record to 14-0.

After missing a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, Baker got the ball after a rebound from Akwaski Yeboah, and Rutgers' unquestioned leader waved off his teammates before drilling the final shot on a step-back jumper.

''It definitely helped my confidence to see the ball go through the hoop, especially like that,'' Baker said. ''So I'm feeling really good right now.''

So is his thumb.

Baker ditched the splint he'd been wearing since the break, saying his thumb was feeling a lot better. Entering in the game, Baker was 4-of-18 shooting in three games since returning from injury after missing three games, and started this game 0 of 6 before going 2 of 3 to end the game.

Rutgers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) was up 14 early in the second half before Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) went on a 22-7 run over seven minutes to lead 63-62 on two foul shots by Charlie Easely with 7:49 to go. Nebraska went ahead by six with just over three minutes left before Baker and Yeboah hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to tie it at 72 with 1:59 to go.

''He's a big-time player,'' Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said of Baker. ''Give him credit for stepping up and knocking down the biggest shots of the game.''

Rutgers had four double-digit scorers, with Yeboah leading the way with 20 points. Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each had 12 and Montez Mathis 10.

Nebraska, down 38-33 at the half, was led by Cam Mack with 19 points while Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17 points and eight rebounds. Myles Johnson had nine points on 5-of-5 shooting with 11 rebounds and five blocks for Rutgers.

While it wasn't pretty, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell was pleased his team was able to grind out a win.

''Our defense wasn't great, but it was great when it needed to be, and our offense, too, so I'm happy for that,'' Pikiell said. ''It's how you have to win games sometimes - you have to grind them out. And I'm an old-fashioned grinder and I appreciate those kinds of games where you're not at your best and you still find a way to win.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After receiving an AP Top 25 ranking for the first time since 1979, Rutgers went 1-1 with a close loss at No. 19 Iowa. That should be good enough to keep Rutgers right about where it is.

B1G Win

Rutgers has beaten Nebraska twice, its first time going 2-0 against a Big Ten opponent since joining the conference in 2014.

''Those are big things. There's a lot of good teams in this league,'' Pikiell said. ''They say you need to climb the ladder one step at a time and that's something that we needed to do.''

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Now comes the hard part. 10 of the Scarlet Knights' final 12 games are against teams ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25.

Nebraska: A tough season continues. Falling well below .500 overall and in league play, the Cornhuskers are trying to stay out of the Big Ten basement.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.

Nebraska: Hosts Michigan on Tuesday.

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 33
RUT Scarlet Knights 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
19:51   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack  
19:26   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:15   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
18:56   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
18:54   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
18:38   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:30   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:14   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
18:07   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Cam Mack  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
18:02 +2 Myles Johnson made tip-in 0-2
17:57 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 3-2
17:32   Montez Mathis missed layup  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
17:15 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 6-2
16:59   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
16:54   Akwasi Yeboah missed hook shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:28 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 9-2
16:22   Commercial timeout called  
16:07   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
16:07 +1 Montez Mathis made free throw 9-5
15:53   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
15:48   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:32 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 9-7
15:32   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
15:32 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made free throw 9-8
15:27   Dachon Burke Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:20   Montez Mathis missed driving layup  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
15:06 +2 Haanif Cheatham made finger-roll layup 11-8
14:46 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 11-11
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:06   Ron Harper Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
13:52 +2 Montez Mathis made dunk, assist by Caleb McConnell 11-13
13:38   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell  
13:20 +3 Charlie Easley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 14-13
12:49   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
12:41   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
12:09   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
12:02   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young  
11:45   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
11:43   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
11:27 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 14-16
11:07   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
11:05   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
10:51 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 17-16
10:38 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 17-19
10:24   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
10:11   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
9:56   Kevin Cross missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
9:42   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:33   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:33   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
9:18   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
9:09   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
9:00   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
9:00 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
9:00 +1 Jacob Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
8:45 +2 Charlie Easley made floating jump shot 19-21
8:22 +2 Caleb McConnell made floating jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 19-23
8:07 +2 Jervay Green made finger-roll layup 21-23
7:55   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:56   Myles Johnson missed free throw  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:46   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:40   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
7:29   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
7:24   Shooting foul on Jervay Green  
7:24   Caleb McConnell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:24 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
7:02   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
6:54   Traveling violation turnover on Geo Baker  
6:39   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
6:34   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
6:26 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 21-26
5:59 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made driving layup, assist by Cam Mack 23-26
5:35   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
5:33   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
5:13   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:01 +2 Myles Johnson made reverse layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 23-28
4:47   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
4:41 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Geo Baker 23-30
4:25   Shooting foul on Montez Mathis  
4:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
4:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
4:09   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
4:00 +2 Kevin Cross made driving layup 27-30
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
3:38   Out of bounds turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
3:08   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
3:02 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 29-30
2:40   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
2:25   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
2:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
2:25 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
2:09 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Montez Mathis 31-32
1:56   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
1:56   Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Montez Mathis  
1:47   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
1:37 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 31-34
1:26   Out of bounds turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
1:10 +2 Jacob Young made floating jump shot 31-36
48.0   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
40.0   Bad pass turnover on Montez Mathis, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
34.0 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 33-36
25.0 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made driving layup 33-38
5.0   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
3.0   Yvan Ouedraogo missed hook shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 39
RUT Scarlet Knights 37

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
19:29   Bad pass turnover on Myles Johnson  
19:19 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 36-38
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
18:48   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:32 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 36-41
18:25   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
18:18   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:18 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
18:18   Akwasi Yeboah missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:14   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
18:00   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:52 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 36-44
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
17:20   Caleb McConnell missed layup  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
17:16 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 36-46
17:16   Shooting foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:16 +1 Caleb McConnell made free throw 36-47
17:13   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
17:03 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Cam Mack 38-47
16:39 +2 Caleb McConnell made finger-roll layup 38-49
16:23   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:04 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson 38-51
15:51   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
15:39 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Cross 41-51
15:19   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
15:00   Kevin Cross missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Johnson  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
14:48   Jacob Young missed layup  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
14:48 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk 41-53
14:33   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:31 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 41-55
14:31   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
14:31   Myles Johnson missed free throw  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
14:29   Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:21   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
14:15 +2 Kevin Cross made layup 43-55
13:39   Myles Johnson missed jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
13:35   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
13:35   Cam Mack missed 1st of 3 free throws  
13:35 +1 Cam Mack made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-55
13:35   Cam Mack missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
13:08   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
12:56   Shaq Carter missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
12:40 +2 Haanif Cheatham made reverse layup, assist by Kevin Cross 46-55
12:26   Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham  
12:26 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 3 free throws 46-56
12:26 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-57
12:26 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 3rd of 3 free throws