Nelson Jr. leads George Washington over St. Joseph's 85-69

  • Jan 25, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Jameer Nelson Jr. had a season-high 22 points as George Washington beat Saint Joseph's 85-69 on Saturday.

Nelson Jr. made 8 of 10 shots. He added six rebounds.

Jamison Battle had 15 points for George Washington (9-11, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Armel Potter added 15 points and seven assists. Maceo Jack had 14 points.

George Washington dominated the first half and led 46-25 at the break. Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. The Colonials' 46 points in the first half marked a season best for the hosts, while the 44 points in the second half for the Hawks were the best of the season for the visitors.

Ryan Daly had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (4-16, 0-7). Anthony Longpre added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Brown had 10 points.

George Washington matches up against Davidson at home on Wednesday. Saint Joseph's plays UMass on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 25
GWASH Colonials 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
19:41 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 0-2
19:24   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
19:16   Chase Paar missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
19:12   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:48   Myles Douglas missed layup  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
18:38 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 0-5
18:22   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
17:58   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
17:50   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:28   Maceo Jack missed layup  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
17:18   Anthony Longpre missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
17:08 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 2-5
16:51 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 2-7
16:22   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Douglas  
16:10 +2 Armel Potter made layup 2-9
16:01   Shooting foul on Maceo Jack  
16:01 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
16:01   Ryan Daly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
15:48 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup, assist by Armel Potter 3-11
15:48   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
15:48   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed free throw  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:30   Ryan Daly missed layup  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:27 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made tip-in 5-11
15:08   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
15:00   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Jamison Battle  
14:52 +2 Jamison Battle made layup 5-13
14:36   Ryan Daly missed layup  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
14:19 +2 Armel Potter made floating jump shot 5-15
14:07   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
13:45   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
13:45 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 5-16
13:45   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
13:29 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 7-16
12:57 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 7-19
12:38 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 10-19
12:14   Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle  
11:46 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 12-19
11:31 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot 12-22
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre  
10:58 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 12-25
10:40   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
10:38   Personal foul on Ace Stallings  
10:36 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 15-25
10:17   Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jamison Battle  
9:57 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 15-28
9:32   Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
9:20   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
9:20 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk 15-30
9:07   Ryan Daly missed layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
8:54   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
8:51   Traveling violation turnover on Chase Paar  
8:35   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:09   Armel Potter missed layup  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman  
7:48 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 15-32
7:34   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Brown  
7:14   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
7:06   Shooting foul on Amir Harris  
7:06 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 16-32
7:06 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-32
6:50 +2 Amir Harris made layup, assist by Chase Paar 17-34
6:32   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
6:32   Toliver Freeman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:32 +1 Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-34
6:09 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Amir Harris 18-36
5:57   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
5:39   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
5:29 +2 Armel Potter made layup 18-38
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Amir Harris  
5:05   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
4:41   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Jamison Battle  
4:22   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
4:22 +1 Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws 18-39
4:22 +1 Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-40
4:13   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
3:54   Maceo Jack missed layup  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
3:50 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 20-40
3:50   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
3:50 +1 Cameron Brown made free throw 21-40
3:35   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
3:28 +2 Chase Paar made layup 21-42
3:01   Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Amir Harris  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
2:42 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 21-45
2:23 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 23-45
2:06   Personal foul on Myles Douglas  
2:06   Armel Potter missed free throw  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
1:43 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 25-45
1:24   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
1:24   Chase Paar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:24 +1 Chase Paar made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-46
1:11   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
43.0   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
31.0   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
4.0   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 44
GWASH Colonials 39

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 27-46
19:10   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
19:00   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
19:00   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:00 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-46
18:43 +2 Amir Harris made layup 28-48
18:24 +2 Cameron Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 30-48
18:10 +2 Armel Potter made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 30-50
18:10   Shooting foul on Ryan Daly  
18:10   Armel Potter missed free throw  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Myles Douglas  
17:38 +3 Mezie Offurum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Harris 30-53
17:24   Anthony Longpre missed hook shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Mezie Offurum  
17:06   Chase Paar missed layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
16:54   Ryan Daly missed layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
16:33   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
16:24 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 32-53
16:24   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
16:24 +1 Anthony Longpre made free throw 33-53
16:08 +2 Amir Harris made layup 33-55
15:52 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 36-55
15:37   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Chereef Knox  
15:28   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
15:05   Personal foul on Chereef Knox  
14:56 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Jack 36-58
14:41   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
14:29   Chereef Knox missed jump shot  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
14:22 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup 38-58
14:07   Bad pass turnover on Amir Harris, stolen by Cameron Brown  
14:01   Shooting foul on Amir Harris  
14:01 +1 Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 39-58
14:01 +1 Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-58
13:45   Jamison Battle missed jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
13:34 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 43-58
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Toliver Freeman  
12:58   Offensive foul on Cameron Brown  
12:58   Turnover on Cameron Brown  
12:46   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox  
12:34   Ryan Daly missed layup  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
12:30   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
12:30 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 43-59
12:30 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-60
12:17   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Chase Paar  
12:01 +2 Maceo Jack made layup, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 43-62
12:01   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
12:01 +1 Maceo Jack made free throw 43-63
11:51   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
11:51 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 44-63
11:51 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-63
11:37 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 45-65
11:20 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 47-65
10:51 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr. 47-68
10:25   Chereef Knox missed layup  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
10:17 +3 Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 50-68
10:01   Shawn Walker Jr. missed floating jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
9:51 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 53-68
9:33   Amir Harris missed layup  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
9:30   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
9:30   Chase Paar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:30 +1 Chase Paar made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-69
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Chase Paar  
8:58 +2 Chase Paar made dunk, assist by Amir Harris 53-71
8:50   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Amir Harris  
8:24 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 53-73
8:24   Shooting foul on Rahmir Moore  
8:24   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed free throw  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Chereef Knox  
8:05   Chereef Knox missed layup  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Amir Harris  
7:47 +2 Armel Potter made layup 53-75
