20:00
Jumpball received by George Washington
19:41
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter
0-2
19:24
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
19:22
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
19:16
Chase Paar missed layup
|
19:14
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
19:12
Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
18:48
Myles Douglas missed layup
|
18:46
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
18:38
+3
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
0-5
|
18:22
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:20
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
17:58
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed jump shot
|
17:56
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
17:50
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
17:48
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
17:28
Maceo Jack missed layup
|
17:26
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
17:18
Anthony Longpre missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar
|
17:16
Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
17:08
+2
Anthony Longpre made layup
2-5
|
16:51
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter
2-7
|
16:22
Traveling violation turnover on Myles Douglas
|
16:10
+2
Armel Potter made layup
2-9
|
16:01
Shooting foul on Maceo Jack
|
16:01
+1
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
3-9
|
16:01
Ryan Daly missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16:01
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
15:48
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup, assist by Armel Potter
3-11
|
15:48
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
15:48
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed free throw
|
15:48
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
15:30
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
15:28
Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
15:27
+2
Lorenzo Edwards made tip-in
5-11
|
15:08
Armel Potter missed jump shot
|
15:06
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
15:00
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Jamison Battle
|
14:52
+2
Jamison Battle made layup
5-13
|
14:36
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
14:34
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
14:19
+2
Armel Potter made floating jump shot
5-15
|
14:07
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:03
Defensive rebound by George Washington
|
13:45
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
13:45
+1
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
5-16
|
13:45
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13:45
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
13:29
+2
Ryan Daly made jump shot
7-16
|
12:57
+3
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
7-19
|
12:38
+3
Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
10-19
|
12:14
Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle
|
11:46
+2
Anthony Longpre made layup
12-19
|
11:31
+3
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot
12-22
|
11:19
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre
|
10:58
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
12-25
|
10:40
Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
10:38
Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
10:38
Personal foul on Ace Stallings
|
10:36
+3
Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas
15-25
|
10:17
Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot
|
10:15
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
10:05
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jamison Battle
|
9:57
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Walker Jr.
15-28
|
9:32
Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar
|
9:30
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
9:20
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
9:18
Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
9:20
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk
15-30
|
9:07
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
9:05
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
8:54
Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
8:51
Traveling violation turnover on Chase Paar
|
8:35
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
8:33
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
8:09
Armel Potter missed layup
|
8:07
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
8:03
Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman
|
7:48
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup
15-32
|
7:34
Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Brown
|
7:14
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:12
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
7:06
Shooting foul on Amir Harris
|
7:06
+1
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
16-32
|
7:06
+1
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-32
|
6:50
+2
Amir Harris made layup, assist by Chase Paar
17-34
|
6:32
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
|
6:32
Toliver Freeman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
6:32
+1
Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-34
|
6:09
+2
Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Amir Harris
18-36
|
5:57
Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:55
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
|
5:39
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
|
5:29
+2
Armel Potter made layup
18-38
|
5:06
Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Amir Harris
|
5:05
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
|
4:41
Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:39
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
4:25
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Jamison Battle
|
4:22
Shooting foul on Myles Douglas
|
4:22
+1
Jamison Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
18-39
|
4:22
+1
Jamison Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-40
|
4:13
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:11
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
3:54
Maceo Jack missed layup
|
3:52
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
3:50
+2
Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Ryan Daly
20-40
|
3:50
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
|
3:50
+1
Cameron Brown made free throw
21-40
|
3:35
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:33
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
3:28
+2
Chase Paar made layup
21-42
|
3:01
Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Amir Harris
|
2:59
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
2:42
+3
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
21-45
|
2:23
+2
Ryan Daly made layup
23-45
|
2:06
Personal foul on Myles Douglas
|
2:06
Armel Potter missed free throw
|
2:06
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
1:43
+2
Ryan Daly made layup
25-45
|
1:24
Shooting foul on Cameron Brown
|
1:24
Chase Paar missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
1:24
+1
Chase Paar made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-46
|
1:11
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
1:09
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
|
43.0
Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
41.0
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
31.0
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
29.0
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
4.0
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2.0
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
0.0
End of period
