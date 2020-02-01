|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Northern Iowa
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made layup
|
2-0
|
18:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Trae Berhow
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by John Hall
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Hall, stolen by Isaiah Brown
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley
|
2-2
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
4-2
|
16:14
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman
|
6-2
|
15:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Hall, stolen by Austin Phyfe
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed layup
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup
|
8-2
|
14:45
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by John Hall
|
8-4
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made layup
|
10-4
|
13:24
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Dahl, stolen by Shamar Givance
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwan Kimmons
|
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-5
|
12:16
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Justin Dahl made layup, assist by AJ Green
|
12-5
|
11:43
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Noah Frederking
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Riley
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
AJ Green missed layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
14-5
|
10:15
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot, blocked by Trae Berhow
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Evansville
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
10:04
|
|
+1
|
Evan Kuhlman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-6
|
9:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Evansville
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz
|
14-8
|
9:13
|
|
|
AJ Green missed layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
John Hall missed jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
AJ Green missed jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by AJ Green
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Green
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Austin Phyfe
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on AJ Green
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Turnover on AJ Green
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Carter
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
John Hall missed jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed layup, blocked by John Hall
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Kimmons made layup
|
16-8
|
4:22
|
|
|
John Hall missed jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Kimmons made layup
|
18-8
|
3:55
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking
|
18-10
|
3:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Kimmons made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-10
|
3:13
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking
|
19-12
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons
|
22-12
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Noah Frederking
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Isaiah Brown
|
|
1:33
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons
|
25-12
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made layup
|
25-14
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter made layup
|
27-14
|
14.0
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
14.0
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made layup
|
27-16
|
2.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Hall
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Noah Carter made 1st of 3 free throws
|
28-16
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Noah Carter made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
29-16
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Noah Carter made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
30-16
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|