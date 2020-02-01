NIOWA
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Austin Phyfe had 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the floor and Northern Iowa cruised past Evansville 80-68 on Saturday.

Phyfe added three steals for the Panthers (19-3, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow and AJ Green added 15 points and five rebounds each for the Panthers.

K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe and Evan Kuhlman all scored 14 to pace the Purple Aces (9-14, 0-10), who have lost 10 games in a row - all in conference play.

Northern Iowa held Evansville to a season-low 16 first-half points and led by 14 at halftime.

The Panthers shot 50% from the floor and from 3-point range (5 of 10). UNI also made 23 of 28 free throws (82%). Evansville shot 48% overall but just 25% from distance (5 of 20). The Purple Aces sank 13 of 16 at the foul line (81%).

1st Half
NIOWA Panthers 30
EVAN Aces 16

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northern Iowa  
19:42   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
19:22   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:10   AJ Green missed jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by AJ Green  
19:04 +2 AJ Green made layup 2-0
18:46   Bad pass turnover on Evan Kuhlman, stolen by Trae Berhow  
18:31   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Haldeman, stolen by John Hall  
18:03   Lost ball turnover on John Hall, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
17:56   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
17:49   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
17:37   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
17:22   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
16:55 +2 John Hall made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 2-2
16:41 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 4-2
16:14   K.J. Riley missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Phyfe  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
16:06   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Brown, stolen by Sam Cunliffe  
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
15:37 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Spencer Haldeman 6-2
15:24   Bad pass turnover on John Hall, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
15:07   Trae Berhow missed layup  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
14:57 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 8-2
14:45   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
14:23   Spencer Haldeman missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
14:07 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by John Hall 8-4
13:55 +2 Trae Berhow made layup 10-4
13:24   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
13:08   Tywhon Pickford missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
12:34   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
12:32   Lost ball turnover on Justin Dahl, stolen by Shamar Givance  
12:16   Shooting foul on Antwan Kimmons  
12:16 +1 Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws 10-5
12:16   Shamar Givance missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
12:01 +2 Justin Dahl made layup, assist by AJ Green 12-5
11:43   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
11:32   Bad pass turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Noah Frederking  
11:24   Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Riley  
11:08   AJ Green missed layup  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
10:52   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
10:34 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 14-5
10:15   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot, blocked by Trae Berhow  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
10:13   Jumpball received by Evansville  
10:04   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
10:04 +1 Evan Kuhlman made 1st of 2 free throws 14-6
9:43   Turnover on Evansville  
9:43   AJ Green missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
9:41   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
9:30 +2 John Hall made jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 14-8
9:13   AJ Green missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
8:44   John Hall missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
8:18   AJ Green missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
8:05   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
7:50   Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by AJ Green  
7:50   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green  
7:28   Bad pass turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Austin Phyfe  
7:13   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
7:06   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
6:45   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
6:27   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
6:18   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
6:16   Offensive foul on AJ Green  
6:16   Turnover on AJ Green  
6:04   Artur Labinowicz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
5:49   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
5:42   Personal foul on Noah Carter  
5:32   John Hall missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
5:03   Isaiah Brown missed layup, blocked by John Hall  
5:01   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
4:49   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Antwan Kimmons  
4:33 +2 Antwan Kimmons made layup 16-8
4:22   John Hall missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
4:16 +2 Antwan Kimmons made layup 18-8
3:55   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
3:33 +2 Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking 18-10
3:13   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
3:13 +1 Antwan Kimmons made 1st of 2 free throws 19-10
3:13   Antwan Kimmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
2:58 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by Noah Frederking 19-12
2:38 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons 22-12
2:08   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Antwan Kimmons  
1:59   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Kimmons, stolen by Noah Frederking  
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
1:33 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons 25-12
1:08 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 25-14
54.0 +2 Noah Carter made layup 27-14
14.0   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14.0   Offensive rebound by John Hall  
14.0 +2 John Hall made layup 27-16
2.0   Shooting foul on John Hall  
2.0 +1 Noah Carter made 1st of 3 free throws 28-16
2.0 +1 Noah Carter made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-16
2.0 +1 Noah Carter made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-16
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NIOWA Panthers 50
EVAN Aces 52

Time Team Play Score
19:38   AJ Green missed jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:36   Shooting foul on John Hall  
19:32 +1 Austin Phyfe made 1st of 2 free throws 31-16
19:32 +1 Austin Phyfe made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-16
19:21 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot 32-19
18:58   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
18:40 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 32-21
18:26 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 34-21
18:26   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
18:26   Trae Berhow missed free throw  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
18:10 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot 34-24
17:54   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
17:54   AJ Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:54 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-24
17:44   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
17:44 +1 Evan Kuhlman made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
17:44 +1 Evan Kuhlman made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-26
17:30 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 38-26
17:03 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 38-28
16:49   Trae Berhow missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
16:34 +2 Evan Kuhlman made jump shot 38-30
16:13   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
16:05   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
16:03   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Sam Cunliffe  
15:47 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 38-32
15:47   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
15:47 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 38-33
15:28   Spencer Haldeman missed jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
15:09   Antwan Kimmons missed jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
15:04   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
15:04 +1 Trae Berhow made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
15:04 +1 Trae Berhow made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-33
14:51 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 40-36
14:35 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 42-36
14:14 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 42-38
13:56 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 45-38
13:27   Traveling violation turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
13:16   AJ Green missed jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
13:10 +2 Justin Dahl made dunk 47-38
12:48   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
12:29   Offensive foul on Trae Berhow  
12:29   Turnover on Trae Berhow  
12:02   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
11:53 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons 50-38
11:36   Personal foul on Isaiah Brown  
11:30 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 50-41
11:15 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 52-41
10:48   Shooting foul on Trae Berhow  
10:48 +1 Artur Labinowicz made 1st of 2 free throws 52-42
10:48   Artur Labinowicz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
10:39   AJ Green missed jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
10:37   Jumpball received by Evansville  
10:37   Lost ball turnover on Justin Dahl, stolen by Shamar Givance  
10:21   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Noah Frederking, stolen by Justin Dahl  
9:33   AJ Green missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
9:25   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
9:25   K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:25 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-43
9:11 +2 Trae Berhow made layup 54-43
9:09   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
9:09   Trae Berhow missed free throw  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
8:54   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
8:54 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 54-44
8:54 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-45
8:42 +2 Justin Dahl made hook shot 56-45
8:22   Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Dahl  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
8:10 +2 Justin Dahl made layup 58-45
7:46   Shooting foul on Justin Dahl  
7:46 +1 John Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 58-46
7:46 +1 John Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-47
7:23   Justin Dahl missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
6:53 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by K.J. Riley 58-49
6:33   Offensive foul on Justin Dahl  
6:33   Turnover on Justin Dahl  
6:18