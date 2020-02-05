|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Evansville
|
|
19:40
|
|
+3
|
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman
|
0-3
|
19:11
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
John Hall missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
18:06
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
0-6
|
17:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Barret Benson
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
John Hall missed jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Turnover on K.J. Riley
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Lance Jones
|
2-6
|
16:25
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made dunk
|
2-8
|
15:59
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:38
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-8
|
15:26
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed layup
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed hook shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup, assist by Lance Jones
|
5-8
|
14:11
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
13:53
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made driving layup
|
5-10
|
13:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Shamar Givance
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendon Gooch
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup
|
7-10
|
12:48
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed jump shot, blocked by Karrington Davis
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Brown
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shamar Givance
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed hook shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Karrington Davis
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
John Hall missed jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Karrington Davis
|
|
10:24
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
10-10
|
10:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on John Hall
|
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Lance Jones
|
12-10
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Artur Labinowicz made driving layup
|
12-12
|
9:02
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Jones
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup
|
14-13
|
8:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed free throw
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup
|
16-13
|
7:48
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made layup
|
18-13
|
6:51
|
|
|
Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:43
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
18-15
|
6:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lance Jones
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Lance Jones
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made dunk, assist by Evan Kuhlman
|
18-17
|
5:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jawaun Newton
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made layup
|
20-17
|
5:18
|
|
|
John Hall missed layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-17
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-17
|
4:31
|
|
|
John Hall missed jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Hall
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Karrington Davis made layup, assist by Eric McGill
|
24-17
|
2:59
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:48
|
|
+3
|
Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|
24-20
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
32.0
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by Shamar Givance
|
24-22
|
4.0
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trent Brown
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|