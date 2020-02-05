SILL
Jones takes over to lead S. Illinois past Evansville in OT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Lance Jones scored five of his 15 points in the final 39 seconds of overtime and Southern Illinois kept Evansville winless in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 64-60 win Wednesday night.

Jawaun Newton buried a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to give the Purple Aces their last lead at 60-59. Jones followed with a jumper and made 3 of 4 from the foul line to end it.

Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois (14-10, 8-3) with 22 points and Barret Benson scored 14 with 10 rebounds. The Salukis have won six straight.

Benson's layup off a blocked shot with 28 seconds left in regulation gave Southern Illinois a 54-50 lead. Eric McGill fouled K.J. Riley on the in-bounds, and he went to the foul line and sank a pair. Riley then forced a steal on the Salukis attempt to advance the ball. He dribbled the lane, missed a layup but grabbed his own rebound and laid it in with five seconds left to tie and force overtime.

Riley led Evansville (9-15, 0-11) with 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line. Sam Cunliffe scored 15 with eight rebounds and Newton scored 10.

1st Half
SILL Salukis 24
EVAN Aces 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:40 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 0-3
19:11   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
18:51   John Hall missed turnaround jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
18:06 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 0-6
17:45   Offensive foul on Barret Benson  
17:45   Turnover on Barret Benson  
17:33   John Hall missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
17:08   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
17:06   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
17:02   Offensive foul on K.J. Riley  
17:02   Turnover on K.J. Riley  
16:50 +2 Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Lance Jones 2-6
16:25   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
16:19 +2 Jawaun Newton made dunk 2-8
15:59   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:38   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Marcus Domask missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:38 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-8
15:26   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
15:23   Lost ball turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
15:09   Marcus Domask missed hook shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
15:00   Eric McGill missed layup  
14:58   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
14:41   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
14:26 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup, assist by Lance Jones 5-8
14:11   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
13:53 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 5-10
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Shamar Givance  
13:27   K.J. Riley missed layup  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Brendon Gooch  
13:21 +2 Eric McGill made layup 7-10
12:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
12:25   Barret Benson missed layup  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
12:16   Shamar Givance missed jump shot, blocked by Karrington Davis  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Trent Brown  
12:11   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
11:59   Barret Benson missed hook shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
11:50   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Artur Labinowicz, stolen by Karrington Davis  
11:17   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
10:56   John Hall missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
10:32   Barret Benson missed layup  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
10:24 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 10-10
10:04   Traveling violation turnover on John Hall  
9:46 +2 Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Lance Jones 12-10
9:16 +2 Artur Labinowicz made driving layup 12-12
9:02   Karrington Davis missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
8:43   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
8:43   Sam Cunliffe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:43 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
8:23 +2 Barret Benson made layup 14-13
8:23   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
8:23   Barret Benson missed free throw  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
8:05 +2 Barret Benson made layup 16-13
7:48   K.J. Riley missed layup  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
7:18 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 18-13
6:51   Artur Labinowicz missed jump shot  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
6:45   Commercial timeout called  
6:45   30-second timeout called  
6:43 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 18-15
6:30   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
6:30   Turnover on Lance Jones  
6:18 +2 Sam Cunliffe made dunk, assist by Evan Kuhlman 18-17
5:52   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
5:36 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 20-17
5:18   John Hall missed layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
4:58   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
4:58 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-17
4:58 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
4:31   John Hall missed jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
4:16   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
3:58   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by John Hall  
3:50   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
3:30   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
3:10   Jawaun Newton missed jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
3:02 +2 Karrington Davis made layup, assist by Eric McGill 24-17
2:59   30-second timeout called  
2:59   Commercial timeout called  
2:48 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 24-20
2:20   Offensive foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
2:20   Turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
2:07   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
1:45   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
1:37   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Barret Benson  
1:06   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
56.0   Eric McGill missed layup  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
32.0 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 24-22
4.0   Eric McGill missed layup  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Trent Brown  
1.0   Trent Brown missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  

2nd Half
SILL Salukis 30
EVAN Aces 32

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 26-22
19:16   Lost ball turnover on Jawaun Newton, stolen by Eric McGill  
19:11 +2 Eric McGill made layup 28-22
18:54   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Marcus Domask  
18:43   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
18:35   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
18:14   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
18:08 +2 Sam Cunliffe made driving dunk 28-24
17:47   Eric McGill missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
17:39   Shooting foul on Eric McGill  
17:39 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-25
17:39 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
17:28   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed layup, blocked by John Hall  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
17:15   John Hall missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
17:02   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
16:51   Eric McGill missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
16:51 +2 Barret Benson made layup 30-26
16:27   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
16:20 +2 Marcus Domask made layup 32-26
15:59 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 32-28
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
15:28   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
14:55 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 34-28
14:25   Noah Frederking missed floating jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
14:16 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 37-28
13:54 +3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 37-31
13:26   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
13:26 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 38-31
13:26 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-31
13:14 +2 K.J. Riley made jump shot 39-33
13:14   Shooting foul on Lance Jones  
13:14 +1 K.J. Riley made free throw 39-34
13:03   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
12:44 +2 K.J. Riley made turnaround jump shot 39-36
12:19   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
12:15   Shooting foul on John Hall  
12:15 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
12:15 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
12:04   Personal foul on Marcus Domask  
12:01   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
11:52 +2 John Hall made turnaround jump shot 41-38
11:29   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
11:02   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
10:51   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
10:31   Marcus Domask missed turnaround jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
10:22   Offensive foul on K.J. Riley  
10:22   Turnover on K.J. Riley  
9:57   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
9:47 +2 Noah Frederking made jump shot 41-40
9:29   Personal foul on John Hall  
9:11 +2 Karrington Davis made floating jump shot 43-40
8:51 +2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 43-42
8:28 +2 Barret Benson made layup 45-42
8:03   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
7:42 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot 47-42
7:12   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
6:49   Marcus Domask missed layup  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
6:42 +2 Karrington Davis made layup 49-42
6:24   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
5:56   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
5:37   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
5:33   Commercial timeout called  
5:15   Lost ball turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Jawaun Newton  
5:15   30-second timeout called  
5:01   Commercial timeout called  
5:01 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup 49-44
5:01   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
5:01   Evan Kuhlman missed free throw  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
4:49   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
4:49   Turnover on Lance Jones  
4:34   Noah Frederking missed layup  
4:32