20:00
Jumpball received by Portland
19:39
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:37
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
19:09
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
19:07
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
18:58
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot
3-0
18:39
Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot
18:37
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
18:16
Out of bounds turnover on Jake Toolson
18:06
+3
Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon
3-3
17:49
+2
Kolby Lee made hook shot
5-3
17:29
Isaiah White missed jump shot
17:27
Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
17:15
Tahirou Diabate missed hook shot
17:13
Offensive rebound by Portland
17:12
+3
JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
5-6
16:52
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
16:52
+1
Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
6-6
16:52
+1
Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-6
16:32
Chase Adams missed jump shot
16:30
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
16:21
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:19
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
16:17
Shooting foul on Chase Adams
16:17
+1
Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
8-6
16:17
+1
Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-6
16:08
+2
Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by Tahirou Diabate
9-8
16:08
Shooting foul on TJ Haws
16:08
+1
Jacob Tryon made free throw
9-9
16:00
Personal foul on Jacob Tryon
16:00
Commercial timeout called
15:51
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolby Lee
13-8
15:10
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon
15:10
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs
15-9
15:10
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
15:08
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
15:08
Kolby Lee missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate
15:06
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
15:06
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:04
Defensive rebound by Portland
14:10
Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by TJ Haws
14:05
+2
Alex Barcello made layup, assist by TJ Haws
17-9
13:49
Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate
13:49
Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate
13:35
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
13:35
Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:35
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:35
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:35
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
13:21
Theo Akwuba missed hook shot
13:19
Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
13:13
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
13:13
Takiula Fahrensohn missed jump shot, blocked by Yoeli Childs
13:11
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
12:58
Yoeli Childs missed layup
12:56
Defensive rebound by Portland
12:43
+2
Theo Akwuba made hook shot
17-11
12:33
Personal foul on Isaiah White
12:24
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
12:22
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
12:15
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:13
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
12:04
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:02
Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
11:57
Personal foul on Isaiah White
11:57
Commercial timeout called
11:36
TJ Haws missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba
11:36
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
11:36
Takiula Fahrensohn missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas
11:36
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
11:36
+2
Connor Harding made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
19-11
11:14
Theo Akwuba missed layup
11:12
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
10:54
+3
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
22-11
10:42
+3
JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon
22-14
10:23
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:21
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
10:12
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:10
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
9:56
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
25-14
9:40
Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams
9:27
Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Chase Adams
9:22
Shooting foul on Jake Toolson
9:22
+1
Takiula Fahrensohn made 1st of 2 free throws
25-15
9:22
Takiula Fahrensohn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:22
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
9:05
Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn
8:59
+2
Takiula Fahrensohn made layup
25-17
8:47
Offensive foul on Alex Barcello
8:47
Turnover on Alex Barcello
8:27
Shooting foul on Connor Harding
8:27
Quincy Ferebee missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:27
+1
Quincy Ferebee made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-18
8:27
+1
Quincy Ferebee made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-18
8:15
Shooting foul on Quincy Ferebee
8:15
+1
TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws
26-18
8:15
+1
TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-18
8:01
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:59
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
7:50
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
7:48
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
7:32
+2
Theo Akwuba made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee
27-20
7:25
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:23
Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee
7:08
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Alex Barcello
7:08
Personal foul on Chase Adams
7:08
Commercial timeout called
7:08
+1
Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws
28-20
7:08
+1
Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-20
6:47
+3
Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
29-23
6:28
Yoeli Childs missed layup
6:26
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
6:10
Theo Akwuba missed layup
6:08
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
6:01
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:59
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
5:57
+2
Kolby Lee made layup
31-23
5:30
Chase Adams missed jump shot
5:28
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
5:14
Kolby Lee missed hook shot
5:12
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
5:03
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:01
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
4:52
Personal foul on Isaiah White
4:52
+1
TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws
32-23
4:52
+1
TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-23
4:43
Bad pass turnover on Tahirou Diabate
4:29
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
4:29
Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
4:29
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Takiula Fahrensohn made jump shot
|
33-25
|
3:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Yoeli Childs
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Tryon made jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker
|
33-27
|
3:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams
|
33-29
|
3:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-29
|
2:39
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jacob Tryon missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Haws
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
1:48
|
|
+3
|
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
|
37-29
|
1:25
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Haws
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
1:25
|
|
+3
|
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
40-29
|
1:05
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Kolby Lee missed hook shot
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|
|
23.0
|
|
+2
|
JoJo Walker made turnaround jump shot
|
40-31
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Jake Toolson
|
42-31
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Jake Toolson
|
42-31
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Yoeli Childs made free throw
|
43-31