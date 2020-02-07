BYU
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Yoeli Childs and Jake Toolson scored 22 points apiece and BYU overwhelmed Portland 85-54 on Thursday night.

Childs sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added eight rebounds for the Cougars (18-7, 7-3 West Coast Conference). Toolson knocked down 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Alex Barcello hit three 3-pointers and scored 17.

JoJo Walker topped the Pilots (9-16, 1-9) with 12 points, but he made just 4 of 13 shots from the field. Isaiah White scored 10.

BYU, which led 43-31 at halftime, shot 51% overall, 43% from beyond the arc (12 of 28) and made 15 of 20 free throws. Portland shot 28% overall, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 16 of 21 foul shots.

BYU won the rebound battle 47-26.

1st Half
BYU Cougars 43
PORT Pilots 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Portland  
19:39   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
19:09   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
18:58 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:39   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
18:16   Out of bounds turnover on Jake Toolson  
18:06 +3 Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 3-3
17:49 +2 Kolby Lee made hook shot 5-3
17:29   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
17:15   Tahirou Diabate missed hook shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Portland  
17:12 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 5-6
16:52   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
16:52 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 6-6
16:52 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
16:32   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
16:21   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
16:17   Shooting foul on Chase Adams  
16:17 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 8-6
16:17 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
16:08 +2 Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by Tahirou Diabate 9-8
16:08   Shooting foul on TJ Haws  
16:08 +1 Jacob Tryon made free throw 9-9
16:00   Personal foul on Jacob Tryon  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolby Lee 13-8
15:10   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Tryon  
15:10 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 15-9
15:10   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:08   Kolby Lee missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
15:06   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Portland  
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Tryon, stolen by TJ Haws  
14:05 +2 Alex Barcello made layup, assist by TJ Haws 17-9
13:49   Traveling violation turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
13:35   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
13:35   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:35   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
13:21   Theo Akwuba missed hook shot  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
13:13   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
13:13   Takiula Fahrensohn missed jump shot, blocked by Yoeli Childs  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
12:58   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Portland  
12:43 +2 Theo Akwuba made hook shot 17-11
12:33   Personal foul on Isaiah White  
12:24   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
12:15   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
12:04   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
11:57   Personal foul on Isaiah White  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   TJ Haws missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
11:36   Takiula Fahrensohn missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
11:36 +2 Connor Harding made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 19-11
11:14   Theo Akwuba missed layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
10:54 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 22-11
10:42 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 22-14
10:23   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
10:12   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
9:56 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 25-14
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams  
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Chase Adams  
9:22   Shooting foul on Jake Toolson  
9:22 +1 Takiula Fahrensohn made 1st of 2 free throws 25-15
9:22   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Takiula Fahrensohn  
8:59 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made layup 25-17
8:47   Offensive foul on Alex Barcello  
8:47   Turnover on Alex Barcello  
8:27   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
8:27   Quincy Ferebee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:27 +1 Quincy Ferebee made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
8:15   Shooting foul on Quincy Ferebee  
8:15 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 26-18
8:15 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-18
8:01   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
7:50   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
7:32 +2 Theo Akwuba made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy Ferebee 27-20
7:25   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Alex Barcello  
7:08   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
7:08 +1 Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
7:08 +1 Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-20
6:47 +3 Isaiah White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 29-23
6:28   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
6:10   Theo Akwuba missed layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
6:01   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
5:57 +2 Kolby Lee made layup 31-23
5:30   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
5:14   Kolby Lee missed hook shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
5:03   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
4:52   Personal foul on Isaiah White  
4:52 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
4:52 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-23
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
4:29   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
4:29   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:29   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
4:18 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made jump shot 33-25
3:58   Traveling violation turnover on Yoeli Childs  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:47 +2 Jacob Tryon made jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 33-27
3:34   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Chase Adams  
3:29 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Chase Adams 33-29
3:10   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws  
2:51   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
2:39   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
2:39 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 34-29
2:39   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
2:25   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
2:07   Jacob Tryon missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Haws  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
1:48 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 37-29
1:25   Chase Adams missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Haws  
1:25   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
1:25 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 40-29
1:05   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
50.0   Kolby Lee missed hook shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker  
23.0 +2 JoJo Walker made turnaround jump shot 40-31
1.0 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 42-31
1.0   Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba  
1.0 +1 Yoeli Childs made free throw 43-31

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 42
PORT Pilots 23

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolby Lee 46-31
19:24   Tahirou Diabate missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
19:15 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws 48-31
18:53   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
18:42 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 51-31
18:32   30-second timeout called  
18:21 +2 Isaiah White made layup 51-33
17:58 +2 Jake Toolson made reverse layup 53-33
17:48   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
17:38 +2 Alex Barcello made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 55-33
17:29   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:14 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 57-33
16:48   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
16:40   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
16:40 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 1st of 2 free throws 57-34
16:40 +1 Tahirou Diabate made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-35
16:20   Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
15:55   Isaiah White missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:42   Traveling violation turnover on Kolby Lee  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
15:24   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
15:08 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 59-35
14:47   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:28   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah White  
14:15   Chase Adams missed layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:01 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 61-35
13:38   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
13:30   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah White  
13:05   Offensive foul on TJ Haws  
13:05   Turnover on TJ Haws  
12:58   Isaiah White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
12:44 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by Connor Harding 63-35
12:29   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
12:29   JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:29 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-36
12:29 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-36
12:14   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
11:54   Theo Akwuba missed hook shot, blocked by Zac Seljaas  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
11:52   Personal foul on Theo Akwuba  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
11:17   Jacob Tryon missed layup  
11:15