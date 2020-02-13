COLO
No. 17 Oregon rallies to overtake No 16 Colorado 68-60

  • AP
  • Feb 13, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Will Richardson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, and No. 17 Oregon came from behind for a 68-60 victory over 16th-ranked Colorado Thursday night.

The Ducks (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12) trailed by 12 points early in the second half but went on a 10-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake the Buffaloes (19-6, 8-4). The two teams are tied for the league lead.

Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.

Evan Battey and D'Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.

The Buffaloes went on a 20-0 run to build a 30-16 lead while the Ducks missed 11 consecutive field goal attempts and were called for a pair of charges.

Colorado led 35-26 at halftime, shooting 48% from the field (14 for 29) after a cold start while the Ducks shot 32% in the opening half (10 for 31).

Oregon's deficit grew to 12 points before the Ducks rallied within 43-40 with 13 minutes left but Colorado answered with 3-pointers from Schwartz and Lucas Siewert to push the lead back to nine points.

The Ducks drew within two points at 51-49 and 55-53 and had possession but couldn't convert and finally Richardson's two free throws with 4:18 left knotted the game at 58-58.

Richardson then hit a 3-pointers for Oregon's first lead since the opening minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: This is the latest in a season that the Buffaloes have been atop their league since the 1968-69 season when they shared the Big Eight lead with Kansas. Colorado went on to win the conference title that year, it's last regular-season championship.

Oregon: Colorado was the seventh top 25 opponent this season for Oregon, the most since the Ducks played seven in the 2008-09 season. Oregon has only once played eight ranked opponents in the regular season, in 1994-95.

STILL OUT

Oregon's 6-foot-11 freshmab N'Faly Dante missed his sixth consecutive game due to a knee injury. The Ducks did regain 6-9 sophomore Francis Okoro, who missed last week's game at Oregon State while attending his father's funeral in Nigeria.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: Hosts Utah on Sunday .

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 35
OREG Ducks 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:46 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 0-2
19:30   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
19:15 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 2-2
18:59 +2 Will Richardson made jump shot 2-4
18:31   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
18:24   Evan Battey missed layup  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:20   Evan Battey missed layup  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
18:05   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
18:05 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
18:05 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
17:46   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
17:27   Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Chris Duarte  
17:04   Traveling violation turnover on Will Richardson  
16:52   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
16:47   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
16:42   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
16:22   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
16:13   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
16:04   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:55 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 5-6
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
15:17   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
15:00   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
14:54 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 5-8
14:36 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 7-8
14:19 +2 Shakur Juiston made hook shot 7-10
13:56   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Chris Duarte  
13:47   Bad pass turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
13:36   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard  
13:14 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 10-10
13:03   Offensive foul on Chandler Lawson  
13:03   Turnover on Chandler Lawson  
12:50   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
12:42 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 10-13
12:29   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
12:10   Traveling violation turnover on Francis Okoro  
11:59   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
11:52   C.J. Walker missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Maddox Daniels  
11:20 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 10-16
11:09   Traveling violation turnover on Maddox Daniels  
10:41   C.J. Walker missed layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
10:37   Francis Okoro missed dunk  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
10:20   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
10:09 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 13-16
9:46   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:28 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 15-16
9:16   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by C.J. Walker  
9:08   Offensive foul on C.J. Walker  
9:08   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
8:58   Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
8:45   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
8:43   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
8:33   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
8:29 +2 Evan Battey made dunk 17-16
8:03   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
7:43 +2 Tyler Bey made alley-oop shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 19-16
7:26   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
7:13   Evan Battey missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:10   Personal foul on Shane Gatling  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard  
6:39   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
6:37   Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
6:29   Chandler Lawson missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
6:01 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 22-16
5:36   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:15 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 25-16
4:13   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
5:03   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
4:38 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 28-16
4:13   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
3:56   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +2 Shane Gatling made layup, assist by Lucas Siewert 30-16
3:29 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 30-18
3:29   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
3:29 +1 Chris Duarte made free throw 30-19
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Maddox Daniels, stolen by Will Richardson  
3:09   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
2:49 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 32-19
2:40 +2 Will Richardson made layup 32-21
2:26   Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet  
2:07   Will Richardson missed layup  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
2:03   Will Richardson missed dunk  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
1:56 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 32-23
1:56   Shooting foul on Maddox Daniels  
1:56   Chris Duarte missed free throw  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
1:42   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
1:42 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 33-23
1:42   McKinley Wright IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:42   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
1:19   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
1:13 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 33-26
1:00   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
46.0 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 35-26
14.0   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
5.0   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 25
OREG Ducks 42

Time Team Play Score
19:49   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
19:38 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 38-26
19:19   Personal foul on Shane Gatling  
19:08   Shakur Juiston missed turnaround jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:58   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:51   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
18:30   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:16   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
17:50 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 38-28
17:50   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
17:50 +1 Chandler Lawson made free throw 38-29
17:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
17:04   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
17:04   C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:04 +1 C.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-30
16:59   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Will Richardson  
16:49   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:25 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 41-30
16:16   Payton Pritchard missed driving layup  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
15:59 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 41-33
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Shane Gatling missed layup  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
15:38   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
15:32 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 41-35
15:23   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
15:11   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
14:56   Will Richardson missed floating jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
14:35 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 43-35
14:35   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
14:35   Evan Battey missed free throw  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
14:13   Will Richardson missed reverse layup  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:59 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 43-38
13:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
13:04   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
13:04 +1 C.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
13:04 +1 C.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-40
12:41 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 46-40
12:28   Will Richardson missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:14 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 49-40
12:06   30-second timeout called  
12:06   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Eli Parquet  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
11:32 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 49-43
11:25   Bad pass turnover on Evan Battey, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
11:21   Offensive foul on Anthony Mathis  
11:21   Turnover on Anthony Mathis  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis  
11:13 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 50-43
11:13 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-43
10:50 +2 Addison Patterson made driving layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 51-45
10:50   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
10:50   Addison Patterson missed free throw  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
10:49 +2 Will Richardson made dunk 51-47
10:15   Eli Parquet missed floating jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
10:08 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 51-49
9:57   30-second timeout called  
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet, stolen by Addison Patterson  
9:38   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:17   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
9:09 +2 Evan Battey made dunk 53-49
8:49   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8:35   McKinley Wright IV missed floating jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
8:30   Tyler Bey missed layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
8:23 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 53-51
8:00 +2 Evan Battey made hook shot 55-51
7:51   Personal foul on Shane Gatling  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +2 Addison Patterson made layup 55-53
7:13   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
6:42   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
6:22   Lost ball turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz, stolen by Addison Patterson  
6:13   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
6:12 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 57-53
6:12   Shooting foul on Chris Duarte  
6:12 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made free throw 58-53
6:12   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
5:41   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
5:35   Evan Battey missed layup  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
5:27   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
5:11   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
5:05   Jumpball received by Oregon  
4:38 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 58-56
4:18   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
4:18   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
4:18 +1 Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 58-57
4:18 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-58
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:23 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot 58-61
2:49