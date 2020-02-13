|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Oregon
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard made jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson
|
0-2
|
19:30
|
|
|
Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colorado
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:31
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shane Gatling
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed layup
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed layup
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV
|
|
18:05
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-5
|
18:05
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
17:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Payton Pritchard
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Chris Duarte
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Will Richardson
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Payton Pritchard
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed layup
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Duarte
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
15:55
|
|
+3
|
Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
5-6
|
15:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed layup
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made dunk
|
5-8
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot
|
7-8
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made hook shot
|
7-10
|
13:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Chris Duarte
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard
|
|
13:14
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
10-10
|
13:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Chandler Lawson
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Chandler Lawson
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
12:42
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis
|
10-13
|
12:29
|
|
|
Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Francis Okoro
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Payton Pritchard
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Maddox Daniels
|
|
11:20
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte
|
10-16
|
11:09
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Maddox Daniels
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Francis Okoro missed dunk
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Shane Gatling missed jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colorado
|
|
10:09
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-16
|
9:46
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|
15-16
|
9:16
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by C.J. Walker
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on C.J. Walker
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Turnover on C.J. Walker
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey made dunk
|
17-16
|
8:03
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made alley-oop shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|
19-16
|
7:26
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed layup
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shane Gatling
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oregon
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed layup
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling
|
|
6:01
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|
22-16
|
5:36
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
5:15
|
|
+3
|
Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert
|
25-16
|
4:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Bey
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert
|
28-16
|
4:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Bey
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Shane Gatling made layup, assist by Lucas Siewert
|
30-16
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte made layup
|
30-18
|
3:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte made free throw
|
30-19
|
3:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Maddox Daniels, stolen by Will Richardson
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV made layup
|
32-19
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made layup
|
32-21
|
2:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed layup
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed dunk
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte made layup
|
32-23
|
1:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maddox Daniels
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed free throw
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-23
|
1:42
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Chris Duarte missed jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson
|
|
1:13
|
|
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson
|
33-26
|
1:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Duarte
|
|
46.0
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|
35-26
|
14.0
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|