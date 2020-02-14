UTAH
Kelley scores 16 points, leads Oregon State over Utah 70-51

  • Feb 14, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State has something to build on following a 70-51 rout of Utah on Thursday night.

Kylor Kelley scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Oregon State (15-9, 5-7 Pac-12) to its most lopsided conference win of the season.

''It's great. It's the first time we've won consecutive games in league (this season),'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''I thought tonight the difference was our guy's effort We just kind of wore on `em.''

Kelley was a problem for Utah (14-10, 5-7) at both ends of the court. He was 7 of 10 from the field with five dunks, and also blocked two shots. The 7-foot senior post leads the Pac-12 and is second nationally in blocked shots.

''When he screens like that and sprints to screens, and sprints to the rim on the roll, boy it puts opponents in a tough spot,'' Tinkle said.

Utah, which beat Oregon State 81-69 at home Jan. 2 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams, struggled offensively in the rematch. The Utes hit just 37.3 percent from the field.

The Beavers led by 25 points at 68-43 on Kelley's dunk with 3:42 remaining.

Utah never got closer than 15 points in the second half after trailing 35-19 at the break.

''You can't score 19 points in a half, and we were in a little bit of a funk offensively,'' Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''There's a different story line every game and this one was a little new to us.''

Ethan Thompson added 13 points and matched his career-high with 11 assists for the Beavers. Leading scorer Tres Tinkle had 11 points, and Zach Reichle also was in double figures with 10 points.

Oregon State received solid contributions off the bench led by Jarod Lucas, who scored eight first-half points. Nine different players made field goals.

The Beavers take momentum into Saturday's game against No. 16 Colorado, a team they beat 76-68 on the road Jan. 5.

''For us we take every game one game at a time,'' Lucas said. ''We don't look past anybody. We have some momentum and we're just gonna keep on trying to build that game after game.''

Branden Carlson was the only Utah player in double figures with 13 points. Timmy Allen, who came into the game averaging a team-high 18.3 points, was held to six points.

After limiting then-No. 14 Oregon to just 21 second-half points in a 63-53 win in their previous game last Saturday, the Beavers were strong defensively again against Utah, playing primarily man-to-man defense.

''We're a little more locked in and we're communicating better,'' Wayne Tinkle said.

Oregon State utilized a 12-2 run midway through the first half to take control.

The Beavers biggest first-half lead was 17 points at 33-16 on Kelley's alley-oop dunk.

Utah shot just 29.6 percent in the first half and struggled at the foul line as well, hitting 1 of 6.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: Allen, who scored 25 points in the Utes' 81-69 victory over Oregon State on Jan. 2 in the Pac-12 opener, was held to a season-low six points. . Utah's two-game winning streak came to an end.

Oregon State: Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 89 games, matching the school record of Mel Counts. Tinkle needs 65 points to pass Gary Payton (2,172) to become the leading scorer in Oregon State history.

UP NEXT

Utah plays at No. 17 Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State hosts No. 16 Colorado on Saturday.

1st Half
UTAH Utes 19
OREGST Beavers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Rylan Jones  
19:16 +2 Branden Carlson made layup 2-0
18:54 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Tres Tinkle 2-2
18:23 +3 Branden Carlson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 5-2
18:04   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
17:50   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
17:38   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
17:23   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
17:06   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
16:41   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
16:20   Kylor Kelley missed hook shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Alfred Hollins  
16:04   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
15:57   Alfred Hollins missed layup  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
15:53   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:42 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 5-4
15:12   Riley Battin missed jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
15:07   Branden Carlson missed layup  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
14:47 +2 Zach Reichle made layup 5-6
14:24   Timmy Allen missed layup  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
14:14   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Timmy Allen  
13:56   Timmy Allen missed layup  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
13:49   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
13:49   Personal foul on Both Gach  
13:46   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
13:46   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
13:27 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 5-9
13:11   Violation on Unknown  
12:51   Both Gach missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
12:32   Tres Tinkle missed driving layup  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
12:24   Personal foul on Jarod Lucas  
12:18 +2 Both Gach made jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 7-9
11:51 +2 Roman Silva made hook shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 7-11
11:44 +2 Timmy Allen made driving layup, assist by Rylan Jones 9-11
11:21 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Miller-Moore 9-14
11:04   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
11:01   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
10:27 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 9-17
10:12 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Mikael Jantunen 11-17
9:53   Shooting foul on Rylan Jones  
9:53 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 3 free throws 11-18
9:53 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-19
9:53 +1 Jarod Lucas made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-20
9:24   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
9:17   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
9:12 +2 Sean Miller-Moore made driving layup, assist by Jarod Lucas 11-22
9:12   Shooting foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
9:12 +1 Sean Miller-Moore made free throw 11-23
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
8:29   Personal foul on Sean Miller-Moore  
8:12   Both Gach missed layup  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Both Gach  
8:10   Personal foul on Alfred Hollins  
8:01   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
7:53   Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
7:25   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Utah  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Shooting foul on Tres Tinkle  
7:20 +1 Riley Battin made 1st of 3 free throws 12-23
7:20   Riley Battin missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
7:20   Riley Battin missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
7:02 +2 Tres Tinkle made driving layup 12-25
6:39 +2 Alfonso Plummer made driving layup 14-25
6:20   Alfred Hollins missed jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
6:18   Personal foul on Kylor Kelley  
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
6:00 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup, assist by Tres Tinkle 14-27
5:38   Traveling violation turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
5:23   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
5:07   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
5:07   Alfonso Plummer missed free throw  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:55   Ethan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
4:53   Personal foul on Alfred Hollins  
4:53   Branden Carlson missed free throw  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
4:48   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
4:22   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
3:59   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59   Timmy Allen missed free throw  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
3:37 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 14-29
3:37   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
3:37   Tres Tinkle missed free throw  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
3:12   Traveling violation turnover on Rylan Jones  
3:02 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 14-31
2:48   Riley Battin missed jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
2:43 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk 16-31
2:26   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
2:17   Rylan Jones missed driving layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
2:11   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Timmy Allen  
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Jarod Lucas  
2:02   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
2:02 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 2 free throws 16-32
2:02 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-33
1:45 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 19-33
1:23   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
1:19   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
1:01   Jaxon Brenchley missed jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
43.0   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
24.0 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 19-35
2.0   Branden Carlson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 32
OREGST Beavers 35

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
19:27 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 19-38
18:58 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 22-38
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Timmy Allen  
18:33   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
18:27   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones  
18:05 +2 Kylor Kelley made hook shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 22-40
17:50   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
17:34   Offensive foul on Tres Tinkle  
17:34   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
17:09 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 25-40
16:45   Shooting foul on Rylan Jones  
16:45 +1 Alfred Hollins made 1st of 2 free throws 25-41
16:45 +1 Alfred Hollins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-42
16:24 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Timmy Allen 27-42
16:05 +3 Alfred Hollins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 27-45
15:43   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +1 Branden Carlson made 1st of 2 free throws 28-45
15:43 +1 Branden Carlson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt  
15:11   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
14:48   Tres Tinkle missed driving layup  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
14:23   Riley Battin missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:12   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
13:56 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 29-48
13:43   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
13:21   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
13:19   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
13:19 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 29-49
13:19 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-50
13:05 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 32-50
12:48   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Alfonso Plummer  
12:41   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
12:31   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Zach Reichle  
12:12   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:05   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
11:55 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Timmy Allen 34-50
11:23 +2 Zach Reichle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 34-52
11:13   Timmy Allen missed layup  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
11:04   Timmy Allen missed layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
11:04   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
10:39   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
10:24 +2 Jaxon Brenchley made driving layup, assist by Both Gach 36-52
10:15   Commercial timeout called  
9:56 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 36-55
9:28   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by Roman Silva  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
8:58   Personal foul on Alfonso Plummer  
8:58   Commercial timeout called  
8:38   Tres Tinkle missed fade-away jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
8:32   Shooting foul on Gianni Hunt  
8:32 +1 Both Gach made 1st of 2 free throws 37-55
8:32 +1 Both Gach made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-55
8:13 +2 Gianni Hunt made driving layup 38-57
7:44 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 40-57
7:44   Shooting foul on Roman Silva  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Mikael Jantunen missed free throw  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
7:31 +2 Tres Tinkle made hook shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 40-59
7:09   Personal foul on Roman Silva  
7:09   Mikael Jantunen missed free throw  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
6:52   Kylor Kelley missed dunk, blocked by Mikael Jantunen  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
6:44   Offensive foul on Both Gach  
6:44   Turnover on Both Gach  
6:23 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Ethan Thompson 40-61
6:09   Mikael Jantunen missed layup  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
5:44   Traveling violation turnover on Kylor Kelley  
5:37   Riley Battin missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Utah  
5:35   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
5:35 +1 Riley Battin made 1st of 2 free throws 41-61
5:35   Riley Battin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
5:16 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 41-64
4:56 +2 Timmy Allen made driving layup, assist by Riley Battin 43-64
4:30   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:28   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
4:28 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 43-65
4:28 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-66
4:11   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
3:44 +2 Kylor Kelley made alley-oop shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 43-68
3:26 +2 Timmy Allen made floating jump shot 45-68
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:54   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alfonso Plummer  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
2:42   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
2:22   Personal foul on Lahat Thioune  
2:22 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-69
2:22 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-70
2:10   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
2:03   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
1:53 +2 Both Gach made driving layup 47-70
1:20   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
56.0 +2 Both Gach made jump shot 49-70
37.0   Gianni Hunt missed floating jump shot  
35.0