No. 16 Buffalos beat Oregon State, move into 1st in Pac-12

  • Feb 16, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Colorado’s Tyler Bey said he “lost sleep” in anticipation of Saturday’s matchup at Oregon State.

The Buffaloes’ 6-foot-8 junior forward was coming off a season-low four points in Thursday’s 68-60 loss at No. 17 Oregon and was “super fired up” to made amends for that performance.

Bey returned to form with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 16 Colorado (20-6, 9-4 Pac-12) ) to a 69-47 rout of Oregon State.

“I wanted to get back on the court and compete, and get back to what I do,” said Bey, who came into the game averaging 13.2 points and 9.0 rebounds.

The Buffaloes moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Conference. Oregon, which started the day tied for the league lead, hosts Utah on Sunday.

McKinley Wright joined Bey in double figures for Colorado with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Ethan Thompson led the Beavers (15-10, 5-8) with 17 points. Tres Tinkle added 10 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, and set a school record with 90 consecutive double-figure scoring games.

Colorado led by 12 points in the second half of the teams' first meeting on Jan. 5 in Boulder, but the Beavers rallied for a 76-68 win.

There was no second-half comeback for Oregon State in the rematch. Colorado squandered a nine point halftime lead in Thursday’s loss at Oregon.

“We just had to stay solid and come out and keep being solid on defense,” sophomore guard Eli Parquet said.

Thompson converted a three-point play on a drive and dunk to cut the lead to 41-32 with 14:48 left. The Beavers didn't get any closer than nine points the rest of the game.

Parquet’s fast-break dunk gave the Buffaloes a 53-34 advantage with 9:23 remaining and capped a 12-2 run.

The lead grew to as many as 24 points.

“We started slow,” Tinkle said. “We were getting open looks, missing shots and over 40 minutes that wears on you."

The Beavers, who shot 33.3 percent for the game, were 1 of 17 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes were 9 of 20 from long distance. Colorado also had a 45-35 advantage on the boards.

“Take away 3’s and play with energy. That’s what we did today,” Bey said. “We definitely redeemed ourselves from last game and we took care of business."

The Buffaloes scored the last five points of the first half and led 31-22 at the break, helped by Bey’s 10 points.

Oregon State struggled from the field in the first half against Colorado’s man-to-man defense, connecting on just 33.3% of its shots, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Colorado has reached 20 wins for the second season in a row, and seventh time under coach Tad Boyle.

“When you get there you know you’ve had a decent year,” said Boyle, who is in his 10th year. “But we’re not satisfied with decent. We want great."

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The last time Colorado was in first place this late in the season was in 1968-69, when the Buffaloes claimed the Big Eight championship. ... Colorado has won four of its last five games.

Oregon State:. Tinkle, who is the second-leading scorer in school history behind Gary Payton, continues to struggle from the field. He was 3 for 15 Saturday and is shooting 32.9% in the Beavers’ last seven games.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts USC on Thursday.

Oregon State: At Arizona on Thursday.

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 31
OREGST Beavers 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:38   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
19:24   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
19:00   Alfred Hollins missed layup  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
18:55 +2 Alfred Hollins made dunk 0-2
18:25   Evan Battey missed layup  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
17:58   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:41   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Bey  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Evan Battey  
17:22   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
17:10   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:54   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup, blocked by Tres Tinkle  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
16:50   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:48   Evan Battey missed layup  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:46   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
16:46 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
16:46 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
16:20   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:08   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
15:59 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup 2-4
15:34 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 4-4
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
14:52   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
14:37 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Ethan Thompson 4-6
14:19 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 7-6
14:04   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
13:58 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 9-6
13:42   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
13:22   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
13:20   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
13:20   Alfred Hollins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:20   Alfred Hollins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
13:04   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
12:54   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
12:32   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:30   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
12:12   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
12:12   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:12 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-7
11:54   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
11:30   Ethan Thompson missed dunk, blocked by Tyler Bey  
11:28   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
11:22 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 12-7
11:11   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eli Parquet  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:54   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
10:27   Offensive foul on Tyler Bey  
10:27   Turnover on Tyler Bey  
10:11 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 12-10
9:46 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 14-10
9:25   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
9:20   Offensive foul on Tres Tinkle  
9:20   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
9:03   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
8:43 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 16-10
8:05 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 16-12
7:45 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 18-12
7:45   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 18-14
7:03 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 21-14
6:42   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
6:42 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
6:42 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
6:30   Dallas Walton missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
6:10   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:59 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot 24-16
5:39 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 24-18
5:25   Shooting foul on Gianni Hunt  
5:25   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:25   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
4:55   Jarod Lucas missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
4:47   Lost ball turnover on Dallas Walton, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
4:41 +2 Roman Silva made layup, assist by Alfred Hollins 24-20
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
4:13   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
4:00   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
3:40 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 26-20
3:16 +2 Roman Silva made jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 26-22
3:05   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
2:54   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
2:49   Personal foul on Roman Silva  
2:49   Commercial timeout called  
2:33   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
2:14   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
2:07   Personal foul on Antoine Vernon  
2:07 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
2:07   McKinley Wright IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
1:48   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
1:31   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
1:22   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
54.0   Shooting foul on Antoine Vernon  
54.0 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
54.0   30-second timeout called  
54.0 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
35.0   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
33.0   Personal foul on Roman Silva  
33.0 +1 Dallas Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
33.0 +1 Dallas Walton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-22
7.0   Jarod Lucas missed layup, blocked by Dallas Walton  
5.0   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
1.0   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 38
OREGST Beavers 25

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 33-22
19:39   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
19:39   Tyler Bey missed free throw  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
19:09   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:54   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
18:52   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by McKinley Wright IV  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
18:42   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
18:30   D'Shawn Schwartz missed dunk  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
18:24   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
18:11   Evan Battey missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
18:00 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 33-24
17:38   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
17:27   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:14 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 35-24
16:43   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:34 +3 Evan Battey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 38-24
16:32   30-second timeout called  
16:32   Commercial timeout called  
16:20 +2 Zach Reichle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 38-26
16:20   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
16:20 +1 Zach Reichle made free throw 38-27
16:02   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
15:43   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
15:41   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 39-27
15:41 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-27
15:23   Zach Reichle missed layup  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
15:21 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 40-29
15:21   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:21   Tres Tinkle missed free throw  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
15:06   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
15:06 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
15:06   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:48 +2 Ethan Thompson made dunk 41-31
14:48   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:48 +1 Ethan Thompson made free throw 41-32
14:25   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:18   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
14:14   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:00 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 44-32
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Lucas Siewert  
13:29   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
13:09   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
13:09   Zach Reichle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:09   Zach Reichle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12:53 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 47-32
12:25   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
12:23   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
12:06 +2 Zach Reichle made jump shot 47-34
11:49   Offensive foul on Evan Battey  
11:49   Turnover on Evan Battey  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
11:09   Tyler Bey missed layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
11:09   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
11:09   Ethan Thompson missed free throw  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
10:42   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
10:42   Shooting foul on Gianni Hunt  
10:42 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 48-34
10:42 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-34
10:21   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
9:57 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 51-34
9:31   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:23 +2 Eli Parquet made dunk, assist by McKinley Wright IV 53-34
9:23   30-second timeout called  
8:58   Alfred Hollins missed jump shot  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
8:56   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
8:56   Sean Miller-Moore missed free throw  
8:56   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8:37   Personal foul on Kylor Kelley  
8:28   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
8:16   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
7:51   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
7:44 +2 Alfred Hollins made layup 53-36
7:25 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 56-36
7:05 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 56-38
6:39   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
6:39   Commercial timeout called  
6:39 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 57-38
6:39 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-38
6:19   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
6:19 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 58-39
6:19 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-40
5:54   Shane Gatling missed layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
5:45 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 58-42
5:30 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by Shane Gatling 60-42
5:15   Alfred Hollins missed layup  
5:13