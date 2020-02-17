UTAH
No Text

Pritchard scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 80-62

  • AP
  • Feb 17, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard had a simple explanation for Oregon’s outside shooting spree.

“The 3-ball was going our way early and so if they are there, take them,” the senior guard said.

Pritchard scored 25 points and sparked an early 3-point barrage as the No. 17 Ducks rolled to an 80-62 victory over Utah on Sunday night.

Pritchard made five of six 3s in the first half. Will Richardson, who hit a trio before the break and finished 4 for 4 from long range, added 18 points, six assists and six rebounds to help Oregon improve to 14-0 at home this season.

Shakur Juiston added 11 points and freshman Addison Patterson finished with 10 off the bench as the Ducks shot 58% from the field and made half of their 24 3-point attempts.

“We got great looks, penetration kicks, and inside-out 3s gave us good looks,” coach Dana Altman said. “There were a lot of good things there. Our transition was pretty good. We did a lot of good things.”

Following a win Thursday over Colorado, the weekend sweep by the Ducks (20-6) kept them in a first-place tie with the Buffaloes in the Pac-12 at 9-4.

“I think these two games were must-wins for us obviously to keep in the hunt for a conference championship,” Pritchard said. “We needed to get this one.”

The Ducks are at Arizona State and Arizona next, with both of those teams only a half-game back of the co-leaders at 8-4.

In falling to 0-7 in Pac-12 road games, the Utes (14-11, 5-8) were led by freshman Rylan Jones with 18 points. Branden Carlson and Timmy Allen each had 10.

Oregon opened its first double-digit lead at 24-13 when Richardson made his third 3-pointer 10 minutes into the game. Pritchard’s fourth put the margin at 29-18, with 23 of Oregon’s points coming from the two guards. That also made the Ducks 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

When three consecutive Oregon possessions ended with 3s, two by Anthony Mathis and the last by Pritchard, Utah called a timeout as the score ballooned to 40-24 with 4:28 left in the half.

Oregon’s lead was 44-30 at halftime, with the Ducks shooting 55% from the field, including 67% (10 of 15) on 3-pointers.

“It was a seven-point game there with about eight minutes left in the first. We were playing hard enough and then, boom, three straight 3s and it went from seven to 16 just like that,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said.

Krystkowiak was particularly irked that four of those first-half 3s by the Ducks were second-chance points, coming off offensive rebounds.

“We had different breakdowns,” he said. “Just the (lack of) discipline against an elite team.”

Pritchard had 17 points in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, with Richardson adding 13 points.

Utah fought back to get within eight with 12 minutes left, but Oregon answered with an 8-1 run, including a drive by Richardson and his two assists for inside baskets as the Ducks built a 63-48 cushion with eight minutes remaining.

Richardson scored 21 points Thursday against Colorado and has been in double figures in five of Oregon’s past six games.

“He’s an elite player,” Krystkowiak said. “He’s finding his groove right now. That’s one of the facets of their team that makes it difficult.”

BIG PICTURE

Utah: Dropped to 1-8 on the road this season. Since joining the Pac-12, the Utes are 1-6 in Eugene and 2-17 overall vs. Oregon.

Oregon: The victory gave the Ducks their 10th consecutive season with 20 or more wins. The only other schools currently with at least 10 straight 20-win seasons are Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Saint Mary’s and Vermont. ... The Ducks have three home games remaining.

NOT IN UNIFORM

Oregon’s 6-foot-11 freshman N’Faly Dante missed his seventh consecutive game due to a knee injury.

CHART CLIMBER

Pritchard moved up to fifth on Oregon’s career scoring list with 1,810 points. Greg Ballard is fourth at 1,829.

UP NEXT

Utah: Plays at home against UCLA on Thursday.

Oregon: Plays at Arizona State on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UTAH Utes 30
OREG Ducks 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah  
19:36 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Both Gach 2-0
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Rylan Jones  
19:04   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
18:53   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
18:24 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Will Richardson 2-2
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
17:39 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 2-5
17:17   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
16:55   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
16:41   Riley Battin missed layup  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:36 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 2-8
16:21   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
16:09   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
16:09 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
16:09 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
15:42 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 4-11
15:08   Timmy Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Duarte  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
14:47   Will Richardson missed floating jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
14:20 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 6-11
13:50   Francis Okoro missed hook shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
13:43 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 6-14
13:35   Timmy Allen missed layup  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
13:33 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk 8-14
13:19   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
13:08   Mikael Jantunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
12:42   Francis Okoro missed hook shot, blocked by Branden Carlson  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:35 +2 Will Richardson made floating jump shot 8-16
12:29   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
12:24   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:12 +2 Mikael Jantunen made hook shot 10-16
12:05   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
11:58   Timmy Allen missed layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
11:52 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 10-19
11:29 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 13-19
11:04 +2 Shakur Juiston made hook shot 13-21
10:42   Commercial timeout called  
10:32   Jaxon Brenchley missed layup  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
10:12 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot 13-24
9:49   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
9:38   C.J. Walker missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
9:31   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
9:11 +2 Addison Patterson made layup 13-26
8:51   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
8:49 +2 Lahat Thioune made dunk 15-26
8:33   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
8:24 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 18-26
8:03 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 18-29
7:47   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
7:47 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Timmy Allen  
6:54   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
6:54 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
6:54 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-29
6:33   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
6:33 +1 Addison Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
6:33 +1 Addison Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
6:10 +2 Branden Carlson made hook shot, assist by Riley Battin 24-31
5:48 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 24-34
5:29   Bad pass turnover on Riley Battin  
5:18 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 24-37
4:47   Both Gach missed layup, blocked by Addison Patterson  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
4:41   Both Gach missed fade-away jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
4:33   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
4:27 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 24-40
4:28   30-second timeout called  
4:28   Commercial timeout called  
4:01 +2 Both Gach made floating jump shot 26-40
3:32   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
3:22   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Chris Duarte  
3:09   Traveling violation turnover on Addison Patterson  
2:39   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
2:30   Anthony Mathis missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
2:10   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
2:00   Offensive foul on Shakur Juiston  
2:00   Turnover on Shakur Juiston  
1:33 +2 Rylan Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 28-40
1:16   Shakur Juiston missed running Jump Shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
1:04   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
47.0 +2 Will Richardson made layup 28-42
22.0   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
20.0   Offensive rebound by Both Gach  
17.0 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Both Gach 30-42
2.0 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 30-44
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 32
OREG Ducks 36

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
19:36   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
19:04 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 33-44
18:42   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
18:42   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
18:20   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Will Richardson  
18:05   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
17:51   Timmy Allen missed floating jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
17:27 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Will Richardson 32-46
17:27   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
17:27 +1 Shakur Juiston made free throw 32-47
17:12 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 34-47
17:12   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
17:12   Timmy Allen missed free throw  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
16:49   Shooting foul on Rylan Jones  
16:49 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 34-48
16:49 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-49
16:35   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
16:19   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
16:10   Personal foul on C.J. Walker  
16:08   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by C.J. Walker  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
15:58   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Traveling violation turnover on Shakur Juiston  
15:20 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 38-49
15:05   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Alfonso Plummer  
14:58 +2 Alfonso Plummer made layup 40-49
14:43 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 40-52
14:09 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 43-52
13:48 +2 Francis Okoro made hook shot, assist by C.J. Walker 43-54
13:31   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
13:19 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 45-54
12:50   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
12:50   C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:50 +1 C.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-55
12:22   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
11:56   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
11:38 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Timmy Allen 47-55
11:15   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
11:15   Commercial timeout called  
10:56 +2 Francis Okoro made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 47-57
10:46   Personal foul on Chris Duarte  
10:37   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
10:23   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Utah  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen  
9:44 +2 Will Richardson made layup 47-59
9:22   Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Will Richardson  
9:16 +2 Addison Patterson made alley-oop shot, assist by Will Richardson 47-61
8:59   Rylan Jones missed layup, blocked by Addison Patterson  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
8:55   Shooting foul on Addison Patterson  
8:55 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 48-61
8:55   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
8:26   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
8:10   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
7:52 +2 Shakur Juiston made reverse layup, assist by Will Richardson 48-63
7:26   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:26 +1 Riley Battin made 1st of 2 free throws 49-63
7:26 +1 Riley Battin made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-63
7:04   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
7:04   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
6:41   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
6:34   Bad pass turnover on Chris Duarte  
6:07   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
5:41   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
5:09 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 50-65
4:48   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
4:47 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 51-65
4:48   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
4:34 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 51-67
4:07   Branden Carlson missed hook shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
4:00 +2 Francis Okoro made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 51-69
4:00   Shooting foul on Riley Battin  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Francis Okoro missed free throw  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
3:39 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Branden Carlson 54-69
3:19 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 54-72
3:04 +2 Mikael Jantunen made reverse layup, assist by Rylan Jones 56-72
2:35   Shakur Juiston missed dunk  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
2:28   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
2:18 +2 Both Gach made jump shot 58-72
2:11   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
2:11 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 58-73
2:11 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-74
2:08   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
2:08 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 59-74
2:08 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-74
1:56 +2 Addison Patterson made dunk, assist by Will Richardson 60-76
1:37   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach  
1:22 +2 Addison Patterson made layup 60-78
1:05   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by C.J. Walker  
57.0 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 60-80
57.0   30-second timeout called  
57.0   Commercial timeout called  
39.0   Jaxon Brenchley missed jump shot  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
23.0   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Offensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
23.0   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
21.0   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
20.0 +2 Mikael Jantunen made reverse layup 62-80
Team Stats
Points 62 80
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 30-52 (57.7%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 25
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 17 19
Team 1 2
Assists 13 18
Steals 3 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 9 16
Technicals 0 0
