Indiana State sends Evansville to 16th straight loss

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Christian Williams had 16 points as Indiana State defeated Evansville 64-62 on Sunday, sending the Purple Aces to their 16th consecutive loss.

Tyreke Key had 12 points and six rebounds for Indiana State (16-11, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Jordan Barnes added 10 points.

Evansville began the season with a monumental upset of No. 1 Kentucky, went through two coaching changes and has been winless in conference play. But it looked like the Purple Aces might get their first Missouri Valley Conference victory Sunday, holding a five-point lead with under three minutes left.

But a 7-0 run capped by Williams' three-point play gave the Sycamores the lead with a minute to go. From there the teams exchanged free throws. With Evansville trailing 64-61, Shamar Givance went to the line with 1.7 seconds left and made the first free throw but didn't hit the rim with an intentional miss on the second and the Aces were denied.

K.J. Riley had 15 points for the Purple Aces (9-20, 0-16). Evan Kuhlman added 11 points. Sam Cunliffe had seven rebounds. DeAndre Williams, who led the Purple Aces in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, made only 1 of 8 shots and finished with seven points.

Indiana State trailed 26-20 at halftime, a season low for the Sycamores.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Indiana State defeated Evansville 65-42 on Jan. 15.

Indiana State plays Southern Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Evansville faces Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
INDST Sycamores 20
EVAN Aces 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:50   Tre Williams missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams  
19:40 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by DeAndre Williams 0-2
19:19   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
19:11   K.J. Riley missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:49   Tre Williams missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
18:21   K.J. Riley missed layup, blocked by Jake LaRavia  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
18:12   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
18:12 +1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:12 +1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:58   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
17:32 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 4-2
17:13 +2 DeAndre Williams made layup 4-4
16:42   Offensive foul on Jake LaRavia  
16:42   Turnover on Jake LaRavia  
16:21   DeAndre Williams missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
16:08   Tre Williams missed layup  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
15:49   DeAndre Williams missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
15:36   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Christian Williams  
15:17 +2 Christian Williams made dunk 6-4
14:56   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
14:43 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 8-4
14:14 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 8-6
13:52   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
13:37   Tyreke Key missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
13:23   John Hall missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
12:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State  
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Shamar Givance  
12:21   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
12:10   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
12:10 +1 John Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
12:10 +1 John Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
11:47 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup, assist by Bronson Kessinger 10-8
11:29   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes  
11:17   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
11:12   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
11:10   Personal foul on Tyreke Key  
11:12   Commercial timeout called  
10:53   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
10:51   Offensive rebound by John Hall  
10:45 +2 John Hall made layup 10-10
10:29   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
10:09   Bad pass turnover on John Hall, stolen by Cam Bacote  
10:00   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
9:46 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by Shamar Givance 10-12
9:21   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
9:10 +2 Tyreke Key made layup 12-12
8:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jawaun Newton  
8:25   Christian Williams missed layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by John Hall  
8:25   Personal foul on Bronson Kessinger  
7:58 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 12-14
7:49   Personal foul on DeAndre Williams  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:46 +2 Tyreke Key made layup, assist by Christian Williams 14-14
7:12   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
6:49   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Williams  
6:28   Personal foul on Christian Williams  
6:16 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 14-16
5:54 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 16-16
5:28   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
5:28 +1 DeAndre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 16-17
5:28 +1 DeAndre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
5:05   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
4:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville  
4:22 +2 Christian Williams made layup 18-18
3:58   DeAndre Williams missed layup  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:50   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes  
3:21   Jawaun Newton missed layup, blocked by Tre Williams  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
3:19   DeAndre Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
3:02   Bad pass turnover on Christian Williams, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
2:53 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 18-20
2:41   Offensive foul on Tyreke Key  
2:41   Turnover on Tyreke Key  
2:18   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
2:11 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup 18-22
2:02 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 20-22
1:34   DeAndre Williams missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese  
1:17   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
50.0 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 20-24
40.0   Offensive foul on Cobie Barnes  
40.0   Turnover on Cobie Barnes  
23.0   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
21.0   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
1.0 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 20-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST Sycamores 44
EVAN Aces 36

Time Team Play Score
19:57   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
19:55   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes  
18:59   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Indiana State  
18:47 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup 22-26
18:26   DeAndre Williams missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Williams  
18:14   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes  
17:52 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 22-29
17:30   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
17:23   Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
17:15   DeAndre Williams missed layup  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
17:10   Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams  
17:10   Turnover on DeAndre Williams  
16:53   Tre Williams missed layup  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
16:43 +2 Tre Williams made dunk, assist by Christian Williams 24-29
16:29   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
16:29 +1 DeAndre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
16:29 +1 DeAndre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
16:00   Jake LaRavia missed layup  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Shooting foul on Tre Williams  
15:37   John Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:28 +1 John Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
15:37 +1 John Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
15:15 +2 Tyreke Key made jump shot 26-32
14:52   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
14:41 +3 Cobie Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes 29-32
14:17   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley  
14:04   Tyreke Key missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
13:51   Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Cobie Barnes  
13:45 +2 Cobie Barnes made layup 31-32
13:36   Commercial timeout called  
13:36   Commercial timeout called  
13:13   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key  
12:56 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup 33-32
12:33 +2 Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 33-34
12:26   Tyreke Key missed layup, blocked by K.J. Riley  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
12:22 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Cobie Barnes 35-34
11:56   K.J. Riley missed layup  
11:55   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
11:54   Shooting foul on Christian Williams  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:54 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-35
11:54 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-35
11:26 +2 Christian Williams made jump shot 37-35
11:00 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 37-37
10:52   Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
10:42 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 37-40
10:12 +2 Bronson Kessinger made layup 39-40
9:50   Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams  
9:50   Turnover on DeAndre Williams  
9:32   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
9:32   Tre Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32 +1 Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-40
9:32 +1 Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-40
9:18   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
9:09   Official timeout called  
8:58 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 40-43
8:41   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
8:23   Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams  
8:23   Turnover on DeAndre Williams  
8:16   Offensive foul on Tre Williams  
8:16   Turnover on Tre Williams  
7:58   Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Williams, stolen by Tyreke Key  
7:44   Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Tre Williams  
7:33   Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Evan Kuhlman  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Tyreke Key  
7:09   Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance  
7:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sam Cunliffe  
7:02   Turnover on Sam Cunliffe  
7:02 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
7:02 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-43
6:45 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 42-46
6:34 +2 Tyreke Key made layup 44-46
6:23 +2 Sam Cunliffe made layup 44-48
6:14 +2 Jordan Barnes made layup 46-48
5:46   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
5:39   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia  
5:37   Personal foul on Noah Frederking  
5:32   Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman  
5:32 +1 Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
5:32 +1 Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-48
5:05   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
5:05 +1 Noah Frederking made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
5:05   Noah Frederking missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
4:53   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
4:53   Christian Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:53 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
4:53 +1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
4:46   Violation on Unknown  
4:30 +3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 49-52
4:24   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
4:24 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 50-52
4:24 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-52
4:04 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 51-54
3:53   Jordan Barnes missed layup  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
3:31   Shooting foul on Tyreke Key  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 51-55
3:31 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-56
3:19   Tyreke Key missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Indiana State  
3:10   Jordan Barnes missed jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:47   K.J. Riley missed layup  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
2:39   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
2:39 +1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
2:39 +1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
2:07   K.J. Riley missed jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes  
1:57 +2 Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes 55-56
1:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jawaun Newton  
1:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jawaun Newton  
1:07 +2 Christian Williams made layup 57-56
1:07   Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton  
1:07 +1 Christian Williams made free throw 58-56
38.0   Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
36.0   Official timeout called  
29.0   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
29.0   Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia  
29.0