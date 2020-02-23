|
19:57
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
19:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup
|
22-26
|
18:26
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams missed layup
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes
|
|
17:52
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
22-29
|
17:30
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams missed layup
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Turnover on DeAndre Williams
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed layup
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams made dunk, assist by Christian Williams
|
24-29
|
16:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
DeAndre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-30
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
DeAndre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-31
|
16:00
|
|
|
Jake LaRavia missed layup
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Williams
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
John Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
John Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
15:37
|
|
+1
|
John Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made jump shot
|
26-32
|
14:52
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Cobie Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
29-32
|
14:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Cobie Barnes
|
|
13:45
|
|
+2
|
Cobie Barnes made layup
|
31-32
|
13:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made layup
|
33-32
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
33-34
|
12:26
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed layup, blocked by K.J. Riley
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made layup, assist by Cobie Barnes
|
35-34
|
11:56
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Williams
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-35
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-35
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made jump shot
|
37-35
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made layup
|
37-37
|
10:52
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
10:42
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
37-40
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Bronson Kessinger made layup
|
39-40
|
9:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Turnover on DeAndre Williams
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Tre Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-40
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-40
|
9:18
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
8:58
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
40-43
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DeAndre Williams
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Turnover on DeAndre Williams
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tre Williams
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Tre Williams
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Williams, stolen by Tyreke Key
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Williams
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake LaRavia, stolen by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Tyreke Key
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Cooper Neese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Sam Cunliffe
|
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-43
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-43
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley
|
42-46
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key made layup
|
44-46
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Sam Cunliffe made layup
|
44-48
|
6:14
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Barnes made layup
|
46-48
|
5:46
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake LaRavia
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Frederking
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-48
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Jake LaRavia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-48
|
5:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Noah Frederking made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-49
|
5:05
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Christian Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-49
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-49
|
4:46
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
4:30
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|
49-52
|
4:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shamar Givance
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-52
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-52
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made layup
|
51-54
|
3:53
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed layup
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-55
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-56
|
3:19
|
|
|
Tyreke Key missed layup, blocked by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Indiana State
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jordan Barnes missed jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jawaun Newton
|
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
52-56
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-56
|
2:07
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Jake LaRavia made layup, assist by Jordan Barnes
|
55-56
|
1:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jawaun Newton
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jawaun Newton
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Christian Williams made layup
|
57-56
|
1:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jawaun Newton
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Christian Williams made free throw
|
58-56
|
38.0
|
|
|
Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake LaRavia
|
|
29.0
|
|