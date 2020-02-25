DUKE
Childress, Demon Deacons stun No. 7 Duke 113-101 in 2OT

  • Feb 25, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Brandon Childress never panicked as shot after shot clanged off the rim. Nor did Wake Forest when it fell behind late in regulation against seventh-ranked Duke.

It turned out Childress and the Demon Deacons had a few big shots left in them - enough to end a long losing streak to the Blue Devils in memorable fashion with a court-storming celebration.

Childress ended an awful shooting start with a game-tying 3-pointer near the end of regulation and scored 13 of his 17 in two overtimes to help the Demon Deacons stun the Blue Devils 113-101 Tuesday night. It was Wake Forest's first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years, ending a run of 11 straight losses that had lasted through coach Danny Manning's tenure.

Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay.

''I don't care about percentages,'' Childress said of his 0-for-10 start. ''I'm satisfied with the shots I take. I practice those. It might not have went as much as I'd like to. But I just wanted to find the right moment to take over the game, and I did that.''

He sure did. Childress made six of his last 10 shots, leading an inspired performance from a team that entered this one near the bottom of the ACC standings.

''Shooters shoot,'' teammate Olivier Sarr said with a shrug.

Sarr finished with a career-high 25 points for Wake Forest, while Isaiah Mucius came up with a dunk with 14.7 seconds left to finally punctuate a huge victory that included the Demon Deacons rallying from nine down in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

When it was over, Wake Forest fans stormed the court to celebrate their first win against Duke since March 2014. Childress got carried around the court on shoulders and fought back tears through a postgame interview.

''I was ready when my number was called,'' the senior said. ''I was 0 for 10 at first, but I stayed with it and I hit shots when it mattered and we won the game.''

It marked the second time in a week the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) lost on the road to an unranked, instate opponent. They lost by 22 points at North Carolina State last week, a game that ended with another court-storming celebration.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was frustrated by his team's lack of competitive edge in that one, saying the Blue Devils were ''never there'' in the loss in Raleigh. He wasn't particularly pleased with the way his team handled this one, either.

Namely, there were the late turnovers after taking a 78-69 lead with 1:21 left in regulation that opened the door - just enough for Childress and the Demon Deacons to jump through.

''I'm disappointed in our group,'' Krzyzewski said. ''I didn't think we came the way we should and the way we've practiced. We show our youth so much. ... This is our 28th game. You'd hope that we'd be older by now, but we were not tonight.''

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils, and Tre Jones added 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists at the point.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: It's a costly loss for the Blue Devils, who fell a game behind league-leading and sixth-ranked Florida State in the ACC standings with three games to play.

''We didn't make the right plays really at the end,'' said Jones, ''and we let them back into it.''

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had lost four of five coming in, sitting a game ahead of last-place North Carolina in the ACC. Now they have their first wins against both Duke and UNC under their sixth-year coach, both coming in the past month, with Krzyzewski saying Wake Forest was ''the team that was deserving of winning.''

''I thought that was an unbelievable college basketball game,'' Manning said.

FOUL TROUBLE

Star freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. had 10 points before becoming one of three Blue Devils to foul out. The list included 6-foot-9 graduate reserve Justin Robinson - the son of retired NBA great David Robinson - providing an unexpected lift with a season high six points and three blocks in 12 minutes.

That included playing a steady final six minutes of a first half that saw Duke trail by 12 but rally to tie it at 39 on Jones' 3-pointer at the horn.

''Really Justin Robinson saved us or else we should've been down about 10 or 15 points,'' Krzyzewski said.

EFFECTIVE OFFENSE

Wake Forest shot 52% for the game and helped itself by getting to the line repeatedly. The Demon Deacons made 37 of 50 free throws, including 13 of 15 in the overtimes.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils visit reigning national champion Virginia, which has won four straight and seven of eight, on Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Notre Dame on Saturday.

---

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 39
WAKE Demon Deacons 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:39   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
19:16   Brandon Childress missed layup  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
19:08   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
18:53   Tre Jones missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
18:42 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 0-3
18:29 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 3-3
18:17   Traveling violation turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Brandon Childress  
17:39   Brandon Childress missed layup  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:27   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Duke  
17:13   Cassius Stanley missed hook shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
16:59 +3 Jahcobi Neath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 3-6
16:31   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
16:29   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
15:55 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 5-6
15:45   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
15:45   Jahcobi Neath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:20 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 7-7
15:03 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 7-9
14:36   Javin DeLaurier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
14:21 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot 7-11
14:05   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
13:56   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
13:56 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 7-12
13:56 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
13:36 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Tre Jones 9-13
13:21   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
13:06 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 9-15
13:06   Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
13:06   Isaiah Mucius missed free throw  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
12:54   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
12:50   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
12:46   Violation on Unknown  
12:46   Official timeout called  
12:46   30-second timeout called  
12:39   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
12:25   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Joey Baker  
12:18   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
12:19 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-15
12:19 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Alex O'Connell  
12:03 +2 Alex O'Connell made layup 13-15
11:47   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
11:47 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17
11:33 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 15-17
11:10   Shooting foul on Joey Baker  
11:10 +1 Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
11:10 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
10:56   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
10:42   Jahcobi Neath missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
10:40   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
10:34   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ody Oguama  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Duke  
10:25   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
10:16 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 15-21
9:57   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
9:51 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 15-23
9:39   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
9:31   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Ismael Massoud  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:04 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 17-23
9:04   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
9:04 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made free throw 18-23
8:55   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
8:55 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
8:55 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Andrien White  
8:46   Out of bounds turnover on Andrien White  
8:40   Traveling violation turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
8:30   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
8:30 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 18-26
8:30 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
8:18   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:09   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
8:03   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:03 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
8:03 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-29
7:50   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
7:40   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
7:40 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
7:26 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 20-31
7:04   Backcourt turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
6:32   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
6:25   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Ody Oguama  
6:10   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
6:10   Chaundee Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:10 +1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-32
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Torry Johnson  
5:48   Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Justin Robinson  
5:43 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Justin Robinson 22-32
5:29   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:22   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
5:22 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
5:22 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
5:00   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
4:37   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Justin Robinson  
4:05 +2 Justin Robinson made layup 26-32
3:49 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 26-34
3:32 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 28-34
3:22   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
3:22   Commercial timeout called  
3:22 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 28-35
3:22   Jahcobi Neath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
3:05 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 31-35
2:45   Lost ball turnover on Ody Oguama  
2:17   Backcourt turnover on Cassius Stanley  
1:59   Andrien White missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
1:47   Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
1:39   Chaundee Brown missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
1:31 +2 Justin Robinson made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 33-35
1:05   Brandon Childress missed layup  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
59.0 +2 Torry Johnson made layup, assist by Isaiah Mucius 33-37
39.0 +3 Alex O'Connell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 36-37
19.0 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 36-39
17.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 39-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 40
WAKE Demon Deacons 40

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:36   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
19:26   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
19:01 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 41-39
19:01   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
19:01 +1 Cassius Stanley made free throw 42-39
18:42 +2 Jahcobi Neath made layup 42-41
18:26   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
18:11   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:09   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
18:00   Shooting foul on Justin Robinson  
18:00   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:00 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-42
17:50   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
17:36 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made jump shot 44-42
17:25 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 44-44
17:12 +2 Justin Robinson made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 46-44
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
16:50   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
16:50 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
16:50 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
16:35 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 48-46
16:21   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
16:19 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 50-46
15:57   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Duke  
15:05   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
14:59   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
14:59   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-46
14:42   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
14:33 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 53-46
14:18   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:05   Offensive foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:05   Turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:45   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:36   Vernon Carey Jr. missed dunk  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
13:34 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk 55-46
13:35   30-second timeout called  
13:35   Commercial timeout called  
13:09   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
12:55   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
12:55   Tre Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:55 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-46
12:45   Brandon Childress missed layup  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
12:39 +2 Torry Johnson made layup 56-48
12:14 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 58-48
11:54   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
11:43   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
11:36   Chaundee Brown missed layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:32   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 59-48
11:32 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
11:19 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 60-50
10:51 +2 Tre Jones made layup 62-50
10:42   Personal foul on Justin Robinson  
10:23 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 62-53
10:11   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
10:04   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:04 +1 Torry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 62-54
10:04 +1 Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-55
9:50   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
9:41   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
9:41   Brandon Childress missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41