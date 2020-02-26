BRAD
Henry leads Bradley over Illinois State 74-71 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 26, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Ja'Shon Henry scored six of his 11 points in overtime and added 10 rebounds to lift Bradley to a 74-71 win over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Illinois State's Zach Copeland made three free throws with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-all.

Nate Kennell had 19 points for Bradley (20-10, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which rebounded from a 90-78 loss at Valparaiso on Saturday and has won five of its last six. Darrell Brown added 17 points and seven assists. Koch Bar had 10 points.

Elijah Childs, the Braves' leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Keith Fisher III scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (9-20, 4-13). Copeland added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds for the season. Bradley defeated Illinois State 75-63 on Jan. 22. Bradley finishes out the regular season against Loyola of Chicago at home on Saturday. Illinois State finishes out the regular season against Evansville on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
BRAD Braves 28
ILLST Redbirds 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:45   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
19:43   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
19:31   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
19:28   Danya Kingsby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:28 +1 Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
19:11   Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III  
18:56   Nate Kennell missed layup  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
18:42   Koch Bar missed layup  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
18:42 +2 Koch Bar made layup 3-0
18:27 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 3-3
18:17   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
18:02   Traveling violation turnover on Darrell Brown  
17:44   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
17:39   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
17:19   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
16:58   Elijah Childs missed layup, blocked by Taylor Bruninga  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
16:49   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
16:49 +1 Taylor Bruninga made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
16:49 +1 Taylor Bruninga made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
16:24 +2 Ari Boya made jump shot 5-5
16:08 +3 Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 5-8
15:54   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
15:41   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
15:22   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
15:11   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
15:09   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
14:56   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
14:33 +2 Koch Bar made layup 7-8
14:15   Zach Copeland missed layup  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
14:04   Rey Idowu missed layup  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
13:43   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
13:43   Koch Bar missed layup  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
13:43   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
13:33   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
10:27   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
13:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State  
12:54 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot 9-8
12:43 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 9-11
12:33   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
12:19   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
12:11 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 11-11
11:43   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
11:35 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 11-13
11:20   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
11:08 +3 Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 11-16
10:33   Darrell Brown missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:27   Personal foul on Danya Kingsby  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
10:27   Ricky Torres missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27 +1 Ricky Torres made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-17
10:14   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
9:51   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
9:42   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
9:31   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
9:19   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
9:19 +1 Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
9:19 +1 Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-19
8:53   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
8:40 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by DJ Horne 11-21
8:37   30-second timeout called  
8:13   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
8:03   Shooting foul on Rey Idowu  
8:03 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 12-21
8:03 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-21
7:49 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 13-24
7:27   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
7:25   Personal foul on Elijah Childs  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:24 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 13-25
7:24 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-26
7:12 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 15-26
6:55   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by DJ Horne  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Antonio Thomas  
6:33   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
6:27 +2 Koch Bar made layup 17-26
6:10   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland  
5:57   Antonio Thomas missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
5:44   Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:27 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 19-26
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres  
4:52   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
4:36   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
4:35 +1 Taylor Bruninga made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
4:35   Taylor Bruninga missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
4:17   Ville Tahvanainen missed layup, blocked by Keith Fisher III  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
4:11   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
4:11   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
3:50 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 22-27
3:34   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
3:25   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:01 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 24-27
2:41 +2 Antonio Reeves made jump shot 24-29
2:25   Koch Bar missed layup  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
2:15   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
1:57   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
1:43 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 26-30
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Nate Kennell  
1:20 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 28-30
1:07   Keith Fisher III missed dunk, blocked by Koch Bar  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
55.0   Darrell Brown missed layup, blocked by Keith Fisher III  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
55.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Darrell Brown  
55.0 +1 Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 28-31
54.0   Zach Copeland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
34.0 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 28-33
32.0   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
34.0 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made free throw 28-34
6.0   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
1.0   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Bradley  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD Braves 39
ILLST Redbirds 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
19:29 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 28-35
19:09   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
18:55 +2 Keith Fisher III made jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 28-37
18:56   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
18:55 +1 Keith Fisher III made free throw 28-38
18:36   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
18:36   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
18:26   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
18:07   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
18:07 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
18:07 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
17:54   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
17:51   Personal foul on Taylor Bruninga  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Taylor Bruninga  
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman, stolen by Darrell Brown  
17:27 +2 Koch Bar made jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 30-40
17:04   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:57 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 33-40
16:27   Zach Copeland missed layup  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Rey Idowu, stolen by Darrell Brown  
16:11   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
15:49   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
15:41 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 33-42
15:19   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
15:08   Darrell Brown missed layup  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
15:03 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 35-42
14:44   Traveling violation turnover on Antonio Reeves  
14:44   Commercial timeout called  
14:34   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
14:22   Offensive foul on Elijah Childs  
14:22   Turnover on Elijah Childs  
14:03   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres  
13:36   Nate Kennell missed layup  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
13:30   Koch Bar missed layup  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
13:23 +2 Nate Kennell made layup 37-42
13:07   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
12:50   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
12:41   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
12:30   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
12:30 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 38-42
12:30 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-42
12:09   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
11:56   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
11:45 +2 Zach Copeland made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 39-44
11:26   Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Nate Kennell  
11:04   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Taylor Bruninga, stolen by Danya Kingsby  
10:39 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 43-44
10:22   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
9:59   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
9:45   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
9:32   Zach Copeland missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
9:32 +2 Nate Kennell made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 45-44
9:30   Commercial timeout called  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Abdou Ndiaye, stolen by Nate Kennell  
9:08   Shooting foul on DJ Horne  
9:08   Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:08 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
8:53   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
8:38 +2 Elijah Childs made jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 48-44
8:23 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 48-47
8:02 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 51-47
7:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Nate Kennell  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:58 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 51-48
7:58 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-49
7:43 +2 DJ Horne made layup, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 51-51
7:22   Offensive foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
7:22