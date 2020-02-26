|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Bradley
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:28
|
|
+1
|
Danya Kingsby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keith Fisher III
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed layup
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed layup
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup
|
3-0
|
18:27
|
|
+3
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
3-3
|
18:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Darrell Brown
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed layup
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed layup, blocked by Taylor Bruninga
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Bruninga made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-4
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Bruninga made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-5
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya made jump shot
|
5-5
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
Keith Fisher III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
|
5-8
|
15:54
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
14:33
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup
|
7-8
|
14:15
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed layup
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Rey Idowu missed layup
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed layup
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois State
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made jump shot
|
9-8
|
12:43
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
|
9-11
|
12:33
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
12:11
|
|
+2
|
Ville Tahvanainen made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
11-11
|
11:43
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup
|
11-13
|
11:20
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
11:08
|
|
+3
|
Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III
|
11-16
|
10:33
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed layup
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danya Kingsby
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Ricky Torres missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:27
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Torres made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-17
|
10:14
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antonio Thomas
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Childs
|
|
9:19
|
|
+1
|
Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-18
|
9:19
|
|
+1
|
Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-19
|
8:53
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by DJ Horne
|
11-21
|
8:37
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rey Idowu
|
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-21
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-21
|
7:49
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
|
13-24
|
7:27
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Childs
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-25
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-26
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
15-26
|
6:55
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Antonio Thomas
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup
|
17-26
|
6:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Antonio Thomas missed layup
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
19-26
|
5:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
4:35
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Bruninga made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-27
|
4:35
|
|
|
Taylor Bruninga missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed layup, blocked by Keith Fisher III
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Keith Fisher III
|
|
3:50
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
|
22-27
|
3:34
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ricky Torres
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Nate Kennell made jump shot
|
24-27
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Reeves made jump shot
|
24-29
|
2:25
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed layup
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
26-30
|
1:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Nate Kennell
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Nate Kennell
|
28-30
|
1:07
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed dunk, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed layup, blocked by Keith Fisher III
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
55.0
|
|
+1
|
Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-31
|
54.0
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
|
28-33
|
32.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Jaycee Hillsman made free throw
|
28-34
|
6.0
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Bradley
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|