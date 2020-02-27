|
19:53
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on DeAndre Williams
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made jump shot
|
33-48
|
19:03
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman
|
36-48
|
18:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams missed hook shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made layup
|
36-50
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Brown
|
|
17:05
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Williams
|
39-50
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe
|
39-52
|
16:22
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe
|
42-52
|
15:53
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:44
|
|
+1
|
Sam Cunliffe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-52
|
15:44
|
|
+1
|
Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-52
|
15:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Antwan Kimmons missed jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton
|
|
14:51
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by DeAndre Williams
|
46-52
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made hook shot
|
46-54
|
14:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman made layup
|
48-54
|
13:37
|
|
|
Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Carter
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Haldeman made layup
|
48-56
|
12:51
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup, blocked by Noah Carter
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Noah Carter
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made layup
|
48-58
|
11:42
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|
|
11:07
|
|
+3
|
Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
48-61
|
10:40
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|
|
10:28
|
|
+3
|
AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|
48-64
|
9:56
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trae Berhow
|
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-64
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Shamar Givance made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-64
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter made layup, assist by Trae Berhow
|
50-66
|
8:54
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by K.J. Riley
|
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Riley made layup
|
52-66
|
8:19
|
|
|
Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Brown made jump shot
|
52-68
|
7:19
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown
|
52-70
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
John Hall made jump shot
|
54-70
|
6:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Shamar Givance
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
K.J. Riley missed layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe missed layup, blocked by Shamar Givance
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow made jump shot
|
54-72
|
5:49
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Haldeman made layup
|
54-74
|
5:14
|
|
|
John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz
|
56-74
|
4:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shamar Givance
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on K.J. Riley
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 1st of 3 free throws
|
56-75
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
AJ Green made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
56-76
|
4:14
|
|
|
AJ Green missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Artur Labinowicz made jump shot
|
58-76
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green
|
58-79
|
3:39
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Artur Labinowicz made 1st of 3 free throws
|
59-79
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Artur Labinowicz made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
60-79
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Artur Labinowicz made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
61-79
|
2:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Brown missed layup
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evansville
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Shamar Givance missed layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman missed layup
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
AJ Green made jump shot
|
61-81
|
1:13
|
|
+3
|
Lincoln Conrey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke McDonnell
|
61-84
|
1:32
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Shamar Givance
|
|
1:13
|
|
+3
|
Lincoln Conrey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke McDonnell
|
61-84
|
56.0
|
|
+3
|
Devan Straub made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gage Bobe
|
64-84
|
35.0
|
|
|
Luke McDonnell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Peace Ilegomah
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Peace Ilegomah missed layup
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl
|