Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa extended its home winning streak to 16 games, beating Evansville 84-64 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow had 16 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown added 12 points. Noah Carter had 11 points.

Jawaun Newton had 13 points for the Purple Aces (9-21, 0-17), who have lost 17 games in a row. Evan Kuhlman added 13 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 80-68 on Feb. 1. Northern Iowa finishes out the regular season against Drake on the road on Saturday. Evansville finishes out the regular season against Illinois State at home on Saturday.

1st Half
EVAN Aces 33
NIOWA Panthers 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Evansville  
19:41 +2 Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by DeAndre Williams 2-0
19:09 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup 2-2
18:41   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
18:23 +2 DeAndre Williams made layup, assist by Sam Cunliffe 4-2
18:09 +2 Trae Berhow made layup 4-4
17:37   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
17:27 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 4-6
17:12   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
17:03   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
16:53 +2 Jawaun Newton made jump shot 6-6
16:41 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 6-9
16:15   DeAndre Williams missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
16:01 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 6-11
15:45 +2 Sam Cunliffe made dunk, assist by Evan Kuhlman 8-11
15:27 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Dahl 8-14
15:01   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
14:48   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
14:35 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 10-14
14:35   Shooting foul on Trae Berhow  
14:35   Commercial timeout called  
14:35 +1 Jawaun Newton made free throw 11-14
14:23   AJ Green missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
14:05   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley  
13:39   Offensive foul on Justin Dahl  
13:39   Turnover on Justin Dahl  
13:23   Shooting foul on Isaiah Brown  
13:23 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
13:23   K.J. Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
13:13 +2 AJ Green made layup 12-16
12:56 +2 Sam Cunliffe made jump shot 14-16
12:44 +2 Austin Phyfe made dunk, assist by Isaiah Brown 14-18
12:24 +3 K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot 17-18
12:11   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
12:11   Tywhon Pickford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:11 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
11:39   Shooting foul on AJ Green  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 18-19
11:41 +1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
11:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Northern Iowa  
10:46   DeAndre Williams missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
10:38 +3 Trae Berhow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tywhon Pickford 19-22
10:11   DeAndre Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
10:01 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Antwan Kimmons 19-24
9:40   Lost ball turnover on DeAndre Williams, stolen by Tywhon Pickford  
9:20   Shooting foul on Artur Labinowicz  
9:20 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
9:20 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-26
8:53   Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance  
8:39   Offensive foul on Austin Phyfe  
8:39   Turnover on Austin Phyfe  
8:20 +2 Shamar Givance made layup, assist by Evan Kuhlman 21-26
8:03 +2 Trae Berhow made layup 21-28
7:31 +2 Artur Labinowicz made jump shot 23-28
7:14 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Haldeman 23-31
6:53 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup 25-31
6:41   Trae Berhow missed jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
6:37 +2 Trae Berhow made layup 25-33
6:13   Artur Labinowicz missed layup  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
6:11   Jawaun Newton missed layup  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford  
6:11   Flagrant foul on Jawaun Newton  
6:11   Turnover on Jawaun Newton  
6:11   Commercial timeout called  
6:11 +1 Tywhon Pickford made 1st of 2 free throws 25-34
6:11   Tywhon Pickford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Trae Berhow  
5:20   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Kuhlman  
5:01 +2 Noah Carter made layup 25-36
5:01   Shooting foul on Sam Cunliffe  
5:01 +1 Noah Carter made free throw 25-37
4:46 +3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jawaun Newton 28-37
4:29   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
4:20 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 31-37
4:04   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
4:04 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
4:04 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
3:31   Lost ball turnover on Sam Cunliffe, stolen by Isaiah Brown  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:12   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
3:09   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
2:57 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 31-41
2:33 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup, assist by DeAndre Williams 33-41
2:12 +3 Spencer Haldeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Carter 33-44
1:36   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Trae Berhow  
1:29   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
1:15   Sam Cunliffe missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
1:04   AJ Green missed layup  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
1:02   Personal foul on Jawaun Newton  
1:02 +1 Isaiah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 33-45
1:02 +1 Isaiah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-46
41.0   Sam Cunliffe missed layup  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
13.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Noah Carter  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EVAN Aces 31
NIOWA Panthers 38

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Evan Kuhlman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
19:51   Personal foul on DeAndre Williams  
19:32 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 33-48
19:03 +3 DeAndre Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Kuhlman 36-48
18:48   Isaiah Brown missed jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
18:25   DeAndre Williams missed hook shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe  
18:10 +2 AJ Green made layup 36-50
17:45   Jawaun Newton missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
17:36   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Brown  
17:05 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Williams 39-50
16:53 +2 AJ Green made jump shot, assist by Austin Phyfe 39-52
16:22   Jawaun Newton missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
16:08   Lost ball turnover on AJ Green, stolen by Sam Cunliffe  
16:02 +3 Evan Kuhlman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Cunliffe 42-52
15:53   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe  
15:44   Shooting foul on Spencer Haldeman  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:44 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 1st of 2 free throws 43-52
15:44 +1 Sam Cunliffe made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-52
15:32   Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman  
15:15   Antwan Kimmons missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Jawaun Newton  
14:51 +2 Jawaun Newton made layup, assist by DeAndre Williams 46-52
14:28 +2 Austin Phyfe made hook shot 46-54
14:26   30-second timeout called  
13:59 +2 Evan Kuhlman made layup 48-54
13:37   Trae Berhow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
13:29   Personal foul on Austin Phyfe  
13:21   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Noah Carter  
13:06 +2 Spencer Haldeman made layup 48-56
12:51   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
12:42   Noah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
12:19   K.J. Riley missed layup, blocked by Noah Carter  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Evansville  
12:14   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Noah Carter  
11:54 +2 AJ Green made layup 48-58
11:42   30-second timeout called  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Sam Cunliffe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown  
11:07 +3 Noah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Brown 48-61
10:40   Evan Kuhlman missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by AJ Green  
10:28 +3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 48-64
9:56   K.J. Riley missed layup  
9:54   Offensive rebound by K.J. Riley  
9:54   Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman  
9:32   Shooting foul on Trae Berhow  
9:32 +1 Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws 49-64
9:32 +1 Shamar Givance made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-64
9:14 +2 Noah Carter made layup, assist by Trae Berhow 50-66
8:54   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Trae Berhow, stolen by K.J. Riley  
8:36 +2 K.J. Riley made layup 52-66
8:19   Spencer Haldeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking  
8:01   K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
7:56   Personal foul on K.J. Riley  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +2 Isaiah Brown made jump shot 52-68
7:19   Shamar Givance missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
7:05 +2 Austin Phyfe made layup, assist by Isaiah Brown 52-70
6:42 +2 John Hall made jump shot 54-70
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Austin Phyfe, stolen by Shamar Givance  
6:22   K.J. Riley missed layup  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
6:14   Austin Phyfe missed layup, blocked by Shamar Givance  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa  
6:05 +2 Trae Berhow made jump shot 54-72
5:49   Shamar Givance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
5:29 +2 Spencer Haldeman made layup 54-74
5:14   John Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman  
5:01   AJ Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
4:41 +2 Jawaun Newton made jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 56-74
4:24   Personal foul on Shamar Givance  
4:14   Shooting foul on K.J. Riley  
4:14 +1 AJ Green made 1st of 3 free throws 56-75
4:14 +1 AJ Green made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-76
4:14   AJ Green missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz  
4:00 +2 Artur Labinowicz made jump shot 58-76
3:43 +3 Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green 58-79
3:39   30-second timeout called  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:10   Shooting foul on Austin Phyfe  
3:10 +1 Artur Labinowicz made 1st of 3 free throws 59-79
3:10 +1 Artur Labinowicz made 2nd of 3 free throws 60-79
3:10 +1 Artur Labinowicz made 3rd of 3 free throws 61-79
2:57   Isaiah Brown missed layup  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Evansville  
2:36   Shamar Givance missed layup  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:27   Evan Kuhlman missed layup  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Evan Kuhlman  
2:27   Jawaun Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Trae Berhow  
1:57 +2 AJ Green made jump shot 61-81
1:13 +3 Lincoln Conrey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke McDonnell 61-84
1:32   Double dribble turnover on Shamar Givance  
1:13 +3 Lincoln Conrey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke McDonnell 61-84
56.0 +3 Devan Straub made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gage Bobe 64-84
35.0   Luke McDonnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Peace Ilegomah  
16.0   Peace Ilegomah missed layup  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Dahl  
Key Players
K. Riley
I. Brown
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
46.5 Field Goal % 44.9
26.5 Three Point % 38.9
80.8 Free Throw % 68.8
Team Stats
Points 64 84
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 32-51 (62.7%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 30
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 13 23
Team 4 4
Assists 14 13
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
10
E. Kuhlman F
13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
4
A. Green G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 9-22 67.8 PPG 34.6 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 25-5 76.0 PPG 40.8 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Newton G 5.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.4 APG 49.1 FG%
4
A. Green G 19.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.9 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Newton G 13 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
4
A. Green G 21 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
43.4 FG% 62.7
38.9 3PT FG% 47.4
91.7 FT% 78.6
Evansville
Starters
E. Kuhlman
J. Newton
S. Cunliffe
K. Riley
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN