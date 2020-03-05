LOYMRY
Loyola Marymount beats San Diego 75-61 in WCC tourney

  • Mar 05, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Keli Leaupepe had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount defeated San Diego 75-61 in the West Coast Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Leaupepe made all 13 of his free throws. He added three blocks.

Eli Scott had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-20). Ivan Alipiev added 12 points. Jordan Bell had nine rebounds.

Marion Humphrey had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (9-23). Joey Calcaterra added 15 points. Alex Floresca had 12 points.

Braun Hartfield scored two points. The Toreros' leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

1st Half
LOYMRY Lions 32
USD Toreros 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
19:43   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
19:30   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Bell  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
19:07 +2 Keli Leaupepe made jump shot 2-0
18:39   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
18:25   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
18:08 +2 Marion Humphrey made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra 2-2
18:05   Out of bounds turnover on Erik Johansson  
18:01   Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bell  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
17:49   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
17:39 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 4-2
17:23   Personal foul on Jordan Bell  
17:10   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
16:51   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
16:48   Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie  
16:48 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 5-2
16:48 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
16:30   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Erik Johansson  
16:27   Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez  
16:27 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 7-2
16:27   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
16:25   Ivan Alipiev missed layup  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
16:23 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup 9-2
15:59 +2 Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield 9-4
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by Jared Rodriguez  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Jordan Bell  
15:11   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:50   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
14:50   Personal foul on Eli Scott  
14:32 +3 Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Calcaterra 9-7
13:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
13:46   Marion Humphrey missed layup  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
13:21   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
13:19 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev 11-7
12:57 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup 11-9
12:57   Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
12:57   Finn Sullivan missed free throw  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
12:42   Offensive foul on Erik Johansson  
12:42   Turnover on Erik Johansson  
12:31   Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
12:23   Alex Floresca missed layup  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
12:17 +2 Alex Floresca made layup 11-11
11:52   Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
11:00   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
10:44   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
10:19   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
10:12   Offensive foul on Marion Humphrey  
10:12   Turnover on Marion Humphrey  
9:44 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 13-11
9:24   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
9:06   Keli Leaupepe missed layup, blocked by Braun Hartfield  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
8:49   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
8:24   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
8:07   Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
7:54   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54 +1 Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
7:54 +1 Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-13
7:35 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot 15-13
7:06 +3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot 15-16
6:45 +3 Ivan Alipiev made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 18-16
6:18 +2 Alex Floresca made jump shot 18-18
5:51 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott 20-18
5:51   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
5:51 +1 Keli Leaupepe made free throw 21-18
5:21   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego  
5:07   Keli Leaupepe missed layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
5:01 +2 Eli Scott made layup 23-18
4:35   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
4:17 +3 Ivan Alipiev made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keli Leaupepe 26-18
4:07   30-second timeout called  
4:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:51   James Jean-Marie missed layup, blocked by Keli Leaupepe  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
3:24   Ivan Alipiev missed layup  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
3:20 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 28-18
3:05 +2 Finn Sullivan made jump shot 28-20
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by James Jean-Marie  
2:26   Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan  
2:12   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
2:03   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
1:48 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Keli Leaupepe 30-20
1:34   Braun Hartfield missed layup, blocked by Keli Leaupepe  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
1:23   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
1:16   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Ivan Alipiev  
1:07 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup 32-20
58.0   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
58.0 +1 James Jean-Marie made 1st of 2 free throws 32-21
58.0 +1 James Jean-Marie made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-22
32.0   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
3.0   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYMRY Lions 43
USD Toreros 39

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Marion Humphrey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 32-25
19:20 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Keli Leaupepe 34-25
19:00   Alex Floresca missed jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
18:53   Official timeout called  
18:42 +2 Joey Calcaterra made layup 34-27
18:11   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
18:08   Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra  
18:08   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
17:49   Alex Floresca missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
17:33   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
17:22   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed layup  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
17:16   Joey Calcaterra missed layup, blocked by Eli Scott  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
17:07 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 34-29
16:48 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot 36-29
16:23   James Jean-Marie missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
15:55 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 38-29
15:41   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
15:27   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
15:21   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Braun Hartfield  
14:59   Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:44   Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
14:38 +2 Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield 38-31
14:05 +2 Jonathan Dos Anjos made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev 40-31
14:05   Official timeout called  
13:40   Bad pass turnover on Jared Rodriguez  
13:29 +2 Parker Dortch made layup, assist by Erik Johansson 42-31
13:12   Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Parker Dortch  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
13:07   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
12:45   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
12:23   Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
12:20   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
12:07 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot 44-31
12:01   30-second timeout called  
12:01   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Joey Calcaterra missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
11:38   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +2 Parker Dortch made layup 46-31
11:36   Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie  
11:36 +1 Parker Dortch made free throw 47-31
11:08   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
11:05   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Alex Floresca  
10:34   Lost ball turnover on Marion Humphrey  
10:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Eli Scott  
10:34   Turnover on Eli Scott  
10:34 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 2 free throws 47-32
10:34 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-33
10:25   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
10:14   Ivan Alipiev missed layup, blocked by James Jean-Marie  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
10:03   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Ivan Alipiev  
9:53   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
9:53 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 48-33
9:53 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-33
9:43   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
9:43 +1 Jared Rodriguez made 1st of 2 free throws 49-34
9:43 +1 Jared Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-35
9:20   Jonathan Dos Anjos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
9:14   Lost ball turnover on Ivan Alipiev, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
9:13   Shooting foul on Erik Johansson  
9:13 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 49-36
9:13 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-37
8:43 +2 Jordan Bell made layup 51-37
8:36   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
8:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
7:46 +2 Alex Floresca made layup 51-39
7:37   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:37 +1 Erik Johansson made 1st of 2 free throws 52-39
7:37 +1 Erik Johansson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-39
7:12   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
6:52   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
6:52 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 54-39
6:52 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-39
6:35   Marion Humphrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
6:31   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
5:59   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
5:59 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 56-39
5:59 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-39
5:43   Finn Sullivan missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
5:19   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
5:19 +1 Marion Humphrey made 1st of 2 free throws 57-40
5:19 +1 Marion Humphrey made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-41
4:58 +3 Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 60-41
4:45   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
4:45 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 2 free throws 60-42
4:45 +1 Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-43
4:28   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
4:28   Official timeout called  
4:28   Commercial timeout called  
4:28   Jordan Bell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:28 +1 Jordan Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-43
4:09   Alex Floresca missed layup  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
3:42   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
3:41   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
3:41 +1 Marion Humphrey made 1st of 2 free throws 61-44
3:41 +1 Marion Humphrey made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-45
3:14   30-second timeout called  
3:11   Offensive foul on Jordan Bell  
3:11   Turnover on Jordan Bell  
3:05 +3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot 61-48
3:03   30-second timeout called  
2:57   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  