|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Bell
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:39
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Marion Humphrey
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra
|
2-2
|
18:05
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Erik Johansson
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bell
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup
|
4-2
|
17:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-2
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-2
|
16:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Erik Johansson
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez
|
|
16:27
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-2
|
16:27
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed layup
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made layup
|
9-2
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield
|
9-4
|
15:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Jordan Bell
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Finn Sullivan
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Scott
|
|
14:32
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Calcaterra
|
9-7
|
13:59
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed layup
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Braun Hartfield
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev
|
11-7
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made layup
|
11-9
|
12:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed free throw
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Erik Johansson
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Erik Johansson
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed layup
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made layup
|
11-11
|
11:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marion Humphrey
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Turnover on Marion Humphrey
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
13-11
|
9:24
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed layup, blocked by Braun Hartfield
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-12
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-13
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made jump shot
|
15-13
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot
|
15-16
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
Ivan Alipiev made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott
|
18-16
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made jump shot
|
18-18
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
20-18
|
5:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Floresca
|
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made free throw
|
21-18
|
5:21
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed layup
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
23-18
|
4:35
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Ivan Alipiev made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keli Leaupepe
|
26-18
|
4:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed layup, blocked by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed layup
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup
|
28-18
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan made jump shot
|
28-20
|
2:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by James Jean-Marie
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup, assist by Keli Leaupepe
|
30-20
|
1:34
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed layup, blocked by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made layup
|
32-20
|
58.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erik Johansson
|
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
James Jean-Marie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-21
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
James Jean-Marie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-22
|
32.0
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|