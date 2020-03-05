|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Green Bay
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Kameron Hankerson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Kangu
|
|
19:17
|
|
+3
|
JayQuan McCloud made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-3
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo made layup, assist by Kevin Kangu
|
2-3
|
18:37
|
|
|
Amari Davis missed layup
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Kangu
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kevin Kangu
|
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Kangu
|
5-3
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Amari Davis made layup, assist by Kameron Hankerson
|
5-5
|
17:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rashad Williams
|
|
17:56
|
|
+1
|
Amari Davis made free throw
|
5-6
|
17:43
|
|
|
Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oakland
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud
|
|
17:13
|
|
+3
|
Cody Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Hankerson
|
5-9
|
16:51
|
|
|
Brad Brechting missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Green Bay
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Cody Schwartz missed jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kenny Pittman Jr.
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Amari Davis missed jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo missed hook shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Amari Davis missed jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Kenny Pittman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Manny Patterson missed layup
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Daniel Oladapo
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Turnover on Daniel Oladapo
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Amari Davis missed jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Lampman
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cody Schwartz
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Trevian Bell missed jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Lampman
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Blake Lampman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Pipes
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Trevian Bell missed jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo made jump shot, assist by Kevin Kangu
|
7-9
|
12:38
|
|
|
PJ Pipes missed jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brad Brechting
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Brad Brechting
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Manny Patterson made layup
|
7-11
|
11:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on PJ Pipes
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Hill-Mais made jump shot
|
9-11
|
11:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kevin Kangu
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Trevian Bell made layup, assist by JayQuan McCloud
|
9-13
|
10:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais, stolen by Trevian Bell
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
PJ Pipes missed dunk
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Xavier Hill-Mais missed hook shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell
|
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Hankerson made layup
|
9-15
|
10:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Blake Lampman
|
|
10:14
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Hankerson made free throw
|
9-16
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Kangu made layup
|
11-16
|
9:52
|
|
|
PJ Pipes missed layup, blocked by Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo missed jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams
|
|
9:10
|
|
+3
|
Blake Lampman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Kangu
|
14-16
|
8:51
|
|
|
Kameron Hankerson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais, stolen by Kameron Hankerson
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on PJ Pipes
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Turnover on PJ Pipes
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Brad Brechting missed layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Pipes
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cody Schwartz
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Rashad Williams
|
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Manny Patterson made hook shot, assist by Amari Davis
|
14-18
|
7:12
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Blake Lampman
|
|
7:00
|
|
+3
|
Cody Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JayQuan McCloud
|
14-21
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Kangu made layup
|
16-21
|
6:06
|
|
+2
|
JayQuan McCloud made layup
|
16-23
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Rashad Williams made layup
|
18-23
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Hankerson made jump shot
|
18-25
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Kangu made jump shot
|
20-25
|
5:05
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cody Schwartz
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kevin Kangu
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Josh McNair missed layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh McNair
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Josh McNair made layup
|
20-27
|
4:05
|
|
|
Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Kenny Pittman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh McNair
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oladapo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
3:48
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Kangu
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brad Brechting
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Brad Brechting
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Amari Davis made layup, assist by Kameron Hankerson
|
21-29
|
2:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cody Schwartz
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oladapo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oladapo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-29
|
2:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Crist, stolen by Kevin Kangu
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Blake Lampman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hunter Crist
|
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Rashad Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-29
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Rashad Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-29
|
1:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Amari Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Amari Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-30
|
1:24
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo made layup, assist by Xavier Hill-Mais
|
27-30
|
1:07
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Trevian Bell
|
|
44.0
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Hill-Mais made jump shot
|
29-30
|
44.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Manny Patterson
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Hill-Mais made free throw
|
30-30
|
33.0
|
|
|
Amari Davis missed layup
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Manny Patterson missed layup
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Lampman
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|