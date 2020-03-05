OAK
Green Bay beats Oakland 78-63 in Horizon tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Amari Davis posted 19 points and six rebounds as Green Bay defeated Oakland 78-63 in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Thursday night.

Cody Schwartz had 16 points for Green Bay (17-15). JayQuan McCloud added 11 points and six rebounds. Kameron Hankerson had 10 points.

Rashad Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (14-19). Xavier Hill-Mais added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers. Kevin Kangu had 11 points and six assists.

1st Half
OAK Golden Grizzlies 30
WISGB Phoenix 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Green Bay  
19:46   Kameron Hankerson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
19:25   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Kangu  
19:17 +3 JayQuan McCloud made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:58 +2 Daniel Oladapo made layup, assist by Kevin Kangu 2-3
18:37   Amari Davis missed layup  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Kevin Kangu  
18:29   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
18:10   Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Kevin Kangu  
18:02 +3 Rashad Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Kangu 5-3
17:56 +2 Amari Davis made layup, assist by Kameron Hankerson 5-5
17:56   Shooting foul on Rashad Williams  
17:56 +1 Amari Davis made free throw 5-6
17:43   Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Oakland  
17:38   Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud  
17:29   Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
17:13 +3 Cody Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Hankerson 5-9
16:51   Brad Brechting missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Green Bay  
16:37   Cody Schwartz missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Kenny Pittman Jr.  
16:15   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
16:06   Amari Davis missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
15:48   Daniel Oladapo missed hook shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz  
15:40   JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
15:29   Amari Davis missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
15:11   Kenny Pittman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
14:55   JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
14:41   Manny Patterson missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
14:26   Offensive foul on Daniel Oladapo  
14:26   Turnover on Daniel Oladapo  
14:26   Commercial timeout called  
14:13   Amari Davis missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Blake Lampman  
13:58   Personal foul on Cody Schwartz  
13:48   Offensive foul on Xavier Hill-Mais  
13:48   Turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais  
13:38   Trevian Bell missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Blake Lampman  
13:25   Blake Lampman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by PJ Pipes  
13:06   Trevian Bell missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Hill-Mais  
12:47 +2 Daniel Oladapo made jump shot, assist by Kevin Kangu 7-9
12:38   PJ Pipes missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
12:07   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Brad Brechting  
12:01   Traveling violation turnover on Brad Brechting  
11:47 +2 Manny Patterson made layup 7-11
11:32   Personal foul on PJ Pipes  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:29 +2 Xavier Hill-Mais made jump shot 9-11
11:17   Personal foul on Kevin Kangu  
11:04 +2 Trevian Bell made layup, assist by JayQuan McCloud 9-13
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais, stolen by Trevian Bell  
10:36   PJ Pipes missed dunk  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
10:20   Xavier Hill-Mais missed hook shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
10:14 +2 Kameron Hankerson made layup 9-15
10:14   Shooting foul on Blake Lampman  
10:14 +1 Kameron Hankerson made free throw 9-16
10:00 +2 Kevin Kangu made layup 11-16
9:52   PJ Pipes missed layup, blocked by Xavier Hill-Mais  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
9:32   Daniel Oladapo missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
9:23   JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
9:10 +3 Blake Lampman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Kangu 14-16
8:51   Kameron Hankerson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Hill-Mais  
8:31   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais, stolen by Kameron Hankerson  
8:27   Offensive foul on PJ Pipes  
8:27   Turnover on PJ Pipes  
8:07   Brad Brechting missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by PJ Pipes  
7:59   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Schwartz  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Traveling violation turnover on Rashad Williams  
7:32 +2 Manny Patterson made hook shot, assist by Amari Davis 14-18
7:12   Out of bounds turnover on Blake Lampman  
7:00 +3 Cody Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JayQuan McCloud 14-21
6:35 +2 Kevin Kangu made layup 16-21
6:06 +2 JayQuan McCloud made layup 16-23
5:48 +2 Rashad Williams made layup 18-23
5:40 +2 Kameron Hankerson made jump shot 18-25
5:14 +2 Kevin Kangu made jump shot 20-25
5:05   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Schwartz  
4:52   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais  
4:29   Personal foul on Kevin Kangu  
4:25   Josh McNair missed layup  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Josh McNair  
4:21 +2 Josh McNair made layup 20-27
4:05   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
4:03   Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud  
3:55   Kenny Pittman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
3:48   Shooting foul on Josh McNair  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Daniel Oladapo made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
3:48   Daniel Oladapo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz  
3:30   JayQuan McCloud missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Kevin Kangu  
3:16   Offensive foul on Brad Brechting  
3:16   Turnover on Brad Brechting  
3:07 +2 Amari Davis made layup, assist by Kameron Hankerson 21-29
2:36   Shooting foul on Cody Schwartz  
2:36 +1 Daniel Oladapo made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
2:36 +1 Daniel Oladapo made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-29
2:20   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Crist, stolen by Kevin Kangu  
2:04   Blake Lampman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
1:55   Personal foul on Hunter Crist  
1:55 +1 Rashad Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
1:55 +1 Rashad Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
1:44   Shooting foul on Xavier Hill-Mais  
1:44   Amari Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44 +1 Amari Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
1:24 +2 Daniel Oladapo made layup, assist by Xavier Hill-Mais 27-30
1:07   Traveling violation turnover on Trevian Bell  
44.0 +2 Xavier Hill-Mais made jump shot 29-30
44.0   Shooting foul on Manny Patterson  
44.0   30-second timeout called  
44.0 +1 Xavier Hill-Mais made free throw 30-30
33.0   Amari Davis missed layup  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
30.0   Manny Patterson missed layup  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Blake Lampman  
26.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Double dribble turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OAK Golden Grizzlies 33
WISGB Phoenix 48

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Personal foul on Manny Patterson  
19:38   Xavier Hill-Mais missed hook shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
19:28   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Schwartz  
19:12   Xavier Hill-Mais missed layup  
19:10   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
19:07   Personal foul on Kevin Kangu  
18:58   Cody Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin Kangu  
18:31   Daniel Oladapo missed hook shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
18:22   Amari Davis missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oladapo  
18:01 +3 Rashad Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Kangu 33-30
17:48   Personal foul on Rashad Williams  
17:41 +2 Cody Schwartz made layup, assist by Kameron Hankerson 33-32
17:24   Backcourt turnover on Rashad Williams  
17:16 +2 Amari Davis made layup, assist by Kameron Hankerson 33-34
16:57   Blake Lampman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Green Bay  
16:42   Kameron Hankerson missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
16:22   Xavier Hill-Mais missed hook shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Amari Davis  
16:14 +2 Amari Davis made jump shot 33-36
15:57   Offensive foul on Xavier Hill-Mais  
15:57   Turnover on Xavier Hill-Mais  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +2 Cody Schwartz made layup, assist by PJ Pipes 33-38
15:27   Shooting foul on Amari Davis  
15:27 +1 Xavier Hill-Mais made 1st of 2 free throws 34-38
15:27 +1 Xavier Hill-Mais made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
15:18   Amari Davis missed layup, blocked by Xavier Hill-Mais  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
14:54   Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
14:46 +2 Cody Schwartz made layup, assist by JayQuan McCloud 35-40
14:46   Shooting foul on Blake Lampman  
14:46 +1 Cody Schwartz made free throw 35-41
14:22 +3 Kevin Kangu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oladapo 38-41
14:15 +2 PJ Pipes made layup 38-43
14:04   Xavier Hill-Mais missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Amari Davis  
13:46   Shooting foul on Blake Lampman  
13:46 +1 Cody Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 38-44
13:46   Cody Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Cody Schwartz  
13:45   Shooting foul on Daniel Oladapo  
13:45 +1 Cody Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 38-45
13:45 +1 Cody Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-46
13:23   Xavier Hill-Mais missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by JayQuan McCloud  
13:06   Bad pass turnover on PJ Pipes, stolen by Xavier Hill-Mais  
12:58   Official timeout called  
12:41 +2 Xavier Hill-Mais made layup 40-46
12:30 +2 JayQuan McCloud made jump shot 40-48
12:10   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Amari Davis  
12:03   PJ Pipes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
11:49 +2 Trevian Bell made layup, assist by Cody Schwartz 40-50
11:33   Kevin Kangu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
11:31   Personal foul on Daniel Oladapo  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +1 Trevian Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 40-51
11:31 +1 Trevian Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
11:10   Personal foul on Cody Schwartz  
11:06   Kevin Kangu missed layup, blocked by Manny Patterson  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Oakland  
11:03 +2 Xavier Hill-Mais made jump shot, assist by Blake Lampman 42-52
10:40   JayQuan McCloud missed layup  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
10:35 +2 Manny Patterson made layup 42-54
10:15   Blake Lampman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson  
10:08 +2 Kameron Hankerson made layup 42-56
9:57   Personal foul on Kameron Hankerson  
9:42   Blake Lampman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Manny Patterson  
9:33   JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Rashad Williams  
9:15   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell  
9:03   Offensive foul on Manny Patterson  
9:03   Turnover on Manny Patterson  
8:45   Shooting foul on PJ Pipes  
8:45 +1 Rashad Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 43-56
8:45 +1 Rashad Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-56
8:29   Shooting foul on Brad Brechting  
8:29 +1 Manny Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-57
8:29 +1 Manny Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-58
8:09   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Blake Lampman  
8:03   Blake Lampman missed layup  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Xavier Hill-Mais  
7:54   Rashad Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Blake Lampman  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Rashad Williams, stolen by Amari Davis  
7:43 +2 Amari Davis made dunk 44-60
7:40   30-second timeout called  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Rashad Williams missed jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Amari Davis  
7:15 +2 Amari Davis made layup 44-62
6:53