|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Youngstown State
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Garrett Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Ottey made jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson
|
0-2
|
19:06
|
|
+3
|
Donel Cathcart III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Covington
|
3-2
|
18:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Ottey
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Donel Cathcart III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrett Covington
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Darius Quisenberry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Naz Bohannon
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Naz Bohannon missed layup, blocked by Jordan Blount
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Akuchie
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Braelen Bridges
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Michael Akuchie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Blount
|
4-5
|
18:16
|
|
+1
|
Michael Akuchie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-2
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Blount
|
4-5
|
17:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Ottey
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Michael Akuchie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Akuchie
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Covington made layup, assist by Naz Bohannon
|
6-5
|
16:55
|
|
+3
|
Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson
|
6-8
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Covington made jump shot, assist by Naz Bohannon
|
8-8
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Blount made jump shot
|
8-10
|
15:53
|
|
|
Darius Quisenberry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Naz Bohannon missed layup
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Marcus Ottey missed layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Braelen Bridges missed layup
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Naz Bohannon
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Naz Bohannon
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Blount, stolen by Darius Quisenberry
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Naz Bohannon missed layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed layup, blocked by Garrett Covington
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Covington
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Darius Quisenberry missed layup
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Quisenberry
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-11
|
13:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Devin Morgan
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Devin Morgan
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Covington
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Godwin Boahen
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Christian Bentley missed layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Geoff Hamperian
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Godwin Boahen missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Bentley
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Covington
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Covington made jump shot, assist by Devin Morgan
|
10-11
|
12:14
|
|
|
Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Bentley
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Bentley, stolen by Michael Diggins
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Bentley
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Garrett Covington missed jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Godwin Boahen
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Godwin Boahen
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Naz Bohannon missed layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Bentley
|
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Ottey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-12
|
10:51
|
|
|
Marcus Ottey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bentley made jump shot, assist by Naz Bohannon
|
12-12
|
10:27
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Ottey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamie Ahale
|
12-15
|
10:06
|
|
|
Christian Bentley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamie Ahale
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braelen Bridges
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Ottey
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Naz Bohannon made layup
|
14-15
|
9:09
|
|
|
Jordan Blount missed jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Quisenberry
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Braelen Bridges missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Braelen Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-16
|
8:37
|
|
|
Darius Quisenberry missed layup
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donel Cathcart III
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Donel Cathcart III made tip-in
|
16-16
|
8:25
|
|
|
Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jelani Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Jordan Blount missed jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Jordan Blount missed jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Blount
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Naz Bohannon made layup, assist by Christian Bentley
|
18-16
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Blount made jump shot, assist by Michael Diggins
|
18-18
|
6:45
|
|
|
Jelani Simmons missed layup
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Naz Bohannon
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Naz Bohannon missed layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins
|
|
6:25
|
|
+3
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Diggins
|
18-21
|
6:19
|
|
|
Jelani Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Naz Bohannon
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Blount made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-22
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Blount made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-23
|
5:38
|
|
|
Devin Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Wiley
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Wiley made layup
|
18-25
|
5:15
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Geoff Hamperian missed layup
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Wiley
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Morgan
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Michael Akuchie made jump shot, assist by Donel Cathcart III
|
20-25
|
4:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Donel Cathcart III
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Donel Cathcart III
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamie Ahale
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Blount
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Blount
|
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Garrett Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donel Cathcart III
|
23-25
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Garrett Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donel Cathcart III
|
23-25
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jordan Blount missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Geoff Hamperian
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Akuchie
|
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Michael Diggins made jump shot, assist by Godwin Boahen
|
23-27
|
2:19
|
|
|
Garrett Covington missed layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Michael Diggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamie Ahale
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Braelen Bridges missed jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Morgan
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Covington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-27
|
1:41
|
|
|
Garrett Covington missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Bentley
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-28
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-29
|
1:04
|
|
|
Donel Cathcart III missed jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
59.0
|
|
+2
|
Michael Diggins made dunk, assist by Godwin Boahen
|
24-31
|
44.0
|
|
|
Christian Bentley missed jump shot, blocked by Braelen Bridges
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Godwin Boahen missed layup
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamie Ahale
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donel Cathcart III
|
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-33
|
16.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Bentley, stolen by Jacob Wiley
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed layup
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Devin Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Devin Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|