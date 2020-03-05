YOUNG
ILLCHI

No Text

UIC beats Youngstown St. 67-61 in Horizon tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Michael Diggins registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Illinois-Chicago got past Youngstown State 67-61 in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Thursday night.

Marcus Ottey had 10 points for Illinois-Chicago (17-16). Braelen Bridges added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tarkus Ferguson had six points and 13 rebounds.

Garrett Covington had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins (18-15). Darius Quisenberry added 13 points. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

---

1st Half
YOUNG Penguins 24
ILLCHI Flames 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Youngstown State  
19:45   Garrett Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
19:28 +2 Marcus Ottey made jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 0-2
19:06 +3 Donel Cathcart III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Covington 3-2
18:44   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Ottey  
18:27   Donel Cathcart III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Garrett Covington  
18:23   Darius Quisenberry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Naz Bohannon  
18:18   Naz Bohannon missed layup, blocked by Jordan Blount  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Michael Akuchie  
18:16   Shooting foul on Braelen Bridges  
18:16   Michael Akuchie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:03 +3 Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Blount 4-5
18:16 +1 Michael Akuchie made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
17:56   Personal foul on Marcus Ottey  
17:36   Michael Akuchie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges  
17:25   Shooting foul on Michael Akuchie  
17:25   Tarkus Ferguson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie  
17:25   Tarkus Ferguson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie  
17:16 +2 Garrett Covington made layup, assist by Naz Bohannon 6-5
16:55 +3 Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 6-8
16:32 +2 Garrett Covington made jump shot, assist by Naz Bohannon 8-8
16:21 +2 Jordan Blount made jump shot 8-10
15:53   Darius Quisenberry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Traveling violation turnover on Tarkus Ferguson  
15:34   Naz Bohannon missed layup  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
15:15   Marcus Ottey missed layup  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges  
15:13   Braelen Bridges missed layup  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie  
14:47   Offensive foul on Naz Bohannon  
14:47   Turnover on Naz Bohannon  
14:32   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Blount, stolen by Darius Quisenberry  
14:23   Naz Bohannon missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount  
14:09   Tarkus Ferguson missed layup, blocked by Garrett Covington  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Garrett Covington  
14:07   Darius Quisenberry missed layup  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
13:58   Shooting foul on Darius Quisenberry  
13:58   Tarkus Ferguson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:58 +1 Tarkus Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
13:34   Offensive foul on Devin Morgan  
13:34   Turnover on Devin Morgan  
13:25   Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Garrett Covington  
13:17   Personal foul on Godwin Boahen  
13:01   Christian Bentley missed layup  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim  
12:53   Personal foul on Geoff Hamperian  
12:46   Godwin Boahen missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Bentley  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Garrett Covington  
12:36 +2 Garrett Covington made jump shot, assist by Devin Morgan 10-11
12:14   Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Bentley  
12:08   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bentley, stolen by Michael Diggins  
11:52   Tarkus Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Bentley  
11:22   Garrett Covington missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
11:11   Offensive foul on Godwin Boahen  
11:11   Turnover on Godwin Boahen  
11:11   Commercial timeout called  
11:04   Naz Bohannon missed layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges  
10:51   Shooting foul on Christian Bentley  
10:51 +1 Marcus Ottey made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
10:51   Marcus Ottey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon  
10:41 +2 Christian Bentley made jump shot, assist by Naz Bohannon 12-12
10:27 +3 Marcus Ottey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamie Ahale 12-15
10:06   Christian Bentley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Jamie Ahale  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Braelen Bridges  
9:43   Personal foul on Marcus Ottey  
9:29 +2 Naz Bohannon made layup 14-15
9:09   Jordan Blount missed jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges  
8:53   Shooting foul on Darius Quisenberry  
8:53   Braelen Bridges missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:53 +1 Braelen Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-16
8:37   Darius Quisenberry missed layup  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Donel Cathcart III  
8:31 +2 Donel Cathcart III made tip-in 16-16
8:25   Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon  
8:15   Jelani Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
7:56   Jordan Blount missed jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Jordan Blount missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon  
7:44   Personal foul on Jordan Blount  
7:26 +2 Naz Bohannon made layup, assist by Christian Bentley 18-16
7:05 +2 Jordan Blount made jump shot, assist by Michael Diggins 18-18
6:45   Jelani Simmons missed layup  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Naz Bohannon  
6:32   Naz Bohannon missed layup  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
6:25 +3 Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Diggins 18-21
6:19   Jelani Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
6:05   Personal foul on Naz Bohannon  
6:05 +1 Jordan Blount made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
6:05 +1 Jordan Blount made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
5:38   Devin Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jacob Wiley  
5:18 +2 Jacob Wiley made layup 18-25
5:15   30-second timeout called  
4:53   Geoff Hamperian missed layup  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jacob Wiley  
4:43   Tarkus Ferguson missed layup  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Devin Morgan  
4:31 +2 Michael Akuchie made jump shot, assist by Donel Cathcart III 20-25
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Donel Cathcart III  
4:10   Traveling violation turnover on Donel Cathcart III  
4:01   Bad pass turnover on Jamie Ahale  
3:40   Offensive foul on Jordan Blount  
3:40   Turnover on Jordan Blount  
3:31 +3 Garrett Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donel Cathcart III 23-25
3:12   Jordan Blount missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Geoff Hamperian  
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Michael Akuchie  
2:39 +2 Michael Diggins made jump shot, assist by Godwin Boahen 23-27
2:19   Garrett Covington missed layup  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
2:12   Michael Diggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Jamie Ahale  
1:59   Braelen Bridges missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Devin Morgan  
1:41   Personal foul on Tarkus Ferguson  
1:41 +1 Garrett Covington made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
1:41   Garrett Covington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
1:25   Personal foul on Christian Bentley  
1:25 +1 Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
1:25 +1 Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
1:04   Donel Cathcart III missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
59.0 +2 Michael Diggins made dunk, assist by Godwin Boahen 24-31
44.0   Christian Bentley missed jump shot, blocked by Braelen Bridges  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
40.0   Godwin Boahen missed layup  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Jamie Ahale  
38.0   Shooting foul on Donel Cathcart III  
38.0 +1 Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws 24-32
38.0 +1 Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-33
16.0   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bentley, stolen by Jacob Wiley  
10.0   Tarkus Ferguson missed layup  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie  
2.0   Devin Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges  
2.0   Devin Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
YOUNG Penguins 37
ILLCHI Flames 34

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Michael Akuchie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
19:41 +2 Marcus Ottey made layup, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 24-35
19:25   Darius Quisenberry missed jump shot, blocked by Braelen Bridges  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount  
19:15   Marcus Ottey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Darius Quisenberry  
19:10 +2 Michael Akuchie made dunk, assist by Garrett Covington 26-35
18:49   Braelen Bridges missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon  
18:25 +2 Garrett Covington made layup, assist by Michael Akuchie 28-35
18:05 +2 Braelen Bridges made jump shot 28-37
17:46 +3 Garrett Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Quisenberry 31-37
17:22   Braelen Bridges missed jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
17:20 +2 Michael Diggins made layup 31-39
17:20   Shooting foul on Donel Cathcart III  
17:20 +1 Michael Diggins made free throw 31-40
17:00 +3 Darius Quisenberry made 3-pt. jump shot 34-40
16:43   Offensive foul on Braelen Bridges  
16:43   Turnover on Braelen Bridges  
16:27   Traveling violation turnover on Darius Quisenberry  
16:09   Braelen Bridges missed jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Garrett Covington  
15:59 +3 Darius Quisenberry made 3-pt. jump shot 37-40
15:44   Marcus Ottey missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Akuchie  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Marcus Ottey  
15:38   Traveling violation turnover on Braelen Bridges  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:14   Bad pass turnover on Devin Morgan, stolen by Michael Diggins  
15:07   Michael Diggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges  
15:02 +2 Braelen Bridges made layup 37-42
14:40   Naz Bohannon missed layup, blocked by Braelen Bridges  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson  
14:29   Tarkus Ferguson missed layup  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Godwin Boahen  
14:23 +2 Godwin Boahen made tip-in 37-44
14:14   Personal foul on Marcus Ottey  
14:03 +3 Darius Quisenberry made 3-pt. jump shot 40-44
13:42 +2 Deon Ejim made jump shot 40-46
13:18 +2 Darius Quisenberry made jump shot 42-46
13:18   Michael Diggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Personal foul on Deon Ejim  
12:56   Devin Morgan missed layup  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Michael Akuchie  
12:41   Darius Quisenberry missed jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Garrett Covington  
12:35   Garrett Covington missed jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
12:25   Godwin Boahen missed layup  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jamir Thomas  
12:18 +2 Garrett Covington made layup 44-46
11:52   Marcus Ottey missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Jamir Thomas  
11:41   Michael Akuchie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago  
11:13   Michael Diggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Deon Ejim  
11:02 +2 Deon Ejim made layup 44-48
10:44 +2 Darius Quisenberry made jump shot, assist by Michael Akuchie 46-48
10:30   Personal foul on Garrett Covington  
10:17   Michael Diggins missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Michael Diggins  
10:10   Shooting foul on Jamir Thomas  
10:10 +1 Deon Ejim made 1st of 2 free throws 46-49
10:10   Deon Ejim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Michael Akuchie  
9:52 +2 Jamir Thomas made layup, assist by Darius Quisenberry 48-49
9:52   Shooting foul on Tarkus Ferguson  
9:52   Jamir Thomas missed free throw  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim  
9:38 +3 Godwin Boahen made 3-pt. jump shot 48-52
9:29   Bad pass turnover on Darius Quisenberry  
9:24   Tarkus Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Devin Morgan  
9:16 +2 Donel Cathcart III made layup, assist by Naz Bohannon 50-52
9:03   Personal foul on Darius Quisenberry  
8:50   Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Donel Cathcart III  