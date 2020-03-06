|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Southern Illinois
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
0-2
|
18:37
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
18:04
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
18:04
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
|
0-5
|
16:39
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
15:48
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
3-5
|
15:36
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made jump shot
|
5-5
|
15:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ari Boya
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Ari Boya
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made jump shot
|
7-5
|
14:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot, blocked by Trent Brown
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
11:56
|
|
+3
|
Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
10-5
|
11:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Darrell Brown
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Karrington Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Childs
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed hook shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Trent Brown
|
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup, assist by Trent Brown
|
12-5
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
12-7
|
8:19
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antonio Thomas
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup
|
14-7
|
7:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Brown
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Koch Bar
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Koch Bar
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois
|
|
6:03
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made layup
|
14-9
|
5:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown
|
14-11
|
4:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:43
|
|
+3
|
Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
17-11
|
4:22
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
17-14
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown
|
20-14
|
3:39
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Darrell Brown
|
|
3:23
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
|
20-17
|
3:01
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
20-19
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made jump shot
|
22-19
|
1:56
|
|
|
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup
|
24-19
|
1:39
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made layup
|
24-21
|
1:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made free throw
|
24-22
|
58.0
|
|
+3
|
Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown
|
27-22
|
31.0
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
27-24
|
4.0
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|