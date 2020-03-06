SILL
Henry bucket helps Bradley top S Illinois in MVC quarters

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Darrell Brown scored 19 points and Ja'Shon Henry converted the tie-breaking three-point play with 19.7 seconds remaining to give fourth-seeded Bradley a 64-59 win over fifth-seeded Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals on Friday.

Coming out of a timeout following two free throws by Ronnie Suggs to tie the game with 43 seconds left, Nate Kennell got the ball in the right corner. Kennell drove into the lane, angling toward the free-throw line line and dropped to ball to Henry, who was cutting down the left side of the key for the layup and-1.

The Salukis missed a shot and Brown wrapped up a semifinal date with eighth-seeded Drake on Saturday with a pair of free throws. Drake upset league champion Northern Iowa earlier Friday.

Elijah Childs added 16 points with nine rebounds for Bradley (21-11) and Ville Tahvanainen had 12 points. Brown also had eight assists.

Lance Jones had 20 points for the Salukis (16-16) and Eric McGill added 10.

---

1st Half
SILL Salukis 27
BRAD Braves 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern Illinois  
19:31   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
19:01 +2 Koch Bar made jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 0-2
18:37   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
18:29   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
18:17   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
18:04   Shooting foul on Marcus Domask  
18:04 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:04   Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
17:48   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
17:38   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
17:31   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Marcus Domask  
17:22   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
17:10   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
17:02   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
17:00 +2 Danya Kingsby made jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 0-5
16:39   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
16:33   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
16:31   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
16:29   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson  
16:00   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
15:54   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
15:48 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 3-5
15:36   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
15:22 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot 5-5
15:04   Offensive foul on Ari Boya  
15:04   Turnover on Ari Boya  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:46 +2 Eric McGill made jump shot 7-5
14:31   Personal foul on Marcus Domask  
14:23   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
14:04   Ville Tahvanainen missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
13:33   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
13:21   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
13:14   Personal foul on Nate Kennell  
13:07   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
12:52   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
12:44   Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson  
12:15   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot, blocked by Trent Brown  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
12:13   Out of bounds turnover on Ville Tahvanainen  
11:56 +3 Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 10-5
11:47   Offensive foul on Darrell Brown  
11:47   Turnover on Darrell Brown  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Karrington Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
11:21   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
10:50   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
10:35   Elijah Childs missed layup  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Childs  
9:57   Eric McGill missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Childs  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
9:47   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Ari Boya  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby  
9:20   Barret Benson missed hook shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Trent Brown  
8:52 +2 Lance Jones made layup, assist by Trent Brown 12-5
8:42 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 12-7
8:19   Marcus Domask missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
8:06   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Danya Kingsby missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
7:31   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
7:32   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Thomas  
7:21 +2 Lance Jones made layup 14-7
7:12   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
7:00   Offensive foul on Koch Bar  
7:00   Turnover on Koch Bar  
6:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern Illinois  
6:03 +2 Elijah Childs made layup 14-9
5:44   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
5:22   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
5:12   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
4:59 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 14-11
4:57   30-second timeout called  
4:43 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 17-11
4:22 +3 Elijah Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 17-14
3:58 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 20-14
3:39   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
3:29   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Darrell Brown  
3:23 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 20-17
3:01   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
2:50 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 20-19
2:27 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 22-19
1:56   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
1:45   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
1:39 +2 Eric McGill made layup 24-19
1:39   30-second timeout called  
1:39   Commercial timeout called  
1:17 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup 24-21
1:17   Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch  
1:17 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made free throw 24-22
58.0 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 27-22
31.0 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 27-24
4.0   Eric McGill missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL Salukis 32
BRAD Braves 40

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
19:12 +2 Lance Jones made layup, assist by Barret Benson 29-24
19:01   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
18:52   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Nate Kennell, stolen by Lance Jones  
18:24 +2 Eric McGill made layup, assist by Lance Jones 31-24
17:59 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Koch Bar 31-26
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Domask  
17:23   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown  
17:07   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
17:00   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:48   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
16:42   Eric McGill missed jump shot, blocked by Danya Kingsby  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
16:29 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 31-28
15:58 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 34-28
15:30   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
15:06 +3 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 37-28
14:57   30-second timeout called  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:49   Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
14:49   Commercial timeout called  
14:45 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 37-31
14:18   Marcus Domask missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
14:09   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
14:09   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
13:56   Offensive foul on Eric McGill  
13:56   Turnover on Eric McGill  
13:48   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
13:40 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 37-34
13:10   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
13:01   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
12:47   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
12:47   Barret Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:47 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
12:35   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
12:26   Ja'Shon Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
12:06 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made layup 40-34
12:06   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
12:06 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made free throw 41-34
11:51   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Elijah Childs missed layup  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
11:28   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
11:15   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
10:55   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
10:47 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 41-36
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown  
9:40   Marcus Domask missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
9:30 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Elijah Childs 41-38
9:10   Eric McGill missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Eric McGill  
9:01 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 44-38
8:50 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 44-40
8:34 +2 Lance Jones made layup 46-40
8:22   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
8:13 +2 Koch Bar made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 46-42
7:49   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Ville Tahvanainen  
7:43   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
7:37 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 46-44
7:37   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:37 +1 Darrell Brown made free throw 46-45
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Domask, stolen by Nate Kennell  
7:03   Shooting foul on Marcus Domask  
7:03 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
7:03 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
6:35   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
6:13   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
6:05   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
5:51   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
5:51 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
5:51 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
5:33 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 48-50
5:08 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 51-50
4:50   Darrell Brown missed layup  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
4:43   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
4:27   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
4:19 +3 Ville Tahvanainen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 51-53
4:12   30-second timeout called  
4:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
3:46 +2 Lance Jones made layup 53-53
3:46   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
3:46   Lance Jones missed free throw  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
3:30   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
3:30 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
3:30 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-55
3:16 +2 Lance Jones made layup 55-55
2:48   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
2:48 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
2:48 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-57
2:23   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
2:16   Barret Benson missed tip-in  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
2:11   Koch Bar missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
1:48   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
1:48 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
1:48 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
1:37 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 57-59
1:12   30-second timeout called  
1:07