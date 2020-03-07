|
20:00
Jumpball received by Missouri State
19:39
+2
Tulio Da Silva made reverse layup
0-2
19:23
+3
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
3-2
19:00
Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot
18:58
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
18:40
+3
Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
6-2
18:24
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:22
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
18:07
Ryan Fazekas missed fade-away jump shot
18:05
Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
17:58
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
17:56
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
17:41
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:39
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
17:34
+2
Gaige Prim made finger-roll layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black
6-4
17:21
Shooting foul on Tulio Da Silva
17:21
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:21
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:21
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
17:10
Gaige Prim missed driving layup
17:08
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
16:57
Donovan Clay missed layup
16:55
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
16:52
+2
Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Josh Hall
6-6
16:37
+3
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan
9-6
16:21
Josh Hall missed turnaround jump shot
16:19
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
16:12
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
16:10
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
15:47
Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Ryan Fazekas
15:30
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed driving layup
15:28
Defensive rebound by Josh Hall
15:24
Commercial timeout called
15:06
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:04
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
14:46
Lost ball turnover on Ben Krikke, stolen by Tulio Da Silva
14:36
Keandre Cook missed jump shot
14:34
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
14:32
Personal foul on Ross Owens
14:11
Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey
14:02
+3
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
9-9
13:51
Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva
13:49
Bad pass turnover on John Kiser, stolen by Keandre Cook
13:49
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
13:36
Keandre Cook missed floating jump shot
13:34
Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
13:23
Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Mileek McMillan
13:18
+2
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
11-9
13:06
+2
Keandre Cook made layup
11-11
12:53
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
12:38
+2
John Kiser made jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan
13-11
12:24
Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:22
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
12:00
+2
John Kiser made layup, assist by Donovan Clay
15-11
11:45
Personal foul on Daniel Sackey
11:44
Commercial timeout called
11:28
+2
Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
15-13
11:10
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
10:53
+3
Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
15-16
10:36
Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
10:26
+2
Isiaih Mosley made driving layup
15-18
9:56
Eron Gordon missed finger-roll layup
9:54
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
9:44
+2
Gaige Prim made reverse layup, assist by Keandre Cook
15-20
9:30
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Missouri State
9:07
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:05
Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed
8:58
+3
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
15-23
8:57
30-second timeout called
8:37
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:35
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
8:13
Kabir Mohammed missed driving layup
8:11
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
8:06
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay
7:53
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:51
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
7:49
Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed
7:49
Commercial timeout called
7:37
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed driving layup
7:35
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
7:32
+2
Javon Freeman-Liberty made tip-in
17-23
7:09
+2
Kabir Mohammed made hook shot
17-25
6:44
+2
Ben Krikke made hook shot, assist by Donovan Clay
19-25
6:16
+3
Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
19-28
5:46
+3
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Krikke
22-28
5:22
Bad pass turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
5:18
+2
Javon Freeman-Liberty made driving dunk
24-28
4:58
Bad pass turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
4:53
+2
Daniel Sackey made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
26-28
4:53
Shooting foul on Ross Owens
4:53
Daniel Sackey missed free throw
4:53
Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay
4:43
+3
John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
29-28
4:40
30-second timeout called
4:32
Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:30
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
4:28
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
4:22
Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Mileek McMillan
4:16
+2
Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey
31-28
4:02
+3
Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
31-31
3:41
Ryan Fazekas missed fade-away jump shot
3:39
Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black
3:39
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
3:41
Commercial timeout called
3:17
+2
Keandre Cook made jump shot
31-33
3:01
+3
Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
34-33
2:31
Gaige Prim missed fade-away jump shot
2:29
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
2:10
+2
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Ben Krikke
36-33
2:10
Shooting foul on Josh Hall
2:10
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw
2:10
Defensive rebound by Lamont West
1:58
+2
Keandre Cook made layup, assist by Gaige Prim
36-35
1:40
Personal foul on Lamont West
1:40
+1
John Kiser made 1st of 2 free throws
37-35
1:40
+1
John Kiser made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-35
1:24
+2
Lamont West made layup, assist by Josh Hall
38-37
1:10
Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black
1:10
+1
Ben Krikke made 1st of 2 free throws
39-37
1:10
+1
Ben Krikke made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-37
46.0
Shooting foul on Ben Krikke
46.0
Kabir Mohammed missed 1st of 2 free throws
46.0
+1
Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-38
37.0
John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot
35.0
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
11.0
Kabir Mohammed missed driving layup
9.0
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
3.0
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
0.0
End of period
