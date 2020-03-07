VALPO
Three wins, 3 days, Valpo advances beating Missouri St.

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists and Valparaiso beat Missouri State 89-82 Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference.

The No. 7 seed Crusaders (19-15) beat 10th-seed Evansville Thursday and upset No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago on Friday. Valpo faces No. 4 seed Bradley on Sunday.

Isiaih Mosley hit a 3-pointer to give Missouri State (16-17) a 28-19 lead with 6:17 before halftime. The Crusaders responded with a 10-0 run, took the lead and were up 40-38 at intermission. Freeman-Liberty's jump shot with 12:50 left extended Valpo's lead to 61-48 and they maintained safe distance until Keandre Cook's 3 with 21 seconds left reduced the Bears' deficit to 85-82. Ben Krikke sank to foul shots a couple of seconds later to seal the win.

John Kiser scored 17 for the Crusaders, Krikke 11 and Donovan Clay 10.

Cook led the Bears with 26 points, Lamont West 15, Gaige Prim 12, Tulio Da Silva and Mosley 11 apiece.

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 40
MOST Bears 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri State  
19:39 +2 Tulio Da Silva made reverse layup 0-2
19:23 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 3-2
19:00   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:40 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 6-2
18:24   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:07   Ryan Fazekas missed fade-away jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
17:58   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:41   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
17:34 +2 Gaige Prim made finger-roll layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black 6-4
17:21   Shooting foul on Tulio Da Silva  
17:21   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:21   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
17:10   Gaige Prim missed driving layup  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
16:57   Donovan Clay missed layup  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
16:52 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Josh Hall 6-6
16:37 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 9-6
16:21   Josh Hall missed turnaround jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:12   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on Tulio Da Silva, stolen by Ryan Fazekas  
15:30   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed driving layup  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
15:24   Commercial timeout called  
15:06   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
14:46   Lost ball turnover on Ben Krikke, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
14:36   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
14:32   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Sackey  
14:02 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 9-9
13:51   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on John Kiser, stolen by Keandre Cook  
13:49   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
13:36   Keandre Cook missed floating jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
13:23   Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
13:18 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 11-9
13:06 +2 Keandre Cook made layup 11-11
12:53   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
12:38 +2 John Kiser made jump shot, assist by Mileek McMillan 13-11
12:24   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
12:00 +2 John Kiser made layup, assist by Donovan Clay 15-11
11:45   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:28 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 15-13
11:10   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
10:53 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 15-16
10:36   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
10:26 +2 Isiaih Mosley made driving layup 15-18
9:56   Eron Gordon missed finger-roll layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
9:44 +2 Gaige Prim made reverse layup, assist by Keandre Cook 15-20
9:30   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
9:07   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Kabir Mohammed  
8:58 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 15-23
8:57   30-second timeout called  
8:37   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
8:13   Kabir Mohammed missed driving layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay  
7:53   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
7:49   Personal foul on Kabir Mohammed  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed driving layup  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
7:32 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made tip-in 17-23
7:09 +2 Kabir Mohammed made hook shot 17-25
6:44 +2 Ben Krikke made hook shot, assist by Donovan Clay 19-25
6:16 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 19-28
5:46 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Krikke 22-28
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:18 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made driving dunk 24-28
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:53 +2 Daniel Sackey made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 26-28
4:53   Shooting foul on Ross Owens  
4:53   Daniel Sackey missed free throw  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
4:43 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 29-28
4:40   30-second timeout called  
4:32   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
4:28   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Gaige Prim, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
4:16 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 31-28
4:02 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 31-31
3:41   Ryan Fazekas missed fade-away jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
3:39   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:17 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot 31-33
3:01 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 34-33
2:31   Gaige Prim missed fade-away jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:10 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Ben Krikke 36-33
2:10   Shooting foul on Josh Hall  
2:10   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
1:58 +2 Keandre Cook made layup, assist by Gaige Prim 36-35
1:40   Personal foul on Lamont West  
1:40 +1 John Kiser made 1st of 2 free throws 37-35
1:40 +1 John Kiser made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
1:24 +2 Lamont West made layup, assist by Josh Hall 38-37
1:10   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
1:10 +1 Ben Krikke made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
1:10 +1 Ben Krikke made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
46.0   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
46.0   Kabir Mohammed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
46.0 +1 Kabir Mohammed made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-38
37.0   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
11.0   Kabir Mohammed missed driving layup  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
3.0   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 49
MOST Bears 44

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
19:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso  
19:05 +2 Tulio Da Silva made turnaround jump shot 40-40
18:38 +2 John Kiser made driving layup 42-40
18:11 +2 Gaige Prim made hook shot, assist by Tulio Da Silva 42-42
17:59 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Mileek McMillan 44-42
17:59   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
17:59 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw 45-42
17:46   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
17:42 +2 Tulio Da Silva made dunk, assist by Ja'Monta Black 45-44
17:30   Shooting foul on Keandre Cook  
17:30 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 46-44
17:30 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-44
17:09   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
17:01   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
16:57   Donovan Clay missed tip-in  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:55   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
16:41   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
16:31   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
16:24 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 50-44
16:07 +2 Gaige Prim made reverse layup 50-46
15:49 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 53-46
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Donovan Clay  
15:33 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made finger-roll layup, assist by Donovan Clay 55-46
15:32   30-second timeout called  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Turnover on Valparaiso  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:11   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
15:09   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
14:58 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Donovan Clay 57-46
14:35   Shooting foul on Ben Krikke  
14:35 +1 Josh Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 57-47
14:35 +1 Josh Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-48
14:14   Ryan Fazekas missed floating jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
14:12   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
14:04   Josh Hall missed finger-roll layup  
14:02   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
13:58   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed floating jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
13:37 +2 Ben Krikke made turnaround jump shot 59-48
13:13   Traveling violation turnover on Gaige Prim  
12:50 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made fade-away jump shot 61-48
12:33   Keandre Cook missed floating jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Josh Hall  
12:30 +2 Josh Hall made tip-in 61-50
12:14   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
12:07 +2 Donovan Clay made driving layup 63-50
11:51 +2 Tulio Da Silva made hook shot 63-52
11:17 +2 Daniel Sackey made floating jump shot 65-52
11:02 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keandre Cook 65-55
10:40   Donovan Clay missed finger-roll layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
10:35   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:21   Keandre Cook missed dunk  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
10:01 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made finger-roll layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 67-55
9:45   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Lamont West  
9:39   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
9:37   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
9:30 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made floating jump shot 69-55
9:16 +3 Lamont West made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 69-58
8:47   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
8:39 +2 Keandre Cook made finger-roll layup 69-60
8:21   Shooting foul on Ross Owens  
8:21 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 70-60
8:21 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-60
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Isiaih Mosley, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:01   Personal foul on Lamont West  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-60
8:00 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-60
7:49   Tulio Da Silva missed hook shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
7:32   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
7:22 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 73-63
7:02 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 76-63
6:45   Shooting foul on John Kiser  
6:45 +1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 76-64
6:45 +1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-65
6:26   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
6:14 +2 Lamont West made finger-roll layup 76-67
5:47   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
5:37   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
5:29   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
4:56   Daniel Sackey missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Lamont West  
4:45   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
4:43   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:43   Tulio Da Silva missed free throw  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
4:40   Gaige Prim missed dunk  
4:38   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Keandre Cook  
4:11   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:11 +1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 76-68
4:11 +1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-69
3:56   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
3:35   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty