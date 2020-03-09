|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois-Chicago
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Ottey made driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tanner Holden, stolen by Michael Diggins
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cole Gentry
|
|
19:21
|
|
+1
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-0
|
19:21
|
|
+1
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-0
|
19:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Blount
|
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Jaylon Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-1
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Jaylon Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-2
|
18:48
|
|
|
Marcus Ottey missed layup
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Braelen Bridges made dunk
|
6-2
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Bill Wampler made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-5
|
18:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Jaylon Hall
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Ottey
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Loudon Love missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
Loudon Love made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-6
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Blount made hook shot
|
8-6
|
17:25
|
|
|
Bill Wampler missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey
|
|
17:18
|
|
+3
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Ottey
|
11-6
|
16:51
|
|
|
Bill Wampler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Blount made turnaround jump shot
|
13-6
|
16:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Diggins
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Loudon Love missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Loudon Love missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Blount, stolen by Jordan Ash
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Blount
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Grant Basile
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Deon Ejim, stolen by Jordan Ash
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jordan Ash missed layup, blocked by Godwin Boahen
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Godwin Boahen made driving layup
|
15-6
|
15:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jaylon Hall
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Michael Diggins made layup
|
17-6
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
Grant Basile made layup, assist by Trey Calvin
|
17-8
|
14:06
|
|
+2
|
Tarkus Ferguson made jump shot
|
19-8
|
13:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Diggins
|
|
13:49
|
|
+3
|
Tanner Holden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Gentry
|
19-11
|
13:21
|
|
|
Marcus Ottey missed layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Braelen Bridges made layup
|
21-11
|
13:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Ash
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Braelen Bridges missed free throw
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ash
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Godwin Boahen
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Tanner Holden missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Tanner Holden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loudon Love
|
|
12:39
|
|
+3
|
Trey Calvin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Gentry
|
21-14
|
12:20
|
|
|
Marcus Ottey missed driving layup
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Calvin
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Tanner Holden missed layup, blocked by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Jamie Ahale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loudon Love
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Trey Calvin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Godwin Boahen missed layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Godwin Boahen
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Godwin Boahen made dunk
|
23-14
|
11:08
|
|
+3
|
Jaylon Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Gentry
|
23-17
|
10:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Calvin
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Godwin Boahen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:45
|
|
+1
|
Godwin Boahen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-17
|
10:30
|
|
|
Bill Wampler missed jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Jaylon Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Grant Basile
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Grant Basile made layup, assist by Jaylon Hall
|
24-19
|
9:33
|
|
|
Marcus Ottey missed jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Deon Ejim
|
|
9:26
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Ottey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson
|
27-19
|
9:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Deon Ejim
|
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Grant Basile made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-20
|
9:12
|
|
|
Grant Basile missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Wiley
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Ottey
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Bill Wampler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen
|
|
8:25
|
|
+3
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Wiley
|
30-20
|
8:09
|
|
|
Grant Basile missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Basile
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Loudon Love missed hook shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Deon Ejim missed layup
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loudon Love
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Loudon Love
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Loudon Love
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Ash
|
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-20
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Tarkus Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-20
|
6:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Loudon Love, stolen by Godwin Boahen
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ash
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamie Ahale
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jordan Ash missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Ash made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-21
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jacob Wiley missed layup, blocked by Loudon Love
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Godwin Boahen, stolen by Jordan Ash
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Jordan Ash missed layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Wiley
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Tarkus Ferguson made layup, assist by Jacob Wiley
|
34-21
|
5:45
|
|
|
Bill Wampler missed jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loudon Love
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Loudon Love missed layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tanner Holden
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Ottey
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Tanner Holden missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:37
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Holden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-22
|
5:25
|
|
|
Marcus Ottey missed driving layup
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bill Wampler
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Loudon Love missed layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jacob Wiley missed layup
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tanner Holden
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Trey Calvin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Calvin
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jacob Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-22
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jaylon Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Tarkus Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Gentry
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamie Ahale
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Cole Gentry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-23
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Cole Gentry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-24
|
2:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Godwin Boahen
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Trey Calvin missed jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Tarkus Ferguson made jump shot
|
37-24
|
1:58
|
|
|
Cole Gentry missed layup, blocked by Jacob Wiley
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Godwin Boahen
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tarkus Ferguson
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Cole Gentry missed running Jump Shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loudon Love
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Loudon Love made dunk
|
37-26
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Braelen Bridges made hook shot
|
39-26
|
46.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tanner Holden, stolen by Marcus Ottey
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylon Hall
|
|
42.0
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Ottey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-26
|
42.0
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Ottey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-26
|
22.0
|
|
|
Cole Gentry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamie Ahale
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|