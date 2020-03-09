ILLCHI
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Tarkus Ferguson tied his career high with 25 points and Illinois-Chicago advanced to its first Horizon League championship game since 2004 with a 73-56 victory over top-seeded Wright State on Monday night.

UIC, which lost at Wright State by 17 points on Feb. 14, jumped out to a 17-6 lead after Wright State made just one field goal in the opening five minutes. The Flames led by 15 points at halftime and extended it to 20 within the first five minutes of the second half.

Marcus Ottey had 13 points for UIC (18-16). Braelen Bridges added 10 points, and Godwin Boahen had nine points and 10 rebounds as the Flames outrebounded Wright State 47-38.

Bill Wampler had 14 points for the Raiders (25-7). Loudon Love added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tanner Holden had six rebounds.

