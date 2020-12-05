|
20:00
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba vs. Colin Castleton (Gators gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
+3
|
Chase Johnston makes three point jump shot (Rob Perry assists)
|
3-2
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point dunk (Keyontae Johnson assists)
|
3-4
|
19:20
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba turnover (Keyontae Johnson steals)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones turnover
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson personal foul
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Rob Perry turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Omar Payne turnover (Mahamadou Diawara steals)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Omar Payne blocks Rob Perry's two point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Hatters defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Colin Castleton personal foul
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses two point layup
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Hatters offensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Rob Perry turnover (Tyree Appleby steals)
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji personal foul
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo offensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo misses two point layup
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara offensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses two point layup
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara offensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses two point layup
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo personal foul
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Ques Glover misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Gators offensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Omar Payne misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji personal foul
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Josh Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Ques Glover assists)
|
3-7
|
13:56
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Hatters offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Tre Mann personal foul (Stephan D. Swenson draws the foul)
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Noah Locke personal foul (Wheza Panzo draws the foul)
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Omar Payne misses two point dunk
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson turnover (Stephan D. Swenson steals)
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Christiaan Jones makes two point layup (Stephan D. Swenson assists)
|
5-7
|
12:30
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Omar Payne blocks Rob Perry's two point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Omar Payne defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ques Glover assists)
|
5-9
|
11:34
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mann makes two point reverse layup
|
5-11
|
11:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson turnover (Scottie Lewis steals)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson shooting foul (Osayi Osifo draws the foul)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Osayi Osifo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:48
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Giancarlo Valdez turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Lewis makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|
5-14
|
10:10
|
|
|
Ques Glover personal foul
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses two point layup
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Keith Lamar offensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point jump shot
|
5-16
|
9:13
|
|
|
Osayi Osifo shooting foul (Mahamadou Diawara draws the foul)
|
|
9:13
|
|
+1
|
Mahamadou Diawara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-16
|
9:13
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Niels Lane misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Omar Payne offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point jump shot (Omar Payne assists)
|
6-18
|
8:36
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Niels Lane defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point jump shot (Niels Lane assists)
|
6-20
|
8:08
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Keith Lamar offensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Ques Glover personal foul (Rob Perry draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Rob Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-20
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Rob Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-20
|
7:49
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Keith Lamar defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Noah Locke shooting foul (Rob Perry draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Rob Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-20
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Rob Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-20
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup
|
10-22
|
7:04
|
|
|
Rob Perry shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-23
|
6:41
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot (Scottie Lewis assists)
|
10-26
|
6:12
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev blocks Joel Kabimba's two point layup
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba offensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Gators offensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo personal foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson turnover (Stephan D. Swenson steals)
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Chase Johnston makes two point layup (Stephan D. Swenson assists)
|
12-26
|
4:52
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Rob Perry shooting foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-27
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-28
|
4:31
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Keith Lamar defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Keith Lamar offensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (back court violation)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Hatters turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Josh Smith defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo personal foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-29
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-30
|
2:10
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Chase Johnston draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnston makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
13-30
|
2:10
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnston makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-30
|
1:44
|
|
|
Ques Glover misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Niels Lane misses two point layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Omar Payne offensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Omar Payne turnover (Chase Johnston steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson makes two point putback layup
|
14-32
|
0:15
|
|
|
Omar Payne shooting foul (Joel Kabimba draws the foul)
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Joel Kabimba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-32
|
0:05
|
|
|
Giancarlo Valdez shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
15-33
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
15-34
|
0:04
|
|
|
Chase Johnston turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba blocks Samson Ruzhentsev's three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|