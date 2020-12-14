WMMARY
GWASH

1st Half
WMMARY
Tribe
31
GWASH
Colonials
46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Kurt Samuels Jr. vs. Matt Moyer (James Bishop gains possession)  
19:44   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Luke Loewe defensive rebound  
19:30   Maceo Jack blocks Yuri Covington's two point layup  
19:28   James Bishop defensive rebound  
19:23   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
19:21   Ben Wight defensive rebound  
19:15 +3 Luke Loewe makes three point jump shot (Ben Wight assists) 3-0
18:52   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
18:50   Luke Loewe defensive rebound  
18:32   Thornton Scott misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Ben Wight offensive rebound  
18:25   Ben Wight misses two point layup  
18:23   James Bishop defensive rebound  
18:13   Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot  
18:11   Luke Loewe defensive rebound  
18:05 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point layup 5-0
17:41 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup (Matt Moyer assists) 5-2
17:23   Yuri Covington misses three point jump shot  
17:21   Maceo Jack defensive rebound  
17:04 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup 5-4
16:34 +2 Quinn Blair makes two point layup 7-4
16:13   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Tribe defensive rebound  
15:57 +2 Quinn Blair makes two point layup (Thornton Scott assists) 9-4
15:42   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
15:38   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
15:36 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point tip shot 9-6
15:26   Thornton Scott misses three point jump shot  
15:24   James Bishop defensive rebound  
15:10 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 9-9
14:51   Yuri Covington misses two point jump shot  
14:49   Mehkel Harvey offensive rebound  
14:44   Quinn Blair misses three point jump shot  
14:42   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
14:24 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Chase Paar assists) 9-11
13:57   James Bishop blocks Quinn Blair's two point jump shot  
13:55   Mehkel Harvey offensive rebound  
13:48 +2 Thornton Scott makes two point jump shot 11-11
13:28 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 11-13
13:10 +3 Quinn Blair makes three point jump shot (Yuri Covington assists) 14-13
12:44   Mehkel Harvey blocks Chase Paar's two point layup  
12:42   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
12:42 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 14-15
12:42   Mehkel Harvey shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
12:42   TV timeout  
12:42 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-16
12:29   Yuri Covington turnover (bad pass) (Ace Stallings steals)  
12:13   Mehkel Harvey blocks Tyler Brelsford's two point layup  
12:11   Jake Milkereit defensive rebound  
12:04 +2 Mehkel Harvey makes two point layup (Jake Milkereit assists) 16-16
11:37 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 16-18
11:10   Luke Loewe misses two point layup  
11:08   Ace Stallings defensive rebound  
10:40   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Yuri Covington defensive rebound  
10:32   Yuri Covington offensive foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
10:32   Yuri Covington turnover  
10:32   TV timeout  
10:18 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 16-20
9:53 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 18-20
9:28 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point layup 18-22
9:17   Thatcher Stone turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
9:11 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Jameer Nelson Jr. assists) 18-25
8:52   Maceo Jack shooting foul (Thatcher Stone draws the foul)  
8:52 +1 Thatcher Stone makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-25
8:52 +1 Thatcher Stone makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-25
8:40 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point dunk (James Bishop assists) 20-27
8:20   Jameer Nelson Jr. personal foul (Quinn Blair draws the foul)  
8:10   Thornton Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
7:45   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup  
7:43   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
7:41 +2 Chase Paar makes two point tip shot 20-29
7:32   Chase Paar blocks Yuri Covington's two point layup  
7:30   Yuri Covington offensive rebound  
7:28 +3 Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Yuri Covington assists) 23-29
7:03   Matt Moyer turnover (double dribble)  
7:03   TV timeout  
6:47   Miguel Ayesa misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
6:27   Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot  
6:25   Yuri Covington defensive rebound  
6:13   Quinn Blair turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
6:07   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:05   Quinn Blair defensive rebound  
5:46   Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot  
5:44   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
5:38 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 23-31
5:22   Yuri Covington misses two point layup  
5:20   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
4:58   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
4:53 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 23-33
4:53   Tribe 30 second timeout  
4:50 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup (Thornton Scott assists) 25-33
4:39   Thornton Scott personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
4:36 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot (Jamison Battle assists) 25-35
4:18   Matt Moyer shooting foul (Thatcher Stone draws the foul)  
4:18 +1 Thatcher Stone makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-35
4:18 +1 Thatcher Stone makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-35
4:00   Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot  
3:58   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
3:51   Matt Moyer misses two point layup  
3:49   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
3:51   Thatcher Stone shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-36
3:51 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-37
3:27   Jake Milkereit misses two point jump shot  
3:25   James Bishop defensive rebound  
3:10 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 27-39
2:55   Thatcher Stone misses three point jump shot  
2:53   James Bishop defensive rebound  
2:53   Jake Milkereit personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
2:34 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jameer Nelson Jr. assists) 27-42
2:04   Yuri Covington turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
1:51   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
1:49   Jake Milkereit defensive rebound  
1:40   Jake Milkereit turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)  
1:32 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 27-44
1:07   Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot  
1:05   James Bishop defensive rebound  
0:56 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 27-46
0:35 +2 Mehkel Harvey makes two point layup (Yuri Covington assists) 29-46
0:07   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
0:05   Tribe defensive rebound  
0:01   Yuri Covington misses two point layup  
0:00   Ben Wight offensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Ben Wight makes two point dunk 31-46
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
WMMARY
Tribe
44
GWASH
Colonials
29

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Quinn Blair misses two point layup  
19:40   Ben Wight offensive rebound  
19:37 +2 Ben Wight makes two point layup 33-46
19:26   Thornton Scott personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
19:07 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists) 33-49
18:52   Yuri Covington misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
18:45   Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Yuri Covington steals)  
18:40   Luke Loewe misses two point jump shot  
18:38   James Bishop defensive rebound  
18:26 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 33-51
17:57   Ben Wight turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)  
17:48   Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
17:46   Quinn Blair personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
17:31   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
17:29   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
17:28   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
17:27   Maceo Jack offensive rebound  
17:22   Maceo Jack turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Blair steals)  
17:15   Chase Paar blocks Yuri Covington's two point layup  
17:13   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
17:11   Chase Paar turnover (bad pass) (Thornton Scott steals)  
17:06 +2 Quinn Blair makes two point layup (Thornton Scott assists) 35-51
17:06   TV timeout  
16:53   Ben Wight personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
16:40   Chase Paar turnover (lost ball) (Luke Loewe steals)  
16:27 +2 Ben Wight makes two point dunk (Thornton Scott assists) 37-51
16:27   Matt Moyer shooting foul (Ben Wight draws the foul)  
16:27   Ben Wight misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:27   Tribe offensive rebound  
16:14   Ace Stallings shooting foul (Ben Wight draws the foul)  
16:14 +1 Ben Wight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-51
16:14 +1 Ben Wight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-51
15:52   Ben Wight shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:52   James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:52   Luke Loewe defensive rebound  
15:31   Thornton Scott misses three point jump shot  
15:29   James Bishop defensive rebound  
15:21   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
15:19   Ace Stallings offensive rebound  
15:14   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Thornton Scott defensive rebound  
15:04   Ace Stallings shooting foul (Jake Milkereit draws the foul)  
15:04 +1 Jake Milkereit makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-51
15:04 +1 Jake Milkereit makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-51
14:48   Mehkel Harvey blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
14:46   Luke Loewe defensive rebound  
14:36 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 43-51
14:05   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Mehkel Harvey defensive rebound  
13:43   Jake Milkereit misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
13:23   Ace Stallings turnover (lost ball)  
12:52   James Bishop blocks Luke Loewe's two point layup  
12:50   Tribe offensive rebound  
12:50   Tribe turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:32   James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Thatcher Stone steals)  
12:06 +3 Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Yuri Covington assists) 46-51
11:47   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
11:45   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
11:45   Miguel Ayesa personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:45   James Bishop turnover (bad pass)  
11:28 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point layup 48-51
10:57   Thatcher Stone personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
10:54   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Covington steals)  
10:32   Thatcher Stone misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound  
10:11   Thatcher Stone shooting foul (Maceo Jack draws the foul)  
10:11 +1 Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-52
10:11 +1 Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-53
10:01   James Bishop personal foul (Yuri Covington draws the foul)  
9:47 +2 Ben Wight makes two point layup (Quinn Blair assists) 50-53
9:25 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 50-55
9:25   Thornton Scott shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
9:25 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 50-56
9:13 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point jump shot 52-56
8:42   Quinn Blair personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
8:42 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-57
8:42 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-58
8:28   Maceo Jack shooting foul (Yuri Covington draws the foul)  
8:28   Maceo Jack technical foul  
8:28 +1 Luke Loewe makes technical free throw 1 of 2 53-58
8:28 +1 Luke Loewe makes technical free throw 2 of 2 54-58
8:28 +1 Yuri Covington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-58
8:28