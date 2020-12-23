|
20:00
|
|
|
(Fighting Irish gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw shooting foul (Dane Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
19:49
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:49
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Juston Betz makes two point layup (Pedro Bradshaw assists)
|
2-2
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
2-4
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Nick Thelen makes two point layup (CJ Fleming assists)
|
4-4
|
18:31
|
|
|
CJ Fleming blocks Cormac Ryan's two point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Pedro Bradshaw makes three point jump shot (CJ Fleming assists)
|
7-4
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point layup
|
7-6
|
17:35
|
|
|
Juston Betz misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Trey Wertz turnover
|
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Nick Thelen makes two point layup (Juston Betz assists)
|
9-6
|
16:42
|
|
|
Nick Thelen shooting foul
|
|
16:42
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-7
|
16:42
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-8
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fleming makes three point jump shot (Pedro Bradshaw assists)
|
12-8
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|
12-10
|
15:45
|
|
|
Ethan Claycomb misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|
12-13
|
14:51
|
|
+3
|
Sam Devault makes three point jump shot (CJ Fleming assists)
|
15-13
|
14:41
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin offensive foul
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin turnover
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Sam Devault offensive foul
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Sam Devault turnover
|
|
14:18
|
|
+2
|
Cormac Ryan makes two point layup
|
15-15
|
14:00
|
|
|
Dylan Penn misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan offensive foul
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan turnover
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Sam Devault makes two point jump shot
|
17-15
|
13:03
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin turnover
|
|
12:35
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Penn makes three point jump shot (Nick Thelen assists)
|
20-15
|
12:17
|
|
|
Nick Thelen personal foul
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|
20-17
|
12:10
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem shooting foul
|
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-18
|
12:10
|
|
|
Knights technical foul
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Knights turnover
|
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
20-19
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
20-20
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Claycomb makes two point jump shot
|
22-20
|
11:29
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive foul
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Juwan Durham turnover
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Dylan Penn misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Dylan Penn defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Ethan Claycomb misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point layup
|
22-22
|
10:13
|
|
|
Ethan Claycomb shooting foul
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Dylan Penn misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Ethan Claycomb personal foul
|
|
9:44
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-23
|
9:44
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-24
|
9:16
|
|
|
CJ Fleming misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan blocks Alec Pfriem's two point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fleming makes three point jump shot
|
25-24
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point dunk
|
25-26
|
7:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fleming makes three point jump shot
|
28-26
|
7:03
|
|
|
Garrett Tipton personal foul
|
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-27
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-28
|
6:49
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski personal foul
|
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
Pedro Bradshaw makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-28
|
6:49
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses two point layup
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski offensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup
|
29-30
|
5:56
|
|
|
CJ Fleming misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
CJ Fleming defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Penn makes two point jump shot
|
31-30
|
5:04
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo turnover
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Pedro Bradshaw makes two point jump shot (Alec Pfriem assists)
|
33-30
|
4:22
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem personal foul
|
|
4:22
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-31
|
4:22
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point layup
|
33-33
|
4:08
|
|
|
Dylan Penn misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Juwan Durham assists)
|
33-35
|
3:40
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem turnover
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|
33-37
|
2:59
|
|
|
Juwan Durham blocks Pedro Bradshaw's two point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|
33-40
|
2:19
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb offensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point layup
|
33-42
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fleming makes three point jump shot
|
36-42
|
0:58
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
36-45
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
36-45