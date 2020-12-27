|
20:00
Gage Bobe vs. Eric Butler (Purple Aces gains possession)
19:10
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot
0-2
18:31
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
18:31
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
18:31
Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
18:31
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
18:31
Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
18:29
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
18:23
+2
Trent Brown makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
0-4
18:00
+3
Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
3-4
17:37
Shamar Givance shooting foul (Trent Brown draws the foul)
17:37
+1
Trent Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3
3-5
17:37
+1
Trent Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3
3-6
17:37
+1
Trent Brown makes regular free throw 3 of 3
3-7
17:22
Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)
17:16
+2
Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
3-9
16:53
Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
16:51
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
16:27
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
16:25
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
16:01
Noah Frederking turnover (lost ball) (Ben Harvey steals)
15:52
Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)
15:39
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
15:37
Lance Jones defensive rebound
15:08
Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
15:06
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
14:45
+2
Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot
5-9
14:22
Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
14:20
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
14:08
Ben Harvey personal foul
14:08
TV timeout
14:08
Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:08
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
14:08
Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:08
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
14:07
Alex Matthews personal foul
13:49
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
5-11
13:23
+3
Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
8-11
12:56
+2
Marcus Domask makes two point layup
8-13
12:27
Kyler Filewich blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup
12:25
Alex Matthews offensive rebound
12:20
+2
Alex Matthews makes two point layup
10-13
12:16
Shamar Givance personal foul
12:09
+3
Steven Verplancken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists)
10-16
11:53
Dalton Banks personal foul
11:53
TV timeout
11:32
Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
11:14
+2
Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
10-18
10:47
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)
10:33
Samari Curtis personal foul
10:20
Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)
10:01
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
9:59
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
9:52
Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
9:50
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
9:23
Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
9:21
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
9:13
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Ben Harvey assists)
10-20
9:13
Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
9:13
+1
Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 1 of 1
10-21
9:01
Trent Brown personal foul
8:51
+3
Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
13-21
8:30
Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
8:28
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
8:03
Ben Harvey personal foul
7:56
Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)
7:51
+2
Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists)
13-23
7:31
Samari Curtis turnover (out of bounds)
7:29
TV timeout
7:13
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
7:11
Anthony D'Avanzo offensive rebound
7:05
Lance Jones offensive foul
7:05
Lance Jones turnover
6:37
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
6:35
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
6:29
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
6:27
Purple Aces defensive rebound
6:06
Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)
5:58
Trey Hall shooting foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)
5:58
+1
Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-24
5:58
+1
Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-25
5:37
Jawaun Newton misses two point layup
5:35
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
5:29
Jawaun Newton blocks Dalton Banks's two point layup
5:27
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
5:02
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
5:00
Salukis defensive rebound
4:46
Jawaun Newton blocks Lance Jones's two point layup
4:44
Salukis offensive rebound
4:33
Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup
4:31
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
4:15
+3
Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
16-25
3:58
+2
Marcus Domask makes two point layup
16-27
3:58
Jax Levitch shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
3:58
TV timeout
3:58
+1
Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-28
3:43
+3
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
19-28
3:26
Lance Jones misses two point layup
3:24
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
3:12
Evan Kuhlman turnover (traveling)
2:48
Lance Jones misses two point layup
2:46
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
2:29
Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
2:27
Trent Brown defensive rebound
2:17
Kyler Filewich misses two point layup
2:15
Kyler Filewich offensive rebound
2:09
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
2:07
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
1:34
Noah Frederking offensive rebound
1:36
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
1:34
Noah Frederking offensive rebound
1:34
Steven Verplancken Jr. personal foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)
1:19
Jawaun Newton turnover (out of bounds)
1:00
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
0:58
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
0:58
Marcus Domask personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
0:58
Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:58
Lance Jones defensive rebound
0:35
Dalton Banks turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)
0:08
Dalton Banks personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
0:08
Jawaun Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:08
Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound
0:01
Purple Aces defensive rebound
0:03
Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
0:01
Purple Aces defensive rebound
