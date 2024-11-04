Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Flagg finished as the No. 1 high school recruit in his class and is the No. 1 prospect in this year's NBA Draft class by a cushy margin. He has game-changing defensive awareness with his shot-blocking ability and can affect the game as a scorer and passer, too. He won't always put up gaudy numbers with Duke this season, but in terms of overall impact he could be one of the best in basketball as a true freshman.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There's a lot to like here with Harper -- one of two incoming five-star freshmen at Rutgers -- and that starts with his playmaking and poise. The son of former NBA player Ron Harper plays in control and has established himself a worthy lead guard with his vision, and also has the ability to play off the ball with an improved lefty shooting stroke.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Airious Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st There's a chance Bailey could blossom into a top-two talent in this class if he continues to build out his skill set at Rutgers. He's very athletic and a smooth shot-maker who when hunting for baskets is tough to stop. Hoping he shows improved decision-making in a big role this year with Rutgers and a more purposeful and restrained shot diet that flows within the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Edgecombe starred at LuHi with his long strides and fast twitch athleticism made him appointment viewing. He's a combo guard who can get downhill in a hurry and has no fear of firing at will. In Scott Drew's system he'll instantly become one of the most fun freshmen in college basketball.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I've not been as high on Traore as the NBA Draft community seems to be but there is undeniable talent and upside in him. He's a smooth operator who can get into the paint and a fearless shooter from anywhere on the floor. If he can improve his shooting and develop his craftiness around the basket as a decision-maker then he could play his way into the top-three in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dink Pate SG G League Ignite • 6'8" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Pate is a big swing who could be higher than this next summer or much lower depending on how he develops. He's a finesse player who has some "wow" moments, but he has a tendency to play off one foot, relying on acrobatics and sometimes playing sped up as a result. His instincts are generally impressive, though, and the foundation of an exciting combo guard who can score and facilitate is here for Pate.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kasparas Jakucionis SF Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd I keep moving Jakucionis up a little higher each time I sweep my ranks. He's going to be very good right away at Illinois. His big frame and dynamism on offense from the guard spot fit into the modern game, and his craftiness around the basket as a finisher has potential to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Drake Powell SG North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Powell was a tough eval for me -- his high school team played lots of zone defense and his shot-taking burden consisted of having the greenest of lights -- but the physical tools and shooting skills are in place for him to build upon. He loves playing isolation basketball and needs to grow as a passer. His freshman year at UNC will be key for him as he is asked to play a more team-friendly brand of ball with the Tar Heels and Hubert Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Boogie Fland PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd After originally committing to Kentucky, Fland followed John Calipari to Arkansas where he'll likely be an instant contributor because of his two-way talents. He puts immense pressure on the ball defensively and can score from anywhere on the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Duke can't stop raving about Knueppel, the fourth-highest rated signee in its star-studded recruiting class. He's a gifted scorer who reads and plays the game like a vet and seemingly never plays rushed or out of rhythm. Crafty, slithery and smooth with a knack for getting buckets anywhere on the court.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 11 Tre Johnson SF Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th Johnson's size and shot-making ability are advanced beyond his years and have me buying into his potential top-five ability. He can create space in a phone booth and plays a fearless brand of flamethrowing as a scorer that could fit neatly in the NBA with a more intentional shot selection. There's nowhere on the floor he can't score and no way in which he cannot do so -- either via 3-pointers, pull-ups, drives or stepbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th McNeeley was the third, sometimes fourth option on a star-studded Montverde team where he was asked to be a spot-up shooter and occasional creator. He did that well, showing off his shooting skills and versatility, and in the process proved himself to be a winning player who did little things like cut, screen and pass. He'll be a key cog for UConn in 2024-25, though his production path could be similar to former five-star and recent UConn one-and-done Stephon Castle.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalil Bethea SG Miami (FL) • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Bethea is a confident, bordering-on-cocky, shooter and scorer who has limitless range and an array of tools in his bag as an offensive weapon. The Hurricanes freshman has a ton of skill and can excel shooting stepbacks and fadeaways, but his growth in not settling and taking better shots should be key for him and his prospects this season.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 JT Toppin PF Texas Tech • Soph • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Toppin was the Mountain West Rookie of the Year and an all-league performer last season before transferring to Texas Tech in the offseason. He was a standout at the NBA Draft Combine this summer and was a key acquisition for Grant McCasland's Red Raiders, who will feature him prominently and likely flourish as one of the best young players in the Big 12.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Alex Karaban SF Connecticut • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th The chance to three-peat at UConn was in part why Karaban pulled out of the draft for a second consecutive year and likely declined the chance to be a first-round pick. This might be the year he chooses to capitalize, though, after keying back-to-back title runs. He's a smooth operator with a great shooting stroke, big frame and versatile on defense that makes him a high-floor projection.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Evans SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 175 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 7th A crowded Duke roster could prevent Evans from breaking out as a freshman but NBA teams will be watching closely to see how he develops this season. He's a scoring wing with skill and a long frame and able and willing defender. He needs to fill out his slender frame and Duke may bring him along slowly.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ben Saraf SG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th A combo guard from Israel, Saraf has excellent positional size and brings a combination of scoring and playmaking to the table. I like his willingness to attack and create with the ball and there's room for him to improve his standing in the NBA with an improved jumper and decision-making.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 18 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd One of the big midseason risers of last season for the Gamecocks, Murray-Boyles enters the 2024-25 season firmly planted on the radar as a first-round prospect. He's a forward with something of a throwback post game who can go back to the basket and create, and is comfortable using his leverage and positioning on offense to outwit opponents. Showing he can hit shots from deep will be a huge part of his development this season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Newell is a big with an NBA ready frame and game that looks tailored for the next level. He's nimble and capable of spacing the floor, running in transition and being a factor at the rim on both ends.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 20 Egor Demin SG Brigham Young • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th BYU first-year coach Kevin Young has a young star to build around in Demin, who hails from Russia. He's a silky shooter with a reliable shot who has excellent positional size and good passing vision.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 21 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th This is a bit of a flag plant for me at No. 26. Clifford made the transition from Colorado to Colorado State last season look effortless in becoming an All-Mountain West performer. He has a great frame, an improved shot and a role-player profile -- he was in the 97th percentile as a spot-up shooter last season -- that suggests he could be a 3-and-D type at the NBA level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 9th There's a lot to like here with Gonzalez starting with his defensive ability. He has a long reach and is tenacious at the point of attack with the versatility to defend multiple positions as a wing. He has some stuff to iron out in his game, including his 3-point shot and his playmaking, but should he show some improvement there's a baseline of a solid NBA contributor here.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 23 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Maluach is a huge big with fluid movement skills and craftiness in the post. He projects as a bit raw still but playing alongside Flagg could help him as he enters his freshman season with the Blue Devils with high expectations.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaland Lowe PG Pittsburgh • Soph • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Bub Carrington's stellar freshman year overshadowed a bit just how good Lowe himself was as a freshman for Pitt last season. He's an advanced playmaker in line for a major role promotion with Carrington off to the NBA.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 25 Izan Almansa PF Australia • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Almansa pulled out of the draft this summer after struggling at the NBA Draft Combine but the thesis of him as a prospect -- a 6-foot-10 forward who can defend, pass and shoot -- should keep him in first round discussions. Just 19 years old and has a lot of winning traits.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Donnie Freeman PF Syracuse • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Freeman is a long and fluid combo forward who could be in line for a big workload early at Syracuse because of his scoring acumen. He has a lean frame and needs to tighten up his handle a bit but he checks a number of boxes for what you look for in a modern-day power forward.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 7th Essengue is one of the youngest draft-eligible prospects in this year's pool and is producing in a way at 17 years old for Ratiopharm that will put him in the mix here. He has great size and a nice blend of movement and production for such a young player. A raw prospect with some upside.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 28 Adou Thiero SF Arkansas • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th Thiero is a bulldog defender who John Calipari brought with him to Arkansas from Kentucky and could be slated for a bigger role this season. Great size, great instincts defensively. An improved 3-point shot might be the one thing keeping him from cracking the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Milan Momcilovic SF Iowa State • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 11th Six-foot-eight forwards who can hit 36% from 3-point-range are instantly interesting as NBA prospects -- and Momcilovic did that as a freshman at Iowa State. He's a versatile shooter who has excellent touch on shots inside the arc, too.