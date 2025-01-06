Who's Playing
Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-12, Alabama A&M 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Alabama A&M is 8-2 against Miss Valley State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.
Having struggled with six defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. They rang in the new year with an 89-79 win over the Golden Lions. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bulldogs considering their 49-point performance the game before.
Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Alabama State on the road and fell 84-55. The Delta Devils were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Alabama A&M's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-9. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 51.4. The only thing between Alabama A&M and another offensive beatdown is Miss Valley State. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Alabama A&M took their win against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-57. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Alabama A&M has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Miss Valley State 57
- Jan 08, 2024 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Miss Valley State 70
- Feb 11, 2023 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Jan 04, 2023 - Alabama A&M 75 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Alabama A&M 94 vs. Miss Valley State 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Alabama A&M 72 vs. Miss Valley State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Alabama A&M 93 vs. Miss Valley State 58
- Feb 10, 2020 - Miss Valley State 67 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Jan 13, 2020 - Miss Valley State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Miss Valley State 63