Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-12, Alabama A&M 5-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama A&M is 8-2 against Miss Valley State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with six defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. They rang in the new year with an 89-79 win over the Golden Lions. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bulldogs considering their 49-point performance the game before.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Alabama State on the road and fell 84-55. The Delta Devils were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Alabama A&M's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-9. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 51.4. The only thing between Alabama A&M and another offensive beatdown is Miss Valley State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Alabama A&M took their win against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-57. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.