Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Prairie View 4-16, Alabama A&M 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Prairie View is 9-1 against Alabama A&M since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Panthers and four for the Bulldogs.

Prairie View is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest defeat since November 12, 2024 on Saturday. They fell just short of Alabama State by a score of 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Panthers have suffered against the Hornets since February 1, 2020.

Prairie View struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M fought the good fight in their overtime match against Texas So. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Tigers 82-78. That's two games in a row now that the Bulldogs have lost by exactly four points.

Prairie View's defeat dropped their record down to 4-16. As for Alabama A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

While both both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Alabama A&M is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Alabama A&M: they have a less-than-stellar 5-11 record against the spread this season.

Prairie View was able to grind out a solid win over Alabama A&M in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, winning 87-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Prairie View since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Alabama A&M is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.