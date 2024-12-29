Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Alabama and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating S. Dak. State 57-33.

Alabama entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will S. Dak. State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: S. Dak. State 9-5, Alabama 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Jackrabbits fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Alabama Crimson Tide will round out the year against one another at 3:00 p.m. ET at at Coleman Coliseum. The Jackrabbits are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the stars were shining brightly for S. Dak. State in an 87-72 victory over Chadron State.

S. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alabama had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Golden Flashes 81-54. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Crimson Tide have posted since November 4th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aden Holloway, who posted 13 points in addition to three steals. Holloway's performance made up for a slower game against North Dakota last Wednesday. Grant Nelson was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and 14 rebounds.

S. Dak. State's victory bumped their record up to 9-5. As for Alabama, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: S. Dak. State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

S. Dak. State came up short against Alabama when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 78-65. Can S. Dak. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama is a big 22.5-point favorite against S. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Crimson Tide, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 20.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won both of the games they've played against S. Dak. State in the last 3 years.