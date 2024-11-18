Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-2, Alabama State 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VA-Lynchburg Dragons are taking a road trip to face off against the Alabama State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Dragons might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Thursday.

VA-Lynchburg is headed into Monday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their tenth straight game dating back to last season on Thursday. They took a serious blow against Mercer, falling 125-54. The Dragons were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-29.

Meanwhile, Alabama State came up short against LSU on Sunday and fell 74-61.

TJ Madlock put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 21 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for Alabama State was Micah Simpson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Alabama State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LSU only pulled down six.

VA-Lynchburg's loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Alabama State, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-2.