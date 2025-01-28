Halftime Report

Alcorn State and Bethune-Cook. have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Alcorn State leads 34-32 over Bethune-Cook.

If Alcorn State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-16 in no time. On the other hand, Bethune-Cook. will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 7-12, Alcorn State 3-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Alcorn State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Complex. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The experts predicted Alcorn State would be headed in after a win, but Florida A&M made sure that didn't happen. Alcorn State was just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 65-64 to Florida A&M.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 86-81 to Jackson State.

Even though they lost, Bethune-Cook. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Alcorn State's defeat dropped their record down to 3-16. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.

Alcorn State strolled past Bethune-Cook. in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a score of 69-54. Will Alcorn State repeat their success, or does Bethune-Cook. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Bethune-Cook..