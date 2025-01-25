Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ American Eagles

Current Records: Colgate 9-11, American 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

American is 2-8 against Colgate since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Eagles come in on four and the Raiders on five.

American will bounce into Saturday's matchup after (finally) beating Lehigh, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. American skirted by Lehigh 68-67 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Lincoln Ball with but a second left in the second quarter.

American's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Greg Jones led the charge by scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Colgate earned an 87-80 win over Bucknell on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colgate to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Cox, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus four steals. What's more, Cox also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Jeff Woodward was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

American has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for Colgate, they pushed their record up to 9-11 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

American skirted past Colgate 66-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will American repeat their success, or does Colgate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.