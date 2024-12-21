Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-5, Arizona 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Arizona Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The Chippewas are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.3 points per game this season.

Central Michigan is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since February 24th on Tuesday. They suffered a painful 83-59 loss at the hands of Miss. State. The matchup marked the Chippewas' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jakobi Heady, who posted 18 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last game, Arizona made sure to put some points up on the board against Samford on Wednesday. Arizona took their contest with ease, bagging a 96-64 victory over Samford. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 29 points or more this season.

Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Caleb Love, who posted 23 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals, and Trey Townsend, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds. Love had some trouble finding his footing against UCLA on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Henri Veesaar was another key player, posting eight points along with five rebounds.

Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Samford only racked up 15.

Central Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Arizona, the win also got them back to even at 5-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Central Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.