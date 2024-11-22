Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Duke 3-1, Arizona 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will face off against the Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at McKale Memorial Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Duke took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 86-35 victory over Wofford. That 51 point margin sets a new team best for the Blue Devils this season.

Duke got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Caleb Foster out in front who posted 13 points along with two steals. What's more, Foster also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Tyrese Proctor was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wofford only racked up nine.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Arizona last Friday, but the final result did not. The match between them and Wisconsin wasn't a total blowout, but with Arizona falling 103-88 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The loss was the Wildcats' first of the season.

Despite their loss, Arizona saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Bradley, who scored 22 points in addition to six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Bradley had some trouble finding his footing against Old Dominion two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. Caleb Love, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

Duke pushed their record up to 3-1 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Arizona, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Duke has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 44.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 51.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Duke is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Arizona is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Duke, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.