Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arkansas State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Louisiana 44-24.

If Arkansas State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-5 in no time. On the other hand, Louisiana will have to make due with a 5-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Louisiana 5-12, Arkansas State 12-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.18

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas State. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, Arkansas State earned an 84-78 win over Troy.

Meanwhile, Louisiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday.

Arkansas State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Louisiana, their win bumped their record up to 5-12.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Arkansas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Arkansas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Arkansas State against Louisiana in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 89-62 victory. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Louisiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.